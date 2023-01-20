Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"KovasinCleveland, OH
Closed Long John Silver’s Reportedly to Reopen in Original LocationJoel EisenbergKimball, TN
New discount retail store opens in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
1-10 Locals Arrested in December of 2022Charleston News LinkCharleston, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ChattanoogaTed RiversChattanooga, TN
chattanoogacw.com
Reese is missing from her East Brainerd home
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Her owners hope you can get a small, tan, 'sweet' chihuahua pug mix named Reese back to her home where she belongs. Jamie Sholtz tells us Reese went missing over the weekend from a subdivision in East Brainerd across the street from Banks Road, close to the Mr. Zip gas station.
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
WTVC
Moxy's A Cold One Beer Fest
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Are you ready for a cold one this weekend?- One of the coolest places in town is hosting an icy event and is telling us about it. Kacey Swindle and Taylor Underwood with The Moxy have all the details. Find out more and get your tickets on Facebook.
WTVC
Hearts and Hisses at the Chattanooga Zoo
The Chattanooga Zoo celebrates Valentine's Day with Hearts and Hisses. The Director of Marketing, Erik Jackson, joins the show with a cute hedgehog!
tourcounsel.com
Red Clay Resort | Tourist attraction in Georgia
Located in the city of Atlanta, Red Clay Resort, offers you a pool that consists of a spring with two diving boards. In its facilities you find changing rooms, bathrooms, food stall, volleyball court. If you are with your family and have small children, don't worry. It has a baby...
WAFB.com
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Gray News) - An animal shelter has written a public note in an effort to find a dog owner who abandoned her pet because she was homeless and couldn’t afford her anymore. The McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, posted to Facebook on Tuesday, “A Note To...
WTVC
New exhibits at the Hunter Museum of Art
Two special exhibitions are coming to the Hunter Museum of Art. Both exhibits feature the work of Beauford Delaney and Nellie Mae Rowe. The artists grew up during the segregation era in neighboring Chattanooga cities. Beauford Delaney’s Metamorphosis into Freedom and Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe will be open and complementary to the public on January 26th through May 1st.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need
McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says. A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. KPD, KFD respond to overturned semi-truck on I-40 Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Knoxville...
WTVC
Help from Chattanooga homeless advocates leads to return of park benches
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The removal of park benches in the city was intended to help with homelessness problems and crime in Chattanooga. But, one bench has returned with others to follow after support from a group of residents. City leaders says they are not upset and welcome the return...
WTVC
Urban Air employee accused of propositioning woman's underage daughter
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A mother tells us an Urban Air employee got her daughter alone, and now there is an active police search for him. "As a parent, me and my children do not feel safe coming back here," an anonymous parent told us. The mother, who didn’t want...
waste360.com
Cleveland, Tenn. Expects Increase in Illegal Dumping as Landfill Costs Surge
Prices at the Bradley County Landfill in Tennessee are skyrocketing, prompting Cleveland city officials to prepare for a bump in illegal dumping. The cost to dump a tire jumped from $1 to $10 at one point, but landfill operators say the price has dropped to $4.50. Dropping off a mattress costs $50, up from $20.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland expecting dumping problem to surge as Bradley County landfill prices rise
From the Chattanoogan: Cleveland city officials said they are expecting a surge in illegal dumping as prices to take items to the Bradley County Landfill rise. Joe Fivas, city manager, said he was advised that the landfill had raised the price for accepting a tire from $1.50 per tire to $10 a tire. Landfill officials said Monday that the tire cost had gone back down to $4.50 per tire.
WTVC
Mueller workers return to work following strike in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After a five-day strike, Mueller Water Products, Inc. reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) to return to work on Sunday. IAM members voted to approve a contract extension beginning Monday through this Thursday, January 26. Face-to-face...
WTVCFOX
Suspects lead Collegedale officers on chase from SAU campus to Chattanooga
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — UPDATE: We obtained the mug shots of the two suspects who lead Collegedale and Hamilton County deputies on a high speed chase. The driver is Matthew Higdon; and the passenger is Heather Profitt. It is unknown if they live in or are from the local area.
WTVC
Head & heart: Retired engineer volunteers to teach Chattanooga adults math skills
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The math adds up on this week's Pay it Forward!. We surprised a retired engineer who now spends his spare time helping adults get an education with $500 with help from our partners at The McMahan Law Firm. Ed Colucci thinks with his head and his...
macaronikid.com
🛩️ Wings & Ice Cream 🍦is Coming To Chattanooga/Ooltewah area
🛩️ Wings & Ice Cream 🍦 is coming to Ooltewah TN. Free RC Flying for the whole family. Chattanooga Remote Control Club (CRCC Flyers) If you missed Fly-Palooza last year, you will want to be at this one this year. This event is hosted by CRCC Flyers and presented by Vonzara Inc.
WTVC
Stolen car with sleeping toddler inside crashes on I-75 in Chattanooga Monday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A toddler is safe after Chattanooga Police say a thief who remains on the run stole a vehicle she was sitting in the back seat of Monday morning. The stolen vehicle crashed on Interstate 75. Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller tells us the toddler's grandmother was...
swineweb.com
Premier Leader in Custom Food Manufacturing Announces Opening of Fourth Facility
Cleveland, Tennessee can anticipate new economic opportunities from leader in food manufacturing, SK Food Group. SK Food Group, one of North America’s leading custom food manufacturers, is pleased to announce that it will be building a new 525,000 square foot production facility in Cleveland, TN. The State of Tennessee, Bradley County, and the City of Cleveland were selected after an extensive multi-state search across 60+ sites that was assisted by Global Strategy Consultants, a Newmark global real estate services firm. The facility, which will be completed in three phases and will include the latest state-of-the-art automation technology for sandwich assembly and food handling, is expected to be completed in 2025 and includes a special partnership with the PIE Center, a Bradley County Schools educational and industrial training center to provide specialized employee training. Construction will commence later this year and upon completion it will further strengthen SK Food Group’s leading industry position and will support local communities through the creation of new job opportunities. Furthermore, the new facility will incorporate environmentally forward-thinking designs including applicable LEED Certifications.
Charleston News Break - Now on Facebook
Today is Community Manager Appreciation Day, as we go over some highlighted material that has come to light as we have been building our presence on Facebook. If you are interested in following our new Facebook Page, consider following the link below: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100088490020322.
WTVC
Marion County man shoots woman, himself in apparent murder suicide, sheriff says
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A man shot a woman and then shot himself in an apparent murder suicide in Marion County Tuesday, Sheriff Bo Burnett says. The sheriff says the incident happened on 19th street in South Pittsburg:. Sheriff Burnett says the man was 23 years old and the...
