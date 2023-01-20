Read full article on original website
Related
kgncnewsnow.com
Fatal Crash Outside Of Wellington
A fatal car crash took place early Friday morning in Collingsworth county. Texas Highway Patrol Troopers were called at 1:00 am on Friday to a 2018 Toyota 4Runner landing in a ditch southbound of Country Road 180, just outside of Wellington. Crash details include the driver of the vehicle losing...
abc7amarillo.com
Record-setting snow event slowing travel this morning in Texas panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Our first winter storm of the season has arrived and is already causing slick travel conditions in New Mexico and the Texas panhandle. WINTER STORM WARNINGS AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES will be in effect through the day Tuesday expiring from west to east. Snow rates are...
KCBD
Childress man sentenced to 40 years after escaping county jail
PANHANDLE, Texas (KFDA) - A jury has sentenced a man to 40 years in prison after escaping a county jail last year. According to the release by the 100th Judicial District Attorney, 48-year-old Gary Allen Darnell was sentenced after he pleaded guilty for aggravated assault against a public servant with a deadly weapon.
Oklahoma Now Has Two ‘West Texas Buc-ee’s’
Last summer there were rumblings that a West Texas favorite convenience store was moving into Southwest Oklahoma. As of mid-January 2023, Altus now has two Allsup's locations in their small military metropolis. Altus isn't unique in their Allsup's locations. Frederick has long had an Allsup's too... but I honestly don't...
Comments / 0