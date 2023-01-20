Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing ComplexEbbets Field ApartmentsBrooklyn, NY
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an Endhard and smartNew York City, NY
Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and ArrestAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
wrnjradio.com
6 displaced after fire in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A fire in Hackettstown Monday afternoon left six people displaced, according to Hackettstown police. The fire was reported on Jan. 23, at around 2:22 p.m., at 300 Main Street, which is a residential over commercial wood framed building, police said. Officers arrived on scene...
advertisernewssouth.com
Sussex man found dead in Lincoln Park
Police identified a man found dead Saturday, Jan. 21 in Lincoln Park as Anthony Zaccaro, 33, of Sussex, according to published reports. A statement from the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on Jan. 21 said the Lincoln Park Police and Fire Departments were notified of an active vehicle fire in a commercial area at 4 Ungerer Road about 7:15 a.m. First-responders extinguished the fire.
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: Howell Blaze Not Suspicious, Authorities Say
Authorities today are continuing their investigation into yesterday’s blaze in Howell, though the circumstances do not appear suspicious, authorities said today. As first reported by TLS Community, at approximately 4:52 P.M. yesterday, the Howell township Police Communications center received a 911 call reporting a fire in a residence on Lanes Pond Road.
wrnjradio.com
Passerby credited with alerting resident to house fire in Hunterdon County
KINGWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A passerby who saw flames coming from a home in Hunterdon County was able to alert the resident in time for him to safely escape the burning home. The fire broke out at Saturday, Jan. 21, at 10:20 p.m. at a residence on...
wrnjradio.com
Electronic device explodes while charging in Morris County home
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – No injuries were reported after an electronic device exploded while being charged inside a Washington Township home, according to a post on the Long Valley Fire Company’s Facebook page. The Washington Township Fire Department responded to a residence Saturday night for a...
Bogus Shooting Call Brings Police To Catholic Grammar School In Hillsdale
A bogus call of a shooting brought police to a Catholic grammar school in Bergen County. The "swatter" who made the false claim drew an immediate response to the preK3-8 St. John's Academy by police in Hillsdale mid-Monday evening (Jan. 23). They had help from, among others, their colleagues neighboring...
DWI Bergen Driver Charged In 5-Vehicle Crash That Flipped Dump Truck In Secaucus: Police
A 26-year-old man from Bergen County has been charged with assault by auto in connection with a five-vehicle crash that flipped a dump truck in Hudson County leaving two people injured, authorities said. On Nov. 11, 2022, Secaucus police responded to Route 3 East on a report of an overturned...
N.J. woman burned during surgery when oxygen supply caught fire, lawsuit says
A 79-year-old Essex County woman has filed a lawsuit against a surgical center in New Jersey, claiming she suffered severe burns two years ago when oxygen supply caught fire while undergoing a procedure to remove tumors. The woman says in court papers she went to the New York Bariatric Group’s...
wrnjradio.com
Retired NJ state trooper dies from complications relating to 9/11 rescue efforts
WEST TRENTON, NJ – Colonel Patrick J. Callahan has announced the tragic loss of retired New Jersey State Police Lieutenant Gerald T. Barbato #2939, who died as a result of an illness contracted while serving in the line of duty in response to the World Trade Center terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
Videographer Killed In Union County Crash
A 61-year-old videographer was killed in a crash Friday, on Route 22 in Mountainside.Darryl Damon, of Plainfield, was driving west around 6:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20 when he went off the highway and struck a utility pole, Mountainside police said.Damon was pronounced dead at the scene. He …
Domestic Stabbing: Man Wounded, Woman Sought In Garfield
A Garfield man was hospitalized after being stabbed with a kitchen knife during a domestic dispute at his home, authorities confirmed. Officers responding to the Westminster Place residence shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, found the victim with a one-inch wound on the left side of his ribs, Garfield Police Capt. Mario X. Pozo said.
Driver killed in Route 22 crash is ID’d by cops
Authorities have identified the 61-year-old driver killed in a crash Friday morning on Route 22 in Mountainside. Darryl Damon, of Plainfield, was driving west around 6:45 a.m. when he veered off the highway and struck a utility pole, Mountainside police said. Damon was pronounced dead at the scene following life-saving...
Little Ferry Officer's Gun Grabbed By Leonia Driver During Route 46 Stop: Police
A Leonia motorist with crystal meth in her car grabbed an officer's gun while fighting with Little Ferry police during a Route 46 traffic stop, authorities said. Officer James Serio stopped a 2009 Ford Focus driven by Jennifer Wright, 44, for not using headlights in the rain on the eastbound highway late Monday morning, Jan. 23, they said.
wrnjradio.com
NJ state police investigate Warren County pharmacy burglary
BLAIRSTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) -New Jersey state police are investigating the burglary of a pharmacy in Warren County, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. Troopers responded to an alarm call at 3:01 a.m. at the North Warren Pharmacy, located at 155 Route 94, in Blairstown...
Road Rage: Woman Beat's Man Car With Metal Bat In Ramapo, Police Say
A 30-year-old Hudson Valley woman was arrested following an alleged road rage incident in which she beat a man's car with a bat and then stole his cell phone as he tried to call the police, authorities said. The incident took place in Rockland County around noontime Sunday, Jan. 22...
Man, 33, found dead a half-mile from his burning Mercedes, authorities say
A 33-year-old man was found dead Saturday afternoon in Lincoln Park, eight hours after a burning vehicle he had been driving was located about a half-mile away, authorities said Sunday. The death of the man, whose identity was not immediately disclosed, is not believed to be suspicious, according to the...
Cops ID man found dead in woods a half-mile from vehicle fire
A man found dead in a wooded area a half-mile from a vehicle fire hours earlier on Saturday in Lincoln Park has been identified by authorities. The body of Anthony Zaccaro, 33, of Sussex, was discovered in a wooded area in Lynn Park, a half-mile away from the fire scene, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. He had been the driver of the burned vehicle, authorities said.
GOTCHA! Hardcore Ex-Con Trio Robbed 80-Year-Old Shopper In Route 46 Costco Lot: Prosecutor
UPDATE: Authorities charged three hardcore criminals from Newark with robbing a defenseless 80-year-old shopper in the parking lot of a Costco off Route 46 in Teterboro. Ex-cons Alex Carroll, 35, David Fate, 38, and Tariq Kyam, 57, all have extensive, violent criminal histories, records show. Kyam and Fate were both...
Family identifies man, 58, found dead in wooded area on Staten Island’s South Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The family of 58-year-old Joe Perry Sr. identified the Tottenville resident as the individual found dead in Richmond Valley Sunday morning. Perry Sr. had been missing since Dec. 23, the Advance/SILive.com previously reported, and his family issued urgent calls for support in their search in the weeks that followed.
HIGHWAY ROBBERIES: Gunman Hits 3 Gas Stations, Convenience Store In Paramus, Fair Lawn, Mahwah
A gunman robbed two gas stations in Mahwah, another in Paramus and a 7-Eleven in Fair Lawn of several thousand dollars in rapid succession, authorities confirmed. The spree, which lasted barely 20 minutes, began at a BP station on eastbound Route 4 at 10:43 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.
