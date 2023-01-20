Read full article on original website
alcornnewsms.com
3 Arrested In Felony Traffic Stop
Charges: Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon,. Charges: Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon,. On 01/20/23 Corinth Police Department received a call in regards to a black Dodge Avenger with multiple individuals brandishing firearms out the window. Chief Landon Tucker, Major Ben Moore, and Detective Lt....
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/23/23 – 1/24/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/23/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/24/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Body found in Henderson County on Monday
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Local law enforcement are investigating a body found on the side of the road. Henderson County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a body that was found on the side of McCamey Mill Road in Henderson County Monday morning. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered...
waynecountynews.net
Multiple Staff Members at Prison Reportedly Exposed to Dangerous Substance
Multiple staff members at South Central Correctional Center in Clifton were reportedly transferred to area hospitals on Thursday, January 19 after being exposed to an unknown and possibly dangerous substance. Ryan Gustin, spokesman for CoreCivic, released the following statement:. “On Thursday, January 19, at approximately 8:30 a.m. CST, several staff...
WBBJ
Haywood sheriff gives update on Britney Watson
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A missing woman’s body has been identified. Kevin Watson turned himself in on Friday after evading police for almost a week, and he was charged with the murder of his ex-wife. A body was recovered shortly after he was apprehended at the Watson residence,...
WBBJ
Students get shopping trip with police officers
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Boys and Girls Club of Jackson partnered with the Jackson Police Department and Dick’s Sporting Goods of Jackson to award students for good behavior. “We’ve selected 10 of our kids based on behavior, performance just being awesome people so they can come in and shop with Dick’s Sporting Goods,” said Renee Jones, the Director of Organization and Development and Communication for the Boys and Girls Club.
wnbjtv.com
Haywood county man is in custody and being charged with the murder of his ex-wife
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- “We have received information that the body recovered on the Hillview Loop area over the weekend is that of Brittany Watson. Been identified positively through fingerprints,” said Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett. Her ex-husband, Kevin Watson reported her missing a few days later, on Friday...
WBBJ
JPD investigating shooting on Idlewild Street
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Idlewild Street in east Jackson. Sunday evening, officers responded to a call of gunshots in the area. When they arrived on scene, they found an individual with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and transported the person to...
WBBJ
Woman found lying near Highway 70; Sheriff’s Office investigating
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a situation after a woman was found lying near a road. A social media post circulated Thursday after a Facebook user posted an image of a woman lying in a grassy area, and claimed she had been thrown from a moving vehicle.
KFVS12
Stolen van found at salvage yard
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into a reported stolen vehicle led Caruthersville Police to Dyersburg, Tennessee. Caruthersville officers were called Monday, January 23 to the 500 block of Cotton Avenue to a report of a stolen white 2002 Ford van. Investigators learned the van was found at a salvage...
KFVS12
Counterfeit bills being circulated in Caruthersville
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - “Motion picture” money has been found being used around the town. According to a post on the Caruthersville Police Department Facebook page, there have been multiple reports of counterfeit or “motion picture” money being found and circulated throughout Caruthersville. The police dept....
WBBJ
Authorities investigating fire in vacant home
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating a fire at a home in the Hub City. Firefighters were called to a house fire on Daugherty Street in east Jackson. Authorities say it is a vacant home and no one was in the home at the time of the fire. No...
Body identified as missing TN woman
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says a body found on January 21 has been identified as Britney Watson, 34, who has been missing since January 7. Haywood authorities said they discovered a body buried near the Hillsville Loop address of her husband, Kevin Watson, who was charged with first-degree murder. Reports say […]
WBBJ
Grocery store incident prompts large police presence
JACKSON, Tenn. —Incident draws police presence at local grocery store. A little before 2:30 pm we received a tip of a large police presence at a local grocery store. According to Jackson Police Department, there was a group involved in an altercation at a local business. The argument then...
WBBJ
Applications open for Sue Shelton White Scholarship
JACKSON, Tenn. — An opportunity for financial assistance is being offered for some local students. Madison Area Democratic Women (MADW) announce applications are now open for the $2,500 Sue Shelton White Scholarship. A news release states the scholarship is in honor of the late Sue Shelton White, who was...
WBBJ
Fundraiser being held to support Bob’s Burgers owners
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Bells community is coming together to help Bob’s Burgers, and you can be a part of it. The restaurant was lost to an early morning fire on Tuesday. The Bells First Baptist Church is hosting a Burgers for Bob’s Community Fundraiser to help Bob and Jennie O’Donnell, the owners.
TN woman charged with exploiting a minor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
thecamdenchronicle.com
‘Operation Dark Crystal’ nets dozens of arrests
ILL-GOTTEN GAINS – Various drugs, paraphernalia, and more than $30,000 in cash were seized during the roundup on Jan. 10. An undercover operation spanning 15 months into the sale of illicit drugs throughout Carroll and adjacent counties has resulted in the indictment and arrest of dozens of individuals. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, during an extensive roundup involving numerous law enforcement agencies, various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, weapons, and more than $30,000 in cash were seized after warrants were handed down from the grand jury.
actionnews5.com
Haywood Co. man in custody for murder of missing ex-wife, body found
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Just hours after Kevin Watson was arrested for the murder of his ex-wife Britney Watson, missing out of Haywood County, a body was found, according to Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr. This comes after days of extensive searches for both parties in the rural...
actionnews5.com
Body found buried on the property of Kevin Watson in Haywood Co.
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The manhunt for Kevin Watson ended on Friday when he turned himself into a game warden in Tipton County after nearly two weeks on the lam. Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says the surrender went down without incident. Sheriff Garrett says Watson claims he made...
