India commits to help Sri Lanka on debt in prospective IMF program
(Reuters) – India has committed to help ease the debt burden of its crisis-stricken neighbor Sri Lanka as part of a possible International Monetary Fund-supported program, the IMF said on Monday. “Sri Lanka is engaged with other official bilateral creditors to obtain similar assurances,” an IMF spokesperson said in...
Vladimir Putin Set To 'Disappear' From Leadership Position As Intelligence Official Confirms There Is 'Cleary Something Wrong' With Russian Leader's Health
Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to “disappear” from his leadership position within the Kremlin because there is “clearly something wrong” with his health, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health is quickly deteriorating, intelligence officials have revealed Putin is preparing to step down as Russia’s leader. The surprising revelation also comes as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine is "going from bad to worse,” and Putin’s political career is “hanging in the balance” as his forces struggle to take the neighboring nation one year after first invading in February 2022....
Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning
Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
Brazil and Argentina to begin preparations for common currency – FT
(Reuters) – Brazil and Argentina will announce this week that they are starting preparatory work on a common currency, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. The plan, set to be discussed at a summit in Buenos Aires this week, will focus on how a new currency which Brazil suggests calling the “sur” (south) could boost regional trade and reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar, FT reported citing officials.
El Salvador says it has repaid $800 million bond maturing January
SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) – El Salvador has repaid an $800 million bond, Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya said on Monday, the same day the bond was set to mature, as the Central American country faced pressure to make progress in cutting debt. “We announce that we have today completed payment...
Apple targeting to raise India production share to 25% – minister
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Apple Inc wants India to account for up to 25% of its production from about 5%-7% now, the trade minister told a conference on Monday. “Apple, another success story,” Piyush Goyal said. “They are already at about 5-7% of their manufacturing in India. If I am not mistaken, they are targeting to go up to 25% of their manufacturing. They launched the most recent models from India, manufactured in India.”
Russian warship armed with hypersonic missiles to join drills with China, S.Africa
(Reuters) – A Russian warship armed with new-generation hypersonic cruise weapons will participate in joint exercises with the navies of China and South Africa in February, the Russian state agency, TASS, said on Monday. It was the first official mention of the participation by the frigate, “Admiral of the...
U.S. lawmakers praise Zelenskiy for fighting corruption, back continued aid
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democratic and Republican U.S. lawmakers praised Ukraine’s government on Tuesday for taking swift action against corruption and insisted that U.S. military and humanitarian aid to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s government should continue. A slew of senior Ukrainian officials were dismissed on Tuesday in Ukraine’s biggest...
U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine strategy
(Reuters) -The U.S. health regulator on Monday proposed the use of one dose of the latest updated COVID-19 shot annually for most people, similar to the influenza immunization campaign, as it moves to simplify the country’s vaccination strategy. Currently, people in the United States need to first get two...
More EU sanctions should hit Russian arms production – Czech Foreign Minister
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union should introduce more sanctions against Russia’s technology sector to curb Moscow’s ability to produce arms and rockets it is using to wage war on Ukraine, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky told Reuters. He spoke after EU member states’ foreign ministers on...
OPEC+ panel unlikely to tweak oil policy at Feb. 1 meeting, sources say
LONDON (Reuters) -An OPEC+ panel is likely to endorse the producer group’s current oil output policy when it meets next week, five OPEC+ sources said on Tuesday, as hopes that improved Chinese demand would drive an oil price rally were balanced by economic concerns. Ministers from the Organization of...
CDC chief to create new offices to boost public health response – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky is creating new offices as part of the agency’s revamp to prioritize public health response, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. The CDC had said in August it would undergo a series of changes after months...
Asia shares trading mixed, China markets closed for holidays
TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street indexes finished little changed as investors awaited earnings results from major global companies. Shares rose in Tokyo and Seoul, but fell in Sydney and Mumbai. Markets were closed in Hong Kong and Shanghai for Lunar New Year holidays.
Lockheed Martin profit outlook disappoints as supply, labour squeeze persists
(Reuters) – U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp on Tuesday forecast annual profit below Street expectations, hurt by lingering supply bottlenecks and higher costs, though a generous defense budget helped it beat fourth-quarter estimates. The defense contractor said it expected a profit of $26.60 to $26.90 per share in...
U.S. hits Iran with new sanctions over crackdown on protests
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Cooperative Foundation and senior Iranian officials, stepping up pressure on Tehran over its crackdown on protests. The move, taken in coordination with Britain and the European Union, is the latest Washington response to...
Venezuela calls off Maduro meeting with Lula, Brazil govt says
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Venezuela has decided to call off a previously arranged meeting between President Nicolas Maduro and his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday, Lula’s press office said. The Brazilian government had announced earlier in the day the two leaders were set to...
Spotify to cut staff as soon as this week – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Spotify Technology is planning layoffs as soon as this week to cut costs, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, joining the likes of Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp who have cut thousands of jobs recently. The report, which cited sources, said that the number of jobs being...
Swatch Group positive about Chinese market recovery in 2023
ZURICH (Reuters) – Swatch Group is positive about China market recovery from the COVID-19 fallout and the return of Chinese tourists abroad, the Swiss watchmaker said on Tuesday after it reported a 2.5% increase in its 2022 sales. The maker of high-end brands Omega, Tissot and Longines watches as...
Walmart to raise minimum wage for U.S. hourly workers to $14
(Reuters) – Walmart Inc on Tuesday said it will raise average hourly wages for its U.S. store workers starting next month, as it seeks to attract and retain employees in a tight domestic labor market. Walmart’s new wage hikes lift its average hourly wage pay to $17.50 from the...
UK says 200 asylum-seeking children missing, some aged under 16
LONDON (Reuters) – Two hundred asylum-seeking children, including some aged under 16, are missing from temporary hotel accommodation in Britain, the government said on Tuesday, raising new questions over ministers’ handling of migrant arrivals. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government is under pressure on two fronts over immigration: from...
