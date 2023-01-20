ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James scores 46 in Lakers’ blowout loss to Clippers

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James hit a career-high nine 3-pointers while scoring 46 points, but the Los Angeles Clippers hit 19 3-pointers of their own on the way to a comfortable 133-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. James scored at least 40 points against the Clippers for the first time in his 20-year career, giving him a 40-point game against all 30 teams in the NBA. James hit his record ninth 3-pointer with 6:45 to play, setting a career high from distance in his 1,404th game. “I was able to make a few shots tonight and try to...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA Reveals New Wrinkle for 2023 All-Star Game Format

The league has used a draft to assign players to teams since 2018. The NBA is tinkering with the format of its All-Star Game once again. The league's All-Star draft will be held immediately before the game this year, according to a Tuesday evening release. The revamped draft will serve as a pregame segment to the All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19.
Brown: Stewart will be “star” on WVU’s coaching staff

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An important West Virginia legacy continues within the Mountaineer football program. Blaine Stewart joined the Mountaineer coaching staff on Friday as the program’s next tight ends coach. He comes to Morgantown after working with the Pittsburgh Steelers under Mike Tomlin as the franchise’s wide receivers coach.
