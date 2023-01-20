ILL-GOTTEN GAINS – Various drugs, paraphernalia, and more than $30,000 in cash were seized during the roundup on Jan. 10. An undercover operation spanning 15 months into the sale of illicit drugs throughout Carroll and adjacent counties has resulted in the indictment and arrest of dozens of individuals. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, during an extensive roundup involving numerous law enforcement agencies, various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, weapons, and more than $30,000 in cash were seized after warrants were handed down from the grand jury.

CARROLL COUNTY, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO