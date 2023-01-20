Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Taylorville High School employee pleads guilty to possession of methamphetamine
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A Taylorville High School employee who was investigated for using drugs while on duty has pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine. Adam Cherry came under investigation in January of 2022 when the Taylorville School District was tipped off about an employee using drugs while on duty at the school.
WAND TV
Man gets 14 years for attempted murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for the attempted murder of a Decatur woman. Manolito D. Conner pleaded guilty to stabbing a 37-year-old woman at the Oasis Day Center in Decatur on September 10, 2022. Officers responded to the Oasis Day Center...
WAND TV
Police: Man struck by train sent to hospital
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- According to the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office a man was struck by a train in Springfield and sent to the hospital. Police said officers responded at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday to the area of Camp Butler and Laverna Road located in the northeast part of Springfield after receiving a 911 call from a Norfolk & Southern railroad employee stating one of their trains possibly hit a subject laying on or close to the tracks near the intersection.
WAND TV
Deputies: Decatur man ambushed, killed outside West Peoria gas station
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - Peoria County deputies are investigating after a Decatur man was shot in a gas station parking lot early Sunday. The Peoria County Coroner's Office identified the man as Stashaun L. Wheeler, of W. Marietta Street in Decatur. The preliminary autopsy findings will not be released until Tuesday.
WAND TV
Assault weapon ban target of lawsuit in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, and other plaintiffs are expected to file a lawsuit Thursday in Macon County Circuit Court over the states new ban on military style assault rifles and high capacity magazines. “We’re going to round up the people in Macon County...
WAND TV
Abandoned dog found dead in crate on Sawyer Road in Macon County
(WAND) — On Tuesday morning, a local resident found a crate containing a dead dog that had been dumped on Sawyer Road south of the intersection at Sawyer and Illiniwick near Forsyth. The dog is a larger breed with brindle coloring and appears to have been severely malnourished. The...
WAND TV
Major changes to Unit 4 Schools leave parents concerned
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) — After months of debate and special focus groups, Unit 4 has officially changed its student placement model. Champaign parents have voiced their concerns with the changes through the entire process. "I mean I'm terrified of it. That's it, I think I'm terrified of it," said...
WAND TV
Champaign resident to go homeless for 14 days to experience challenges homeless people face
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Warren Charter will go 14 days homeless to experience some of the challenges homeless people face everyday. Charter began this project two years ago. His goal was to gain insight on the struggles homeless people face. "When I do this, I have an endgame. Fourteen days,...
WAND TV
Gov. Pritzker in Decatur to announce $113.8M investment in downstate transit
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker was in Decatur Tuesday morning to announce that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million. “I’m proud to announce the third round of Rebuild Illinois projects...
WAND TV
Taylorville Safe Passage program coordinator reflects on successes
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Safe Passage Program was started in 2019 by Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler. Coordinator Denise Evans started as a volunteer and now runs the program with another coordinator. Evans said the program has seen success not just inside the community, but across Central Illinois. "I...
WAND TV
St. Mary's Hospital seeking approval to discontinue inpatient rehab, obstetrics, and inpatient behavioral health services
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur is seeking approval from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board (HFSRB) to discontinue the service of advanced inpatient rehabilitation, obstetrics and newborn nursery, pediatrics, and inpatient behavioral health services. Multiple reasons for the discontinuations are cited in...
WAND TV
Crews called out for garage fire in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana Fire Department was called out for a garage fire Sunday. Crews were called at 9:30 p.m. for a fire at a home in an attached garage. Everyone made it out of the home safely before firefighters arrived. The fire was out in about ten...
WAND TV
Repeal of 2018 law could widen available locations for state jobs
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Lawmakers are pushing for the repeal of a 2018 law and the Springfield Chamber of Commerce is calling it a big mistake. In 2018, a provision was passed that focused on consolidating State of Illinois jobs into Springfield and Sangamon County. That law set Sangamon County as the default location for most state jobs unless there was a specific reason for the job being based in a different location. Hundreds of state jobs were moved to Springfield in the following years.
WAND TV
One person taken to hospital after Champaign apartment building fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - One person went to the hospital with an injury after a kitchen fire at an apartment building in Champaign. The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire inside an apartment at 908 Crescent Dr., Saturday around 6:30 p.m. Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire inside the...
WAND TV
United Way of Central Illinois to auction off signed Dolly Parton items
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The United Way of Central Illinois will be auctioning off two Dolly Parton signed items to benefit the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Sangamon and Menard Counties. A signed book and a signed guitar will be auctioned. The guitar, a Taylor GS Mini, comes with a...
WAND TV
Brit Miller appointed Head Football Coach at St. Teresa High School
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- St. Teresa High School appoints Brit Miller as Head Football Coach for the 2023-2024 school year. Miller will replace recently retired Coach Mark Ramsey who served as Head Coach since 2016. Miller has been an assistant coach in the football program, serving as defensive coordinator for the...
WAND TV
Illinois hoops gets back on track with 69-60 win over Ohio State
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois has now won five of six games after their 69-60 win over Ohio State. Terrence Shannon Jr. was the leading man for the Illini. He scored 12 of his 17 points in the first half. Jayden Epps put up 14 points in his second career start.
