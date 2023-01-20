Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Silver Alert canceled Muncie woman
UPDATE: The Silver Alert issued for Peggy Wright has been canceled. ——————————————————————————————————– MUNCIE, Ind. — Officers with the Muncie Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 71-year-old woman. Peggy Wright, 71, of Muncie, is described by MPD as a 5’2″, 140-pound white female with red hair and green eyes. Wright, […]
Fox 59
Attorney General goes after license of Indianapolis surgeon
The Indiana Attorney General’s Office seeks the suspension of an Indianapolis surgeon calling him a “clear and immediate danger” to public health. The surgeon responded by calling himself a "scapegoat" for the hospital. Attorney General goes after license of Indianapolis …. The Indiana Attorney General’s Office seeks...
woofboomnews.com
GoFundMe Link for a Local Family
Community coming together to help a family – Supporters of an area family have created a GoFundMe account — https://bit.ly/3HjihnZ — to assist with medical and funeral expenses – here’s the story from last week. What’s the next step for the new Miss BSU, Kalyn...
cbs4indy.com
Former patients, supporters speak about experiences with Marion doctor called a ‘danger to the public’
Former patients, supporters speak about experiences with Marion doctor called a ‘danger to the public’. Former patients, supporters speak about experiences …. Former patients, supporters speak about experiences with Marion doctor called a ‘danger to the public’. Tax advice for gig workers and people who lost their …
Court docs: Employee behind arson, burglary at Kokomo testing lab
KOKOMO, Ind. — Tips to police led to the arrest of a Kokomo testing lab employee after an arson and burglary at the facility. Investigators arrested Michelle Ellis on Jan. 19 for her suspected role in an intentionally set fire to the Averhealth facility on N. Main Street on Dec. 28 (2022). On Jan. 6, […]
Docs: Muncie man robs store after being denied cigarillos; ‘I wasn’t going to be disrespected like that’
MUNCIE, Ind. — Court documents revealed an 18-year-old Muncie man’s motive for robbing a Village Pantry was due to him being disrespected when a clerk denied him tobacco products. Police said Brayden Robben tried to buy cigarellos at the Village Pantry at 1524 W. University Avenue on Sunday morning. When asked for ID, Robben told […]
Court docs: Muncie brothers took money, provided only excuses in home improvement scam
What started as a Muncie man seeing an article in the local newspaper resulted in two Muncie brothers facing additional charges for what police are calling a home improvement scam.
Indiana man dead in Texas crash
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An Indiana man is dead in a crash in Texas’ Bell County. Texas DPS Troopers responded at approximately 2:20 a.m. Sunday to a report of a one vehicle rollover. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban SUV, driven by 21-year-old Martin Armando Landin-Ariza, of Indianapolis, was travelling westbound on Interstate 14. According […]
WISH-TV
Pedestrian dies in what IMPD calls ‘fatal accident’ on State Road 37
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday night in what Indianapolis police called a “fatal accident.”. Medics were called to a report of cardiac arrest shortly before 6:45 p.m. Monday to State Road 37 and South Belmont Avenue. That’s an area with apartments about a mile north of Marion County’s southern border.
Muncie teen charged with manslaughter after deadly shooting
She was charged as an adult with involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, pointing a firearm and dangerous possession of a firearm.
Fox 59
Woman shot overnight on Indy's south side
One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. Push for fertility fraud act with one of Dr. Donald …. Jacoba Ballard and another fertility...
Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates
A national pet brand chain is a driving force behind two Indiana bills that would block local communities from enforcing outright bans on the retail sale of pets, drawing pushback from animal advocates. Such ordinances already exist in cities like Bloomington and Carmel. Pet stores in those municipalities are currently barred from selling cats or […] The post Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
Snow amounts continue to remain uncertain, but significant snowfall is still possible north and west of Indianapolis late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Continue to monitor the forecast as confidence in the axis of heaviest snow increases. #INwx https://t.co/mVx4Ad6CUk. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe...
Thorntown man accused of ramming into 4 businesses, police car
THORNTOWN, Ind. — Community members around Lebanon are cleaning up after a Boone County man drove into four businesses and a police car Saturday morning. Investigators say they believe the crashes were intentional. Lebanon police say when the suspect was taken into custody, he told officers he had reasons...
Muncie man charged with raping 16-year-old
ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — A Muncie man has been charged with rape after investigators said he attacked a 16-year-old girl from Alexandria. A Madison County sheriff's deputy went to Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie on Jan. 14 to take a report of the attack. The girl told an interviewer she...
IACS cuts ties with animal rescue amid allegations of neglect and abuse
The Michigan City Police Department opened a criminal investigation into Fur Ever Family Animal Rescue, 207 Earl Road in Michigan City.
WISH-TV
Indiana man wants to raise sunken steamship
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In 1863 Confederate troops led by General John Hunt Morgan seized the Alice Dean, a steamship traveling on the Ohio River. “It was used to transport his troops across the Ohio River, when he was finished his scuttled the boat and burned it to the deck,” said Clarence Merk, a Southern Indiana man who wants to salvage the ship.
WISH-TV
Howard County Jail officer charged with battery of inmate
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 22-year-old corrections officer has been accused of using excessive force, causing bodily injury against an inmate at the Howard County jail, according to police. On Jan. 3, The Howard County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a woman inmate saying Corrections Officer Collin M....
Convicted felon arrested after being found with gun during I-65 traffic stop
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Police said a broken headlight led to them arresting a man who illegally had a firearm in his possession. A Bartholomew County deputy was patrolling I-65 (near mile marker 72.5) around 3 a.m. Monday when he spotted a vehicle with an “inoperable” headlight. The deputy pulled the car over and smelled […]
Police respond to deadly crash in Boone County
Police are investigating a deadly crash near Zionsville.
Comments / 0