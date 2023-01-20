ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SWAT called to residence where rap video being shot; 4 in custody

SWAT was called to a residence on the South Side where a rap video was being filmed after police recognized a warrant suspect. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, officers noticed a warrant suspect on a deck around 1:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Carey Way. The male allegedly ran into the residence and refused to come out. A party was going on inside the short-term rental, and a they were filming a rap video, according to public safety.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

40-year-old man killed after Pa. shooting: report

A man was killed following a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District on Sunday, according to a story from WPXI. Dispatchers with Allegheny County told the news outlet that police and first responders were called to the 2100 block of Bedford Avenue at around 6:20 p.m. A caller had told...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Multiple people taken into custody after SWAT situation on Pittsburgh's South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Multiple people were taken into custody after police and SWAT officers were called to Pittsburgh's South Side early Monday morning.It started around 1:30 a.m. when officers spotted a warrant suspect on the deck of a home on Carey Way, Pittsburgh police said. The home was being used as a short-term rental.When he saw the officers, police said the man ran into the home. A party was reportedly going on there, believed to be the location for the filming of a music video.When the man refused to come out, SWAT officers were called.Seven women came out of the home and were released after being identified by police.Four men were taken into custody for warrants, police said. Guns were recovered from the home after executing a search warrant.The investigation continues.Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Pa. State Police looking for man accused of retail theft

Update - Jan. 24, 2023 - 11:15 a.m. Troop D issued a follow-up Tweet, saying they have identified the suspect. The original story is below. PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State troopers are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of retail theft. Pa. State Police Troop D is...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman says her Bloomfield home was broken into twice in 2 days

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a local woman says her home was broken into twice in two days.It happened in Bloomfield over the weekend. The thought of someone in her home going through her personal things -- not once but possibly twice -- is just too much for this single mom to fathom. She believes she may be the target of a stalker.Brittney Zacharias showed KDKA-TV exactly how a burglar got into her Bloomfield home Friday while she was at work."That's the air conditioner, and like I said, it was screwed in in the window," she explained. All was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

SWAT investigation in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar called off

PITTSBURGH — A SWAT situation took place in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Police were at the 1100 block of Paulson Avenue. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 learned from police that the incident started as an execution of an arrest warrant that turned into a barricade situation. Police have since...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police investigating claims that Beaver County school bus driver drove recklessly with kids on board

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A school bus driver in Beaver County is off the job and police are investigating claims that he drove recklessly with kids on board on purpose. Parents of an elementary school student at Todd Lane in Center Township said the bus driver has been intentionally slamming on his brakes and laughing at the kids when they hit their faces on the seat in front of them.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

POLICE REPORTS: TRESPASS, HIT-AND-RUN CRASH

A Saltsburg man was arrested for criminal trespass for an incident in Bell Township in nearby Westmoreland County on Saturday. State police from the Kiski barracks say they were dispatched at 3:51 PM on January 21st to a location on Rea Road for a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass, and scattering rubbish at the home. The suspect was identified only as a 54-year-old Saltsburg man, while the victim was a 51-year-old man from New Alexandria. The suspect was found and resisted police as he was being taken into custody. Charges were filed through District Judge Jason Buczak’s office.
SALTSBURG, PA

