BET
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Share First Photo of New Baby Daughter
Celebrity couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have shared the first photo of their new baby daughter, Esti Maxine Stephens. "She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Teigen wrote. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss," she continued. "Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X."
Teigen, who gave birth on Jan. 13, whipped up lobster imperial Chrissy Teigen's new daughter Esti is in for a lifetime of delicious food. The cookbook author and husband, John Legend, welcomed daughter Esti Maxine Stephens on Jan. 13, and just seven days later, Teigen was already whipping up masterpieces in the kitchen. Teigen shared a series of Instagram stories on Thursday evening showing her latest recipe: lobster imperial, which is lobster tails stuffed with a mixture of crab, cheese and breadcrumbs. In the first video, the 37-year-old entrepreneur...
Nia Long & Terrence J Link Up After Beyoncé’s Concert In Dubai
Several social media users have been clowning Ime Udoka as the “You People” actress continues to get her lick back following his cheating scandal. Nia Long’s recent heartbreak isn’t stopping her from living her best life. In the latter half of 2022, the 52-year-old uncovered the truth about her ex-fiancé, Ime Udoka’s infidelities in their relationship. Much to the pleasure of several famous figures, she left the basketball coach behind in wake of all the drama.
Oprah Shows Off Weight Loss & Fitness On 10.2 Mile ‘Gratitude’ Hike After Knee Replacements
Oprah Winfrey closed out 2022 by going on a long hike with Gayle King and some other friends. She posted videos from the trek, which totaled 10.2 miles, on Instagram. The excursion came 13 months after Oprah underwent two knee replacements in Nov. 2021. “During this gratitude hike, I am also grateful for my new knees that carried me through this journey,” Oprah captioned one video. “A year ago I couldn’t walk and I finished 2022 walking 10.2 miles up a mountain. God is good.”
Meet ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Star Alfonso Ribeiro’s Four Biracial Children
Alfonso Ribeiro is known for his iconic dance moves and funny character as Carlton on the sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel Air. The actor made a name for himself in the Hollywood industry by appearing in other TV shows like Silver Spoons, Magnum, P.I., Your Big Break, In The House, Dancing with the Stars, and Big City Greens.
Blue Ivy Steals The Spotlight During Beyoncé's Dubai Concert
Listen up, everyone: Beyoncé is back! Yes, really! Four years after she reunited with Destiny's Child during her legendary Coachella performance, Beyoncé has returned to the stage. According to Pitchfork, Queen Bey performed an hour-long set to commemorate the opening of Atlantis The Royal Resort, an upscale resort in Dubai. The gig allegedly earned her $24 million, per TMZ. As Pitchfork reported, the event was mostly populated by journalists and social media celebrities, although there were many bonafide celebs such as Kendall Jenner, Ellen Pompeo, and Liam Payne, in the building (via The Daily Mail).
The queen of privacy couldn’t keep a lid on this: Beyonce’s performance in Dubai was caught on camera by several people, despite going above and beyond to keep it secret. The singer was booked for a show in the UAE near the swanky Atlantis The Royal hotel—which allegedly paid her upwards of $24 million for a one-hour set. Those lucky enough (or rich enough) to snag a seat at the show reported that hotel staff demanded people put their devices in locked zip bags. Despite their best efforts, people filmed regardless. So far, the clips haven’t been taken down. In videos circulating on Twitter, Beyonce can be seen singing Etta James’ “At Last,” and a few of her own tracks like “XO” and “Brown Skin Girl.” Her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter even makes an appearance.#Beyonce opened her Dubai show with 'At Last' pic.twitter.com/kH71Js6KUE— Yesha (@YeshaCallahan) January 21, 2023 Read it at TMZ
Beyoncé shares daughter Blue Ivy, as well as twins Rumi and Sir, with husband JAY-Z Like mother, like daughter! After a four-year absence since her last headlining show, Beyoncé returned to the stage on Saturday evening, when she performed an hour-long set at the new Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai. At one point during the show, the "Crazy in Love" singer, 41, was joined by her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter for a duet of their song "Brown Skin Girl," which comes off of Beyoncé's The Lion King...
Meghan McCain shows ‘fully cooked’ baby bump nine months into pregnancy
Meghan McCain’s second baby is “fully cooked.” The pregnant former “The View” co-host posted a bump update via Instagram Wednesday while wearing a gray sweater and a matching skirt. McCain, 38, shared another mirror selfie on her Story, writing, “I still hate maternity clothes. Thank God for @hm & @mango.” The expectant star’s social media uploads came four months after she revealed she is expecting baby No. 2 with her husband, Ben Domenech. “Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty!” McCain told her followers in...
