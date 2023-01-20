ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Reese is missing from her East Brainerd home

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Her owners hope you can get a small, tan, 'sweet' chihuahua pug mix named Reese back to her home where she belongs. Jamie Sholtz tells us Reese went missing over the weekend from a subdivision in East Brainerd across the street from Banks Road, close to the Mr. Zip gas station.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Moxy's A Cold One Beer Fest

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Are you ready for a cold one this weekend?- One of the coolest places in town is hosting an icy event and is telling us about it. Kacey Swindle and Taylor Underwood with The Moxy have all the details. Find out more and get your tickets on Facebook.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Red Clay Resort | Tourist attraction in Georgia

Located in the city of Atlanta, Red Clay Resort, offers you a pool that consists of a spring with two diving boards. In its facilities you find changing rooms, bathrooms, food stall, volleyball court. If you are with your family and have small children, don't worry. It has a baby...
COHUTTA, GA
New exhibits at the Hunter Museum of Art

Two special exhibitions are coming to the Hunter Museum of Art. Both exhibits feature the work of Beauford Delaney and Nellie Mae Rowe. The artists grew up during the segregation era in neighboring Chattanooga cities. Beauford Delaney’s Metamorphosis into Freedom and Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe will be open and complementary to the public on January 26th through May 1st.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need

McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says. A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. KPD, KFD respond to overturned semi-truck on I-40 Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Knoxville...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
Cleveland expecting dumping problem to surge as Bradley County landfill prices rise

From the Chattanoogan: Cleveland city officials said they are expecting a surge in illegal dumping as prices to take items to the Bradley County Landfill rise. Joe Fivas, city manager, said he was advised that the landfill had raised the price for accepting a tire from $1.50 per tire to $10 a tire. Landfill officials said Monday that the tire cost had gone back down to $4.50 per tire.
CLEVELAND, TN
Mueller workers return to work following strike in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After a five-day strike, Mueller Water Products, Inc. reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) to return to work on Sunday. IAM members voted to approve a contract extension beginning Monday through this Thursday, January 26. Face-to-face...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
🛩️ Wings & Ice Cream 🍦is Coming To Chattanooga/Ooltewah area

🛩️ Wings & Ice Cream 🍦 is coming to Ooltewah TN. Free RC Flying for the whole family. Chattanooga Remote Control Club (CRCC Flyers) If you missed Fly-Palooza last year, you will want to be at this one this year. This event is hosted by CRCC Flyers and presented by Vonzara Inc.
OOLTEWAH, TN
Premier Leader in Custom Food Manufacturing Announces Opening of Fourth Facility

Cleveland, Tennessee can anticipate new economic opportunities from leader in food manufacturing, SK Food Group. SK Food Group, one of North America’s leading custom food manufacturers, is pleased to announce that it will be building a new 525,000 square foot production facility in Cleveland, TN. The State of Tennessee, Bradley County, and the City of Cleveland were selected after an extensive multi-state search across 60+ sites that was assisted by Global Strategy Consultants, a Newmark global real estate services firm. The facility, which will be completed in three phases and will include the latest state-of-the-art automation technology for sandwich assembly and food handling, is expected to be completed in 2025 and includes a special partnership with the PIE Center, a Bradley County Schools educational and industrial training center to provide specialized employee training. Construction will commence later this year and upon completion it will further strengthen SK Food Group’s leading industry position and will support local communities through the creation of new job opportunities. Furthermore, the new facility will incorporate environmentally forward-thinking designs including applicable LEED Certifications.
CLEVELAND, TN
CHARLESTON, TN

