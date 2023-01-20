SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Lawmakers are pushing for the repeal of a 2018 law and the Springfield Chamber of Commerce is calling it a big mistake. In 2018, a provision was passed that focused on consolidating State of Illinois jobs into Springfield and Sangamon County. That law set Sangamon County as the default location for most state jobs unless there was a specific reason for the job being based in a different location. Hundreds of state jobs were moved to Springfield in the following years.

