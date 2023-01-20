Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Jan. 20-23: Stormy moods mimic weather patterns
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Jan. 20-23 January 20. Let’s not...
Plumas County News
City of Portola approves rate increase for solid waste services
The Portola City Council held the first meeting of the new year via Zoom, opening with the pledge of allegiance and then roll call. Councilmember Pat Morton reported she had attended two Local Emergency Services Study Group (LESSG) meetings, and that the annual Angel Tree program had provided Christmas gifts for 118 children as well as EPCAN serving a Christmas meal for 118 families.
KCRA.com
Two of California’s largest reservoirs hit their highest level since the summer of 2020
California’s water supply has hit a new milestone for the year in the wake of three weeks of wet weather. Water levels at two of the state’s largest reservoirs are now at their highest point in 2.5 years, Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan said. (Video above: California's snowpack is...
Plumas County News
Moments of beauty
Lake Almanor resident Norm Williams has been out and about enjoying the beauty of the recent snowfall in his area. The avid photographer shared some of his photos with Plumas News. Thank you Norm!
Plumas County News
Volunteer open house at High Sierra Animal Rescue on Saturday, February 4
Do you have a love for dogs and want to make a difference in your local community? If so, join in on a volunteer open house at High Sierra Animal Rescue in Portola on Saturday, February 4 at 10 a.m. The open house will give an introduction to the various...
Plumas County News
Calpine Elks Lodge in Portola to hold crab feed in February
The Calpine Elks Lodge is hosting a crab feed on Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 11 beginning at 5 p.m. with a no host bar and dinner beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person and the dinner includes salad, rolls, and full no host bar, as well as a 50/50 raffle. The event is being held at Calpine Elks Lodge #2432 located at 72192 Hwy. 70. For more information or to buy tickets, call 530-828-6633.
Plumas County News
Communities Rising Jan. 23: Dixie Fire Collaborative gets new leaders
The changing of the guard—for this column too, soon. I came across this photo of a beautiful red tailed hawk on Jan Davies Facebook page. Solitary in the cold morning. I liked that. I like this time of year as days begin to grow longer and we find ourselves contemplative and hopeful for spring, and hopeful for positive change.
Breathtaking drone video shows snow-covered Truckee after series of storms hit region
It almost looks like a scene from a movie. The roads, rooftops, trees and hillsides in Truckee are all covered in snow this holiday weekend.
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - January 20, 2023
Environmental scientists from DWR recently participated in the National Midwinter Bald Eagle Survey on Jan. 6 and Jan. 9. This nationwide effort, coordinated by the USACE, aims to determine bald eagle distribution and identify areas of important winter habitats. This year’s official count was 176 bald eagles for the Lake Oroville Winter Roost and three at the Thermalito Complex. This is the highest count for the Lake Oroville Winter Roost since DWR began survey participation in 2003.
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: On the right track
I was thrilled to come to Eastern Plumas District Hospital in the summer of 1981 as a young man. I poured my heart and soul into being a Country Doc. Many years have passed….I am now retired. Recently I needed to have some routine lab tests done and chose...
Plumas County News
PCS teens experience Broadway musical with important message
On Jan. 21, Plumas Charter School students and staff traveled to the Pioneer Center in Reno to attend the matinee performance of “Dear Evan Hansen” – a first-time Broadway musical experience for most of the teens. “Dear Evan Hansen” is described as a deeply personal and profoundly...
Plumas County News
Quincy Rotary to hold annual 50/50 raffle
$250 – 5th, 6th & 7th. $2500! – 1st (Based on 250 tickets sold) Tickets can be purchased at Plumas Bank in Quincy as well as at the Rotary Club Booth during the Groundhog Fever Festival on Feb. 4 on the courthouse lawn. Tickets are $50 each. Purchased...
Plumas County News
Louise E. Hammar
On Friday, December 15, 2022, Louise E. Hammar passed away peacefully in her sleep in Quincy, CA. She was 88 yrs old. She was born in Concord, Massachusetts, to Helena and Gerry Lawrence. She was preceded in death by her husband James Hammar, who passed away in 1998, and her...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s office warns of new scam
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of scams — many of which we are already familiar with, but now there appears to be a new one. Recently a community member reported being contacted by someone who said they were from the Sheriff’s Office and requested payment for an outstanding warrant. The Sheriff’s Office wants individuals to know that they would never call you to clear up an active warrant or request a payment of any kind.
