Shoreline spa from Just Pools on Bids for Bargains
(Arnold) Bids For Bargains returns to Regional Radio on Thursday afternoon. One of the many items available on bids will be a Shoreline Spa from Just Pools and Spas in Arnold. Madonna Livingston with Just Pools says this spa has several great features and comes with some additional items. You...
Dennis Pinkley – Service 10am 2/3/23
Dennis Pinkley of Farmington died Friday at the age of 48. A graveside service will be held 10:00 Friday, February 3rd at Ashlock Cemetery in Fredericktown. A celebration of his life will follow at St. Paul Lutheran School in Farmington from noon to 2:00.
Tuesday Sports Scoreboard
–BIG SPRINGS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT AT COUCH HIGH SCHOOL– — 1ST ROUND:. –9TH ANNUAL BRUCE THOMAS TOURNAMENT IN HERCULANEUM– QUAD WRESTLING BOYS MEET AT OWENSVILLE – ***CANCELLED***. CENTRAL, ST. JAMES, OWENSVILLE, UNIVERSITY CITY. —————————- ST. PIUS, HANCOCK AT POTOSI ***CANCELLED***
Madison County Chamber of Commerce Has Hired Full-Time Executive Director
(Fredericktown) The Madison County Chamber of Commerce has stepped up it’s game in 2023. Tessa Rehkop has been hired as the chamber’s executive director. Rehkop tells us about some of the goals she’s set as executive director of the Madison County Chamber. The first Madison County Chamber...
Winter Storm Warning Going Into Effect Tonight
(St. Louis) A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect for the area tonight. Ben Herzog is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says some areas will see a lot more snow than others. So where is all this snow coming from?. The Winter Storm Warning...
Paul W. Thacker – Service 1/28/23 At Noon
Paul W. Thacker of Leasburg died Monday, December 12th at the age of 86. The funeral service is Saturday at noon at First Baptist Church of Leasburg. Arrangements are through Hutson Funeral Home in Cuba.
Fredericktown’s Linley Rehkop Signs With Evangel
(Fredericktown) Fredericktown High School senior track star Linley Rehkop signed to continue her track career at Evangel University in Springfield on Tuesday. Rehkop, who is a runner as well as a thrower, chose Evangel partially because of the opportunity to continue to do both. Rehkop has finished in the top...
Crystal City Police working wit city on annual budget
(Crystal City) The City of Crystal City is in the preliminary stages of working on its annual budget which begins later in the spring. Crystal City Police Chief Chad Helms says each year various on their lists of needs and wants for the department. My MO Info · KJ012023A.WAV.
City of Viburnum Awarded Grant to Help Pay For Wastewater System Study
(Viburnum) The City of Viburnum received some good news early last week. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources awarded the town a $50,000 grant to evaluate the city’s wastewater system. Mayor Johnny Setzer says they will use a special scoping camera. Mayor Setzer says as soon as the City...
Ste. Gen Freshman Drake Meyer Applebees of Farmington Athlete of the Week
(Ste. Gevevieve) Ste. Genevieve freshman wrestler Drake Meyer is our Applebees of Farmington Athlete of the Week. Meyer pinned every opponent he faced in the first period on his way to a Semo Conference Championship at 113 pounds. Meyer improved to 34-1 on the season and is ranked number one in Class Two at his weight. His coach Jared Bonnell says Meyer’s mental approach is far beyond his years…
Festus Boys Escape Farmington With a Win on J-98
(Farmington) The Festus boys never trailed, but they were forced to sweat it out in a 75-72 victory at Farmington on J-98. Festus jumped out to to an eight point lead at 15-7 and pushed it to 12 in the second quarter. Farmington had it down to five at the end of the third setting up an exciting conclusion.
Lisa Coppedge – Service 1 pm 1/27/23
Lisa Coppedge of Sullivan died on Saturday, January 21st, at the age of 55. The funeral service will be held on Friday, January 27th, at 1:00 p.m. at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Visitation will also be held on Friday at Ford & Young, from 11:00 a.m. to...
Danny Wayne Watson — Service 1/30/23 10 A.M.
Danny Wayne Watson of Festus passed away Sunday, January 22nd, he was 70 years old. The funeral service will be Monday (1/30) morning at 10 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. The interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The visitation for Danny Watson will be Sunday (1/29)...
Denise Pingel – Service 1/23/23 1 p.m.
Denise Pingel of Leadington died Friday at the age of 60. There’s going to be a graveside service Monday at one o’clock at the Pleasant Hill Cemeterey in Ste. Genevieve. Arrangements are through C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Park Hills.
Harvey Donald Allen — Celebration of Life 1/24/23 11 A.M.
Harvey Donald Allen of Crystal City passed away Wednesday (1/18), he was 81 years old. A Celebration of life for Harvey Allen will be Tuesday (1/24) morning at 11 at Good News Community Church of Festus. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Festus-Crystal City Rotary Club donates ADA picnic tables to Crystal City Park
(Festus, Crystal City) The Festus-Crystal City Rotary Club recently set up a pair of ADA picnic tables in Crystal City Municipal Park. Rotary Club President Dr. Clint Freeman says they worked with Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis for the request and thanks to National Rotary CAP grant funds, the club was able to receive the tables.
Norma Lee King — Private Services
Norma Lee King of Festus passed away Thursday, January 19th, she was 93 years old. There will be private family services for Norma King, under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Farmington Holds Off Late Rally To Win MAAA Conference Matchup Over North County, 54-47
(Bonne Terre) The Farmington Knightettes held off a late rally from North County to win the ball game 54-47 on KREI. Farmington led 15-10 after one quarter of play and went up by as much as 11 points in the second quarter…. The Knightettes were up 27-21 at the half.
Bismarck Woman In Serious Car Accident
(St. Francois County) A woman from Bismarck was injured Monday afternoon in a one vehicle crash in St. Francois County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Parkway Drive at Joplin Drive, when a Saturn Vue driven by 36-year-old Elizabeth E. Smith traveled off the right edge of the road and struck a tree. Smith suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office raffle continues
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is raffling off a 1951 Bel Aire Hot Rod. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says all proceeds go back to benefit the Deputy Welfare Fund. My MO Info · KJ012023G.WAV. Bissell says they have moved the drawing date back to...
