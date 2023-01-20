ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Focus Daily News

Is Friday The 13th Your Lucky Day? $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot Drawing Tonight

AUSTIN – Texas Lottery® players will be testing their luck this Friday the 13th, as they play for an estimated annuitized $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the second-largest jackpot prize in game history and fourth largest in U.S. lottery history. According to Mega Millions, six prior Mega Millions jackpots have been won by out-of-state players on Friday the 13th. As of 1 p.m. today, current hourly sales per minute in Texas are $16,089.
TEXAS STATE
Focus Daily News

Tuesday’s Mega Millions Jackpot Third Largest Jackpot Prize in Mega Millions history

AUSTIN – It continues to climb! After there were no winners for Friday night’s Mega Millions® drawing, the jackpot for the Tuesday, Jan. 10 drawing now stands at an estimated annuitized $1.1 billion, the third largest jackpot prize in Mega Millions history and the fifth largest in U.S. lottery history. Tonight’s drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $576.8 million. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot prize for the Friday, Jan. 13 drawing will roll to an estimated annuitized $1.35 billion.
TEXAS STATE
Focus Daily News

TWC Lowers Taxes for Texas Employers in 2023

AUSTIN – Today, the Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) announced the average unemployment insurance (. ) tax rate for all employers will be 1.16% for calendar year (. ) 2023. Last year, the average tax rate was 1.35%. The minimum tax rate is paid by more than 370,000...
TEXAS STATE
Focus Daily News

Lotto Texas® jackpot Game’s largest prize since September 2020

AUSTIN – Texas Lottery® players have another exclusive chance to win a large jackpot prize. The Lotto Texas® jackpot has grown to an estimated annuitized $28 million for the Wednesday, Jan. 4 drawing – the largest jackpot prize the game has offered in more than two years. The jackpot is the fifth-largest lottery prize currently up for grabs in North America.
TEXAS STATE
Focus Daily News

Mega Millions Jackpot Is Sixth largest lottery jackpot prize in U.S. history

AUSTIN – After there were no winners for Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot drawing, Texas Lottery® players can begin the new year by playing for one of the largest jackpot prizes in the game’s history. The Mega Millions jackpot for the Tuesday, Jan. 3 drawing stands at an estimated annuitized $785 million, the fourth largest jackpot prize in Mega Millions history and the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history. Tuesday’s drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $395 million. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot prize for the Friday, Jan. 6 drawing will roll to an estimated annuitized $940 million.
TEXAS STATE
Focus Daily News

$344.1 Million SNAP Emergency Benefits Approved For January

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $344.1 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of January. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “As we enter...
TEXAS STATE
Focus Daily News

Focus Daily News

Desoto, TX
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNews

 https://www.focusdailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy