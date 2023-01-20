Read full article on original website
Popular Donut Shop Expands with New Grand Rapids Location
A family-owned West Michigan Bakery has opened a new donut shop in Grand Rapids!. Sprinkles Donut Shop opened its first location in Hudsonville in 2014 and has since expanded to Rockford, Allendale, Ada, Caledonia - and now, Grand Rapids. The new Sprinkles Donuts opened at Leonard and Fuller last week....
Popular retail store closing another location in Michigan
A major retail store chain that has grown in popularity through the years recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Michigan store locations this week. Read on to learn more.
WWMT
Winter storm taking aim at West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For an updated forecast, visit the story: Heavy, wet snow arrives Wednesday morning. A winter storm is projected to brush West Michigan Wednesday, likely bringing the most snow we've seen since the blizzard just before last Christmas. A powerful storm is projected to move from the...
freightwaves.com
Michigan trucking company auctioning equipment after 50 years
An online auction is slated for Tuesday to sell the assets of family-owned Art Mulder & Sons Trucking (AMST) of Holland, Michigan. The move comes two months after the refrigerated less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier ceased operations in late November after more than 50 years. Orbitbid, which is owned by Michigan-based Miedema...
WWMTCw
Vandalized Gobles brewery alarms local business owners
GOBLES, Mich. — A vandalized brewing company raised concerns for local business owners who are afraid the same destruction could happen to them. Destruction at Dirtbag Brewing Company: Gobles Brewing Company set to open in summer of 2023 vandalized. Dirtbag Brewing Company in Gobles was set to open in...
WOOD
Bill’s Blog: The Blizzard of ’78 – 45 Years Ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever.
Fire at Southwest Michigan brewery causes ‘total loss,’ chief says
PAW PAW, MI -- Firefighters responded to a fire at a brewery that resulted in a total loss, according to a fire official. The fire happened at Lucky Girl Brewing Co., 34016 M-43, after midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 24, Paw Paw Fire Chief Jim DeGroff IV told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. “We...
927thevan.com
Zeeland Leaders Huddle in Budget Retreat Sessions This Week
ZEELAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 23, 2023) – It’s Zeeland’s turn to start putting together a municipal budget for Fiscal 2024. For tonight and on Wednesday evening, beginning at 5:30 PM on both occasions, Mayor Kevin Klynstra and his fellow City Council members will huddle with City Manager Tim Klunder and department leaders to go over goals and priorities for the upcoming year that begins on July 1st.
secondwavemedia.com
Holland history: The downtown revival
Editor’s note: This is the first in a 10-part series on the history of the Holland area. Although the creation of the Holland Outlet Mall and Westshore Mall in the early ‘80s looked like the doom of downtown Holland, both malls, in fact, failed and were forced to reinvent themselves while Holland’s downtown thrived.
fox2detroit.com
Tanker crashes, spilling 4,000 gallons of fuel along west Michigan freeway
KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Cleanup continues Tuesday after a tanker crashed and spilled 4,000 gallons of fuel along US-131 in west Michigan on Monday night. Michigan State Police said the tanker driver lost control on the icy freeway near 12 Mile Road in Kent County's Algoma Township, north of Grand Rapids. The truck rolled into the ditch.
Thinking it's a warm January? National Weather Service Grand Rapids confirms
With our mild temperatures and lack of snow, you may be thinking that its been a warm January. Turns out, you're right.
gandernewsroom.com
Ottawa Co. Residents Worry About Impacted Communities After Board Dismantles DEI Dept.
MICHIGAN—Kate Colburn, the executive director of Out on the Lakeshore, a Holland-based Pride center, said she’s afraid of what it might mean for the community’s marginalized groups after the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners this month axed the county’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Department. “DEI, at...
Grand Rapids, a city in Michigan, has seen a rise in crime in recent years. One of the most disturbing trends is the increase in shootings and stabbings. In 2020 alone, there were over 60 reported shootings, with several resulting in fatalities. Additionally, the city has seen a spike in stabbings, with several incidents resulting in serious injury or death.
Study: Freshwater fish, including from Great Lakes, contain ‘staggering’ levels of PFAS
The data analyzed 501 fish samples from across the country. Some form of PFAS was found in 500 of them.
927thevan.com
Fire put out once, then rekindles at Paw Paw brewery
PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A fire struck a Van Buren County business, got extinguished by firefighters, and then rekindled itself a few hours later. It happened early Tuesday morning, January 24 at Lucky Girl Brewery in Paw Paw on the corner of M-43 and M-40. The Van...
WWMTCw
Crews respond to fire at Lucky Girl Brewery in Paw Paw
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Fire crews worked to put out a fire at Lucky Girl Brewing Company in Paw Paw, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office was called to the brewery on the corner of M-43 and M-40 around 12:25 a.m., Sergeant Paul Graham said.
927thevan.com
Holland Schools Unveil New Housing Initiative for New Teachers
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 24, 2023) – Put together three topics of note in the Holland area – affordable housing, teacher retention, and Mayor Nathan Bocks’ campaign slogan of “…and we get to live here!” – and one gets the thrust of a new initiative disclosed by Holland Public Schools on Tuesday morning.
Highway shut down in Norton Shores due to ice, accidents
Around 8:30 on Sunday evening, the department announced that the highway was closed while crews respond to "multiple" accidents.
Muskegon Heights city manager fired by divided council
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Heights’ city manager will soon be out of a job. A bitterly divided city council voted 4-3 Monday night not to renew Troy Bells’ contract, which ends Jan. 31. The council met in closed session until around 11:30 p.m., at which time it reconvened in council chambers and ousted […]
927thevan.com
Otsego man identified after vehicle ends up in Lake Macatawa near Holland
PARK TWP., MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – A 52-year-old Otsego man lost his life as his vehicle ended up in Lake Macatawa on Sunday morning. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, first responders were dispatched to the area of Jenison Avenue and Lakeway Drive shortly after 9:00 a.m. on a report of a vehicle in the lake. They found two girls, aged eight and two, who apparently were able to escape the vehicle and huddled on shore until they could summon help.
