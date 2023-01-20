AUSTIN – After there were no winners for Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot drawing, Texas Lottery® players can begin the new year by playing for one of the largest jackpot prizes in the game’s history. The Mega Millions jackpot for the Tuesday, Jan. 3 drawing stands at an estimated annuitized $785 million, the fourth largest jackpot prize in Mega Millions history and the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history. Tuesday’s drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $395 million. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot prize for the Friday, Jan. 6 drawing will roll to an estimated annuitized $940 million.

TEXAS STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO