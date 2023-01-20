Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
August Wilson Society Announces 2023 Biennial Colloquium2UrbanGirlsPittsburgh, PA
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Related
Channel 11 Exclusive: Woman says police searched wrong house while looking for shooting suspect
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A woman is sharing her story after police searched her home while looking for a suspect in a recent shooting on Sunday morning. “You could hear over the radio they kept saying 1102, 1102 Deary Street, and I said you have the wrong address,” she said.
Suspect in December homicide in Brighton Heights arrested, police say
PITTSBURGH — The suspect in a fatal shooting in Brighton Heights last month was arrested Tuesday, Pittsburgh police said. According to police, U.S. Marshals, Pittsburgh SWAT and the Pittsburgh Fugitive Apprehension unit arrested 42-year-old Ambrose Sample Jr. in the 200 block of Dinwiddie Street at 2 p.m. Sample is...
SWAT called to residence where rap video being shot; 4 in custody
SWAT was called to a residence on the South Side where a rap video was being filmed after police recognized a warrant suspect. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, officers noticed a warrant suspect on a deck around 1:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Carey Way. The male allegedly ran into the residence and refused to come out. A party was going on inside the short-term rental, and a they were filming a rap video, according to public safety.
Local police chief to parents: Have kids ‘do the right thing and come forward’ in vandalism incident
A police chief in Allegheny County is taking an alternate approach to law enforcement. The Crescent Township police chief is asking local parents to talk to their children and have them “do the right thing” by coming forward about a trespassing and vandalism incident in order to teach them a life lesson.
40-year-old man killed after Pa. shooting: report
A man was killed following a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District on Sunday, according to a story from WPXI. Dispatchers with Allegheny County told the news outlet that police and first responders were called to the 2100 block of Bedford Avenue at around 6:20 p.m. A caller had told...
Multiple people taken into custody after SWAT situation on Pittsburgh's South Side
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Multiple people were taken into custody after police and SWAT officers were called to Pittsburgh's South Side early Monday morning.It started around 1:30 a.m. when officers spotted a warrant suspect on the deck of a home on Carey Way, Pittsburgh police said. The home was being used as a short-term rental.When he saw the officers, police said the man ran into the home. A party was reportedly going on there, believed to be the location for the filming of a music video.When the man refused to come out, SWAT officers were called.Seven women came out of the home and were released after being identified by police.Four men were taken into custody for warrants, police said. Guns were recovered from the home after executing a search warrant.The investigation continues.Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
CBS News
Pa. State Police looking for man accused of retail theft
Update - Jan. 24, 2023 - 11:15 a.m. Troop D issued a follow-up Tweet, saying they have identified the suspect. The original story is below. PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State troopers are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of retail theft. Pa. State Police Troop D is...
Pittsburgh police searching for missing 72-year-old man
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 72-year-old man. According to police, Melvin Wilson was last seen at 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday in the 500 block of S. Negley Avenue. He was wearing black pants, a black jacket and black shoes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts...
Woman says her Bloomfield home was broken into twice in 2 days
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a local woman says her home was broken into twice in two days.It happened in Bloomfield over the weekend. The thought of someone in her home going through her personal things -- not once but possibly twice -- is just too much for this single mom to fathom. She believes she may be the target of a stalker.Brittney Zacharias showed KDKA-TV exactly how a burglar got into her Bloomfield home Friday while she was at work."That's the air conditioner, and like I said, it was screwed in in the window," she explained. All was...
wtae.com
SWAT investigation in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar called off
PITTSBURGH — A SWAT situation took place in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Police were at the 1100 block of Paulson Avenue. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 learned from police that the incident started as an execution of an arrest warrant that turned into a barricade situation. Police have since...
Police investigating claims that Beaver County school bus driver drove recklessly with kids on board
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A school bus driver in Beaver County is off the job and police are investigating claims that he drove recklessly with kids on board on purpose. Parents of an elementary school student at Todd Lane in Center Township said the bus driver has been intentionally slamming on his brakes and laughing at the kids when they hit their faces on the seat in front of them.
wtae.com
Police: Woman fell asleep while driving, crashing into telephone pole in Westmoreland County
AVONMORE, Pa. — State police said a 56-year-old woman fell asleep while driving, crashing into a telephone pole in Avonmore Borough, Westmoreland County. The crash happened a little before 1 a.m. Saturday on 2nd Street. Police said the woman suffered a suspected minor injury and was taken to the...
Suspect in fatal downtown Pittsburgh shooting facing new charges related to SWAT situation
PITTSBURGH — A man identified as a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred in downtown Pittsburgh is facing new charges. Eighteen-year-old Erique Collington was arrested on Thursday after Pittsburgh police identified him as a suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred in downtown Pittsburgh. Police filed criminal homicide...
Man dead after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District; victim identified
PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District. Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were sent to the 2100 block of Bedford Avenue at around 6:20 p.m. A caller told dispatchers a man had been shot in the face. Officers found a...
Westmoreland County home erupts into flames after batteries caught fire in trash
IRWIN, Pa. — It’s an item almost everyone has in their home. In remotes or electronics, you typically have to change the batteries once a year. “The first and third Wednesday of every month at our facility we have a vendor who accepts alkaline batteries for proper disposal,” said Mike Skapura with Westmoreland Cleanways & Recycling.
West Mifflin police seeking public’s help to find missing juvenile
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — West Mifflin police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing juvenile. Yashua Strong was last seen in West Mifflin on Jan. 21. Strong is 6′1 and 275 pounds. Police said Strong is known to frequent Pittsburgh’s South Side and Downtown....
15-year-old killed in Pa. crash along Route 8: reports
A 15-year-old boy was killed in a crash along Route 8 in Butler County on Sunday night, according to reports from KDKA and WTAE. Pennsylvania State Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred in Slippery Rock Township, along Kiester Road just after 6 p.m. The driver of the SUV was a...
wccsradio.com
POLICE REPORTS: TRESPASS, HIT-AND-RUN CRASH
A Saltsburg man was arrested for criminal trespass for an incident in Bell Township in nearby Westmoreland County on Saturday. State police from the Kiski barracks say they were dispatched at 3:51 PM on January 21st to a location on Rea Road for a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass, and scattering rubbish at the home. The suspect was identified only as a 54-year-old Saltsburg man, while the victim was a 51-year-old man from New Alexandria. The suspect was found and resisted police as he was being taken into custody. Charges were filed through District Judge Jason Buczak’s office.
Business owner demands action from Pittsburgh Public Schools over student behavior at bus stop
PITTSBURGH — A local business owner is demanding action from Pittsburgh Public Schools, claiming student’s behavior at a bus stop near his business is causing problems. During a Pittsburgh Public Schools hearing Monday night, George Mowod pleaded with the board to move a bus stop outside of his Murray Avenue karate studio.
Family members of man shot, killed in Aliquippa speak out after his death
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — The family of a man shot and killed in Aliquippa on January 13 is speaking to Channel 11. Thirty-one-year-old Vince Ciccone died in a home on Mill Street. His brother and sister, Lou Ciccone and Michelle Hanshaw, say they are still trying to process what happened.
Comments / 2