Watch: Beyoncé's Movements During Dubai Concert Spark Rumors She Recently Underwent Foot Surgery
Though fans in attendance at Beyoncé's show-stopping Dubai concert can't stop raving over her performance, some also noticed she appeared to be limping while walking across the stage.In fact, journalist Garrick Kennedy — who was in the crowd — claimed in a now-deleted tweet that the superstar was battling the aftermath of a foot injury."BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show. That voice just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing," he wrote. "Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery."HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEYONCE! SEE THE...
Celebrities say Nelly was demon possessed during an Australian concert
Rapper Nelly is being accused of being demon-possessed and you can watch the video and judge for yourself. Aa he is singing his eyes roll back in his head and some fans have said that he was drunk, high, or having a medical episode. What is interesting is he never slurred his words, did not stumble or fall, did not stutter or lose focus. He went on with the song without missing a beat. TMZ reported that the rapper is laughing about his behavior but many don't find it funny.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are soaking up their final days as a party of four! On Sunday, January 8, the cookbook author uploaded some fun shots as they took their two kids, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, to Woodland Hills, Calif., for the Dinosaurs in the Valley exhibit."Left the house to play with dinos! only for you, mr miles," Teigen captioned the series of snaps. "Thank you, @dinosaursinthevalley! and yes still pregnant 😩."The brood dressed casual for the outing, with the tots both wearing rain boots so they could run in the dirt. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner, 37,...
Go Inside Pregnant Sophia Grace's Baby Shower That’s Got Our Heartbeat Runnin’ Away
Watch: Sophia Grace Reveals Her Parent's "Surprising" Reaction to Pregnancy. Sophia Grace Brownlee will always be pretty in pink. But this time, instead of the infamous tutu and matching tiara she wore during her 2011 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she recently rocked a softer shade of pink for a completely different occasion: her baby shower.
Pregnant Celebrities’ Baby Bump Hall of Fame in 2023: See Photos
New year, more baby bumps! Claire Danes, Blake Lively and more celebrities have been documenting their pregnancy milestones in 2023. The Homeland alum debuted her baby bump at the 80th Annual Golden Globes, one day after news broke that she is expecting her third child with husband Hugh Dancy. “Eek, I know. Number three. Prego. This one […]
Brittany Bell Reveals Her and Nick Cannon's Son Golden, 5, Tests at a 4th-Grade Level in School
Brittany Bell is a proud mom raving about son Golden, who turns 6 next month, and his academic abilities Brittany Bell is one proud mom. The journalist, 35, took a moment to celebrate the academic abilities of the oldest of her and Nick Cannon's three children, Golden Sagon. The mom of three first shared a video on Instagram Monday of her and Golden in the car together, where she quizzed him on spelling words. He was easily able to spell knowledge and silence, with the video cutting off as...
Keke Palmer Talks Adjusting to Pregnancy Life & Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in New Babymoon Photos
A pregnant Keke Palmer is enjoying a little R&R before she welcomes her little one, and it’s such an inspiration! Life can be so busy, but Palmer is embracing the calm during a tropical babymoon getaway. “Happy new year. baby moon was in full affect,” the Alice star, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson, wrote on Instagram yesterday, alongside several gorgeous photos of her growing baby bump. In one, Palmer looks stunning in an animal-print once-piece swimsuit, as she cradles her stomach and smiles surrounded by nature. In another, she tosses fish food in the water next...
One week after giving birth to her rainbow baby, Chrissy Teigen is already in awe of her postpartum body. “Sent love and healing to my womb today!” the Cravings founder, 37, wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, January 20, sharing a selfie with husband John Legend. “Thank you so much @bellibind!! What a beautiful experience […]
Kyle Richards Wants Chrissy Teigen To Replace Lisa Rinna On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
Diana Jenkins was a one-season wonder on Real Housewife of Beverly Hills. She bowed out because she is expecting a baby and has a high-risk pregnancy. That is completely understandable. Lisa Rinna departing the show was not on my bingo card. Lisa had some feelings about her final season. She “f—ing hated” it. Andy Cohen is […] The post Kyle Richards Wants Chrissy Teigen To Replace Lisa Rinna On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
