ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
alcornnewsms.com

3 Arrested In Felony Traffic Stop

Charges: Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon,. Charges: Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon,. On 01/20/23 Corinth Police Department received a call in regards to a black Dodge Avenger with multiple individuals brandishing firearms out the window. Chief Landon Tucker, Major Ben Moore, and Detective Lt....
CORINTH, MS
WBBJ

Body found in Henderson County on Monday

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Local law enforcement are investigating a body found on the side of the road. Henderson County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a body that was found on the side of McCamey Mill Road in Henderson County Monday morning. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
waynecountynews.net

Multiple Staff Members at Prison Reportedly Exposed to Dangerous Substance

Multiple staff members at South Central Correctional Center in Clifton were reportedly transferred to area hospitals on Thursday, January 19 after being exposed to an unknown and possibly dangerous substance. Ryan Gustin, spokesman for CoreCivic, released the following statement:. “On Thursday, January 19, at approximately 8:30 a.m. CST, several staff...
CLIFTON, TN
WBBJ

Haywood sheriff gives update on Britney Watson

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A missing woman’s body has been identified. Kevin Watson turned himself in on Friday after evading police for almost a week, and he was charged with the murder of his ex-wife. A body was recovered shortly after he was apprehended at the Watson residence,...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Students get shopping trip with police officers

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Boys and Girls Club of Jackson partnered with the Jackson Police Department and Dick’s Sporting Goods of Jackson to award students for good behavior. “We’ve selected 10 of our kids based on behavior, performance just being awesome people so they can come in and shop with Dick’s Sporting Goods,” said Renee Jones, the Director of Organization and Development and Communication for the Boys and Girls Club.
WBBJ

JPD investigating shooting on Idlewild Street

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Idlewild Street in east Jackson. Sunday evening, officers responded to a call of gunshots in the area. When they arrived on scene, they found an individual with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and transported the person to...
KFVS12

Stolen van found at salvage yard

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into a reported stolen vehicle led Caruthersville Police to Dyersburg, Tennessee. Caruthersville officers were called Monday, January 23 to the 500 block of Cotton Avenue to a report of a stolen white 2002 Ford van. Investigators learned the van was found at a salvage...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Counterfeit bills being circulated in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - “Motion picture” money has been found being used around the town. According to a post on the Caruthersville Police Department Facebook page, there have been multiple reports of counterfeit or “motion picture” money being found and circulated throughout Caruthersville. The police dept....
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
WBBJ

Authorities investigating fire in vacant home

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating a fire at a home in the Hub City. Firefighters were called to a house fire on Daugherty Street in east Jackson. Authorities say it is a vacant home and no one was in the home at the time of the fire. No...
JACKSON, TN
WREG

Body identified as missing TN woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says a body found on January 21 has been identified as Britney Watson, 34, who has been missing since January 7. Haywood authorities said they discovered a body buried near the Hillsville Loop address of her husband, Kevin Watson, who was charged with first-degree murder. Reports say […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Grocery store incident prompts large police presence

JACKSON, Tenn. —Incident draws police presence at local grocery store. A little before 2:30 pm we received a tip of a large police presence at a local grocery store. According to Jackson Police Department, there was a group involved in an altercation at a local business. The argument then...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Applications open for Sue Shelton White Scholarship

JACKSON, Tenn. — An opportunity for financial assistance is being offered for some local students. Madison Area Democratic Women (MADW) announce applications are now open for the $2,500 Sue Shelton White Scholarship. A news release states the scholarship is in honor of the late Sue Shelton White, who was...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Fundraiser being held to support Bob’s Burgers owners

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Bells community is coming together to help Bob’s Burgers, and you can be a part of it. The restaurant was lost to an early morning fire on Tuesday. The Bells First Baptist Church is hosting a Burgers for Bob’s Community Fundraiser to help Bob and Jennie O’Donnell, the owners.
BELLS, TN
WREG

TN woman charged with exploiting a minor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
thecamdenchronicle.com

‘Operation Dark Crystal’ nets dozens of arrests

ILL-GOTTEN GAINS – Various drugs, paraphernalia, and more than $30,000 in cash were seized during the roundup on Jan. 10. An undercover operation spanning 15 months into the sale of illicit drugs throughout Carroll and adjacent counties has resulted in the indictment and arrest of dozens of individuals. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, during an extensive roundup involving numerous law enforcement agencies, various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, weapons, and more than $30,000 in cash were seized after warrants were handed down from the grand jury.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Body found buried on the property of Kevin Watson in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The manhunt for Kevin Watson ended on Friday when he turned himself into a game warden in Tipton County after nearly two weeks on the lam. Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says the surrender went down without incident. Sheriff Garrett says Watson claims he made...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy