Is Friday The 13th Your Lucky Day? $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot Drawing Tonight
AUSTIN – Texas Lottery® players will be testing their luck this Friday the 13th, as they play for an estimated annuitized $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the second-largest jackpot prize in game history and fourth largest in U.S. lottery history. According to Mega Millions, six prior Mega Millions jackpots have been won by out-of-state players on Friday the 13th. As of 1 p.m. today, current hourly sales per minute in Texas are $16,089.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions Jackpot Third Largest Jackpot Prize in Mega Millions history
AUSTIN – It continues to climb! After there were no winners for Friday night’s Mega Millions® drawing, the jackpot for the Tuesday, Jan. 10 drawing now stands at an estimated annuitized $1.1 billion, the third largest jackpot prize in Mega Millions history and the fifth largest in U.S. lottery history. Tonight’s drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $576.8 million. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot prize for the Friday, Jan. 13 drawing will roll to an estimated annuitized $1.35 billion.
Plano Resident Claims $1 Million Prize Weeks Before Ticket Expires
AUSTIN – A Plano resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions® prize worth $1 million for the drawing held on July 29, 2022, before the ticket was set to expire on Jan. 25. The ticket was purchased at RaceTrac #099, located at 1100 W. Park Blvd., in Plano. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.
TWC Lowers Taxes for Texas Employers in 2023
AUSTIN – Today, the Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) announced the average unemployment insurance (. ) tax rate for all employers will be 1.16% for calendar year (. ) 2023. Last year, the average tax rate was 1.35%. The minimum tax rate is paid by more than 370,000...
Comptroller Glenn Hegar Releases Texas Broadband Development Map Identifying Areas Eligible for Funding
(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today the release of the Texas Broadband Development Map, which uses data collected from internet service providers (ISPs) to show the availability of various types of high-speed internet access across Texas. The process for creating the map follows the process used by...
Lotto Texas® jackpot Game’s largest prize since September 2020
AUSTIN – Texas Lottery® players have another exclusive chance to win a large jackpot prize. The Lotto Texas® jackpot has grown to an estimated annuitized $28 million for the Wednesday, Jan. 4 drawing – the largest jackpot prize the game has offered in more than two years. The jackpot is the fifth-largest lottery prize currently up for grabs in North America.
Mega Millions Jackpot Is Sixth largest lottery jackpot prize in U.S. history
AUSTIN – After there were no winners for Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot drawing, Texas Lottery® players can begin the new year by playing for one of the largest jackpot prizes in the game’s history. The Mega Millions jackpot for the Tuesday, Jan. 3 drawing stands at an estimated annuitized $785 million, the fourth largest jackpot prize in Mega Millions history and the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history. Tuesday’s drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $395 million. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot prize for the Friday, Jan. 6 drawing will roll to an estimated annuitized $940 million.
$344.1 Million SNAP Emergency Benefits Approved For January
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $344.1 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of January. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “As we enter...
HHSC Encourages Cancer Screenings During Cervical Health Awareness Month
AUSTIN – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is recognizing January as National Cervical Health Awareness Month and encouraging women to get screened for cervical cancer. “Over the years, we have seen a dramatic decrease in cervical cancer. However, rates have recently leveled off,” said Faith Sandberg-Rodriguez, associate...
