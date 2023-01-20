A national pet brand chain is a driving force behind two Indiana bills that would block local communities from enforcing outright bans on the retail sale of pets, drawing pushback from animal advocates. Such ordinances already exist in cities like Bloomington and Carmel. Pet stores in those municipalities are currently barred from selling cats or […] The post Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.

INDIANA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO