Pompton Lakes, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wrnjradio.com

6 displaced after fire in Hackettstown

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A fire in Hackettstown Monday afternoon left six people displaced, according to Hackettstown police. The fire was reported on Jan. 23, at around 2:22 p.m., at 300 Main Street, which is a residential over commercial wood framed building, police said. Officers arrived on scene...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
advertisernewssouth.com

Sussex man found dead in Lincoln Park

Police identified a man found dead Saturday, Jan. 21 in Lincoln Park as Anthony Zaccaro, 33, of Sussex, according to published reports. A statement from the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on Jan. 21 said the Lincoln Park Police and Fire Departments were notified of an active vehicle fire in a commercial area at 4 Ungerer Road about 7:15 a.m. First-responders extinguished the fire.
LINCOLN PARK, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

UPDATE: Howell Blaze Not Suspicious, Authorities Say

Authorities today are continuing their investigation into yesterday’s blaze in Howell, though the circumstances do not appear suspicious, authorities said today. As first reported by TLS Community, at approximately 4:52 P.M. yesterday, the Howell township Police Communications center received a 911 call reporting a fire in a residence on Lanes Pond Road.
HOWELL, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Electronic device explodes while charging in Morris County home

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – No injuries were reported after an electronic device exploded while being charged inside a Washington Township home, according to a post on the Long Valley Fire Company’s Facebook page. The Washington Township Fire Department responded to a residence Saturday night for a...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Videographer Killed In Union County Crash

A 61-year-old videographer was killed in a crash Friday,  on Route 22 in Mountainside.Darryl Damon, of Plainfield, was driving west around 6:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20 when he went off the highway and struck a utility pole, Mountainside police said.Damon was pronounced dead at the scene. He …
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
Daily Voice

Domestic Stabbing: Man Wounded, Woman Sought In Garfield

A Garfield man was hospitalized after being stabbed with a kitchen knife during a domestic dispute at his home, authorities confirmed. Officers responding to the Westminster Place residence shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, found the victim with a one-inch wound on the left side of his ribs, Garfield Police Capt. Mario X. Pozo said.
GARFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Driver killed in Route 22 crash is ID’d by cops

Authorities have identified the 61-year-old driver killed in a crash Friday morning on Route 22 in Mountainside. Darryl Damon, of Plainfield, was driving west around 6:45 a.m. when he veered off the highway and struck a utility pole, Mountainside police said. Damon was pronounced dead at the scene following life-saving...
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

NJ state police investigate Warren County pharmacy burglary

BLAIRSTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) -New Jersey state police are investigating the burglary of a pharmacy in Warren County, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. Troopers responded to an alarm call at 3:01 a.m. at the North Warren Pharmacy, located at 155 Route 94, in Blairstown...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Cops ID man found dead in woods a half-mile from vehicle fire

A man found dead in a wooded area a half-mile from a vehicle fire hours earlier on Saturday in Lincoln Park has been identified by authorities. The body of Anthony Zaccaro, 33, of Sussex, was discovered in a wooded area in Lynn Park, a half-mile away from the fire scene, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. He had been the driver of the burned vehicle, authorities said.
LINCOLN PARK, NJ

