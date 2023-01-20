ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

manhattanexpressnews.nyc

‘Succession’ star buys $1.83M Brooklyn home

The real-life Shiv Roy has bought herself some new digs. Aussie actress Sarah Snook is starting the year off in one of New York’s most hip neighborhoods. The 35-year-old, who plays the Roy family’s only daughter on the hit HBO series, recently dropped $1.83 million on a Williamsburg two-bedroom pad.
BROOKLYN, NY
Eater

What Are NYC’s Finest Noodle Soups?

Every season is soup season in New York; it’s not uncommon to encounter waits at the city’s top ramen spots even in the summer months. Since it’s chilly outside and we have nearly two months of winter ahead, what better time to discuss favorite spots for hot, nourishing noodle soups?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

Brooklyn dominates the top 10 NYC neighborhoods for sellers

Sellers in Brooklyn will be encouraged—but perhaps not surprised—to hear they have the advantage when it comes to getting to the closing table right now. Bidding wars are not new to Brooklyn but they reached new records in the fourth quarter and fresh data from StreetEasy shows which neighborhoods are driving up the numbers.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Central Park Tower condo tops Manhattan luxury contracts

A condo in the world’s tallest residential building topped the Manhattan luxury market last week. The priciest contract recorded last week was for Unit 114 at Extell Development’s Central Park Tower with an asking price of $63.5 million, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report of homes asking $4 million or more.
MANHATTAN, NY
bkreader.com

Bed-Stuy’s Restoration Plaza is Headed For A Long-Overdue Transformation

Over the next decade, Bed-Stuy’s Restoration Plaza plans to double the amount of available commercial office and culture space inside buildings as high as 16 stories, reports The City. The transformation is expected to create over 840,000 square feet in available unit space, according to plans filed by The...
BROOKLYN, NY
homedit.com

Flea Market NYC: Where To Find The Best Secondhand Shops

A flea market NYC is a great place to find bargains in the Big Apple. There are flea markets scattered across the city, and many of them are near major tourist attractions like the tallest buildings in NYC. Some NYC flea markets are indoors while others are only outdoors. Certain...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 1010 Pacific Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1010 Pacific Street, a nine-story residential building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by J. Frankl Associates and Studio C Architecture and developed by Naresh Mahangu of NY Building Associates Inc., the structure yields 175 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 53 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $167,570.
BROOKLYN, NY
tourcounsel.com

The Fulton Center | Shopping mall in New York

Continuing with the best malls, outlets, and stores in New York, it is impossible not to mention The Fulton Center shopping center, where you will not only find stores of recognized brands, but also international restaurants, rest areas, and its attractive circular structure, which draws the attention of tourists. Featured...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Lottery players win thousands in Bronx, Queens, Manhattan

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan together took home more than $80,000 in winnings from Friday and Saturday Take 5 drawings.  The biggest winner, a $42,157 ticket, was sold for the Friday Take 5 Evening drawing, lottery officials said. It was bought at Super Spring Grocery Corp., located at […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

345 Bronx River Road 3F, Yonkers, NY 10704, Yonkers, NY 10704 - $140,000

YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 345 Bronx River Road 3F, Yonkers, NY 10704 in Yonkers is listed at $140,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
YONKERS, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC's homeless are filling JFK Airport

NEW YORK - A number of travelers and staff members say they are noticing that the number of homeless living inside JFK Airport in Queens is rising. A flight attendant told FOX 5 NY that a popular destination for the homeless is the walkway between the air train and Terminal 5 because it is heated. On a cold winter’s day, you can find anywhere from 5-10 individuals taking shelter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Chick-fil-A hatches first Westchester location

Chick-fil-A’s quest for chicken sandwich dominance has reached Yonkers, where the fast food chain is set to open its first Westchester County location. The city’s planning board approved the eatery’s proposal for 2205 Central Park Avenue last week, the Daily Voice reported. Situated at the intersection of Route 100 and 10 Roxbury Drive, the restaurant is expected to include both a drive-thru and outdoor seating.
YONKERS, NY

