Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing ComplexEbbets Field ApartmentsBrooklyn, NY
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an Endhard and smartNew York City, NY
Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and ArrestAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
‘Succession’ star buys $1.83M Brooklyn home
The real-life Shiv Roy has bought herself some new digs. Aussie actress Sarah Snook is starting the year off in one of New York’s most hip neighborhoods. The 35-year-old, who plays the Roy family’s only daughter on the hit HBO series, recently dropped $1.83 million on a Williamsburg two-bedroom pad.
New York YIMBY
Renderings Reveal 37-Unit Rental Property for 154 Lenox Road in Flatbush, Brooklyn
New renderings from BDF Design have revealed a 37-unit rental property at 154 Lenox Road in Flatbush, Brooklyn. The developer responsible for the new building is Promont NYC, which expects to complete construction by spring 2026. The building will top out at eight stories tall. Compared to previous renderings of...
Eater
What Are NYC’s Finest Noodle Soups?
Every season is soup season in New York; it’s not uncommon to encounter waits at the city’s top ramen spots even in the summer months. Since it’s chilly outside and we have nearly two months of winter ahead, what better time to discuss favorite spots for hot, nourishing noodle soups?
brickunderground.com
Brooklyn dominates the top 10 NYC neighborhoods for sellers
Sellers in Brooklyn will be encouraged—but perhaps not surprised—to hear they have the advantage when it comes to getting to the closing table right now. Bidding wars are not new to Brooklyn but they reached new records in the fourth quarter and fresh data from StreetEasy shows which neighborhoods are driving up the numbers.
Exploring the Best Neighborhoods to Invest in Real Estate in New York City
The real estate market in New York City is constantly fluctuating, making it difficult to determine the best neighborhoods to invest in. However, certain areas have consistently shown strong potential for growth and return on investment.
therealdeal.com
Central Park Tower condo tops Manhattan luxury contracts
A condo in the world’s tallest residential building topped the Manhattan luxury market last week. The priciest contract recorded last week was for Unit 114 at Extell Development’s Central Park Tower with an asking price of $63.5 million, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report of homes asking $4 million or more.
Don't Miss This in NYC: NYC Winter Outing, romantic restaurants for Valentine's Day, NYC's most popular dog names
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.
bkreader.com
Bed-Stuy’s Restoration Plaza is Headed For A Long-Overdue Transformation
Over the next decade, Bed-Stuy’s Restoration Plaza plans to double the amount of available commercial office and culture space inside buildings as high as 16 stories, reports The City. The transformation is expected to create over 840,000 square feet in available unit space, according to plans filed by The...
homedit.com
Flea Market NYC: Where To Find The Best Secondhand Shops
A flea market NYC is a great place to find bargains in the Big Apple. There are flea markets scattered across the city, and many of them are near major tourist attractions like the tallest buildings in NYC. Some NYC flea markets are indoors while others are only outdoors. Certain...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1010 Pacific Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1010 Pacific Street, a nine-story residential building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by J. Frankl Associates and Studio C Architecture and developed by Naresh Mahangu of NY Building Associates Inc., the structure yields 175 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 53 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $167,570.
tourcounsel.com
The Fulton Center | Shopping mall in New York
Continuing with the best malls, outlets, and stores in New York, it is impossible not to mention The Fulton Center shopping center, where you will not only find stores of recognized brands, but also international restaurants, rest areas, and its attractive circular structure, which draws the attention of tourists. Featured...
rew-online.com
Sale of boutique luxury hotel in Manhattan’s historic Seaport District closes
JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of Mr. C Seaport, a 66-key boutique luxury hotel in downtown Manhattan’s Seaport District. JLL represented the seller, Atlantic Pearl Investments, Inc., in the sale. Located at 33 Peck Slip, on the corner of Peck...
Lottery players win thousands in Bronx, Queens, Manhattan
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan together took home more than $80,000 in winnings from Friday and Saturday Take 5 drawings. The biggest winner, a $42,157 ticket, was sold for the Friday Take 5 Evening drawing, lottery officials said. It was bought at Super Spring Grocery Corp., located at […]
bkreader.com
Deadly Epidural Delivered in Brooklyn by a Doctor With a History of Mistakes
Inspectors found that an anesthesiologist at a Brooklyn hospital made numerous errors in administering epidurals. Some were life-threatening. One […] Click here to view original web page at www.nytimes.com.
345 Bronx River Road 3F, Yonkers, NY 10704, Yonkers, NY 10704 - $140,000
YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 345 Bronx River Road 3F, Yonkers, NY 10704 in Yonkers is listed at $140,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
NYC celebrates Lunar New Year: ‘Like Christmas in China but so much longer’
CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — It’s the year of the rabbit! So people across the tri-state area are getting a jump on Lunar New Year celebrations starting this weekend and lasting almost a month. It all culminated with the big blowout 25th Annual Lunar New Year Parade in Chinatown. At the Museum of Chinese in America, […]
fox5ny.com
NYC's homeless are filling JFK Airport
NEW YORK - A number of travelers and staff members say they are noticing that the number of homeless living inside JFK Airport in Queens is rising. A flight attendant told FOX 5 NY that a popular destination for the homeless is the walkway between the air train and Terminal 5 because it is heated. On a cold winter’s day, you can find anywhere from 5-10 individuals taking shelter.
Upcoming South Bronx housing lottery claims $3,400 a month for a 2 bedroom apartment is affordable
As another phase of construction is nearing completion at a controversial and gentrifying development along the Harlem River Waterfront in the Port Morris neighborhood of the South Bronx is nearing completion, a wave of online ads have been released touting the number of units that have been set aside as "rent-stabilized."
4 Regal Cinemas theaters in NY, NJ to be shut down as company cuts down on costs
Some theaters shutting their doors include those in Union Square and Cortlandt Town Center in Westchester County. In New Jersey, Hamilton Commons and Pohatcong Stadium will be closing, as well.
therealdeal.com
Chick-fil-A hatches first Westchester location
Chick-fil-A’s quest for chicken sandwich dominance has reached Yonkers, where the fast food chain is set to open its first Westchester County location. The city’s planning board approved the eatery’s proposal for 2205 Central Park Avenue last week, the Daily Voice reported. Situated at the intersection of Route 100 and 10 Roxbury Drive, the restaurant is expected to include both a drive-thru and outdoor seating.
Comments / 0