Read full article on original website
Related
Bikerumor
Limited Edition Cane Creek Helm Chameleon shines, good trail karma likely
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. First it was a hot pink option with the introduction of the MKII model, then a Sunburst Orange limited edition. Now, the Cane Creek Helm Chameleon colorway joins the party with an earth-tone finish and color-shifting decals. While the base color will help you blend in with the dirt, the details definitely stand out.
Bikerumor
Liv Intrigue LT Sends Mullet-Capable 150mm Trail Bike With Frame Storage
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Liv has released a new long-travel mountain bike; the Intrigue LT. Pairing 150mm of rear wheel travel with a 160mm fork, the Intrigue LT is the brand’s first mixed-wheel compatible trail bike with a three-position geometry-adjusting flip-chip. Liv packs that versatility into a lightweight ALUXX frameset and tops it off nicely with integrated downtube storage. Let’s take a closer look at this feature-packed shape-shifting trail bike.
Bikerumor
Sneak Peek: Prototype Cannondale SuperSix Evo 4 Road Bikes of EF Racing, Coming Soon!
Is this Lab71 prototype the next new Cannondale SuperSix Evo 4 carbo road race bike? Already spotted on the pro race circuit... could improved aerodynamics, increased rider comfort, and maybe even lighter weight be the ticket to success for the EF Education-Tibco SVB women & EF Education Easypost men this season?
Bikerumor
New Ibis Exie Mountain Bike is Made in Vietnam (And a Lot Less Expensive)
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Ibis has a new mountain bike. Except, it’s a copy of an existing bike – just made somewhere else. That’s not all that surprising given that the original Ibis Exie was the product of...
Bikerumor
POC Propel Aero Sunglasses Promise to Make You Faster, Like EF Pro Cycling at TDU
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. POC Sports have a new pair of aerodynamic Propel sunglasses designed to make you faster out on the road. Designed to be lightweight, provide an excellent field of view, and reduce drag around the rider’s head to complement the improved aerodynamics of modern aero helmets.
Bikerumor
The “World’s Lightest eBike?” The New Thōmus Swissrider weighs just 25 lbs!
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Thōmas SA is celebrating their new location in Santa Monica, California in style. On Friday, the Swiss bicycle company released their all-new Swissrider eBike in both an Urban/Gravel and Road version. Thōmus makes the claim that their new “lightweight and versatile” electric bike weighs in at only 25 pounds, claiming the Swissrider to be the “World’s lightest ebike”.
Comments / 0