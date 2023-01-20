(Farmington) The Festus boys never trailed, but they were forced to sweat it out in a 75-72 victory at Farmington on J-98. Festus jumped out to to an eight point lead at 15-7 and pushed it to 12 in the second quarter. Farmington had it down to five at the end of the third setting up an exciting conclusion.

FESTUS, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO