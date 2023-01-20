Read full article on original website
Related
Riley Keough Reveals She Secretly Welcomed Child During Late Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial
Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Peterson are officially parents-of-one, a representative of the actress confirmed to a news publication.News of the secretly welcomed child came after Smith-Peterson read a deeply emotional letter on behalf of his wife at Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service on Sunday, January 22, and seemingly admitted that the couple expanded their brood."Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," the letter written by Keough stated of her child, brother...
Jamie Lee Curtis addresses the controversial photo in her office: 'I understand it has disturbed some people'
While some reportedly criticized the photo, Curtis said the image featured a child playing in a bathtub, "nothing more, nothing less."
After Eddie Murphy Said He And Raven-Symoné Were ‘Too Old’ For Dr. Dolittle 3, The Actress Is Weighing In
Raven-Symoné comments on whether or not she and Eddie Murphy were too old for Dr. Dolittle 3.
comicon.com
Maddy No Longer A Baddie? Previewing ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ #18
Art by: Ed McGuinness, Cliff Rathburn, Marcio Menyz, Erick Arciniega. “As if the normal run-of-the-mill demons of Limbo weren’t enough… Spider-Man finds himself facing a small army of demonized versions of his rogues’ gallery! Can he make it home to stop Chasm and the Goblin Queen?!”
comicon.com
Previewing ‘DC Horror Presents: Sgt. Rock Vs. The Army Of The Dead’ #5
“They’ve blasted their way through impossible scenarios and burned their way through throngs of undead soldiers. But now Sgt. Rock and Easy Company find themselves hot on the trail of an enemy even they may not be able to handle: an über-upgraded, rejuvenation serum-addicted Adolf Hitler.”. DC Horror...
comicon.com
‘Black Cloak’ #1 From Image Comics Heads For A Second Printing
Writer Kelly Thompson and artist Meredith McClaren have a sure fire hit in their hands with fantasy/mystery series Black Cloak #1 selling out at distribution level. And so, Image Comics have ordered a second printing. On this great news, Thompson said:. “Making a new comic is such a weird little...
comicon.com
Bluebird’s Brother Banged Up In ‘Punchline: The Gotham Game’ #4 Preview
Punchline and the Royal Flush Gang’s crusade to reshape the Gotham City underworld continues with a vengeance. But Punchline is done dealing with henchmen and hired assassins…she’s going right to the top, forcing a meeting with Black Mask and his criminal hive. Will Punchline have their ear, or will they rip out her heart?! And how will Bluebird recover from the vicious defeat Punchline dealt her as she tries to help her brother?”
comicon.com
Spidey Takes On The Avengers And Seems To Be Winning Easily: Previeing ‘All-Out Avengers’ #5
“Here at last, because you demanded it, the ultimate battle begins: Spider-Man versus the Avengers! Thrill to the action! Marvel at the wit! Ponder at the possibilities! In a frantic race across Manhattan, someone’s mind is being controlled, someone’s decisions are being directed and someone’s reality is being altered…but whose?”
comicon.com
Previewing ‘The Sandman Universe: The Dead Boy Detectives’ #2
“Edwin and Charles learn that finding the dame doesn’t always mean closing the case when it turns out their new Thai ghost friends seem to be caught in the crosshairs of some dangerous enemies. Thankfully, the best thing about being a dead boy detective is that it’s not like you can die again…right?”
comicon.com
‘Velma’ Season 1, Episode 4 Review
Velma has thus far been a very frustrating show. On the one hand, it has some very clever ideas and delivers some witty dialogue. On the other, it forces a lot of its themes in awkward ways while completely bypassing the main draw for the series. Mystery and investigations are either pushed to the background entirely or ends up the episode’s B plot. That should be the main focus of everything and all the characterization should be derived from there. Instead, it seems as if the show has it the other way around.
comicon.com
Dimensional Drama: Previewing Midnight Suns #5
“SINS OF THE PAST! The MIDNIGHT SUNS were fated to rise…but in the end, are they destined to stop the apocalypse—or start it?! Only AGATHA HARKNESS knows the truth, but the mistakes of her past have finally caught up to her. She has a terrible choice to make—one that will change her forever, one that may doom ZOE LAVEAU and NICO MINORU—IF THEY and the Suns manage to survive…THE RITUAL!”
comicon.com
Advance Review: Cardoselli’s Artwork Saves `Don’t Spit In The Wind’ #1
Strong, stylized artwork makes this issue, which centers on garbage men tasked with cleaning up an abandoned Earth. The story is thin, but the artwork and colors are unique and give hope that the story will come around soon. Overall. If you ever though you had the worst job in...
comicon.com
Deconstructing Comics #759: Kirby’s Fourth World(?) — ‘Captain Victory’ Graphite Edition
After he left DC Comics, but before he returned to produce Even Gods Must Die and The Hunger Dogs, Jack Kirby produced a sort of substitute Fourth World story called Captain Victory and the Galactic Rangers, which was eventually published by Pacific Comics in 1981 and 82. Two Morrows Publishing in 2003 released what it calls the Graphite Edition of Captain Victory, presenting Kirby’s photocopies of his pencils of the proposed 50-page Captain Victory graphic novel. This time, Emmet and Tim discuss the Graphite Edition and what Captain Victory tells us about Kirby and the Fourth World.
comicon.com
Hot Fuzz: Previewing ‘Plush’ #3 From Image Comics
“ROAD TRIP! The cannibalistic furries have abducted Devin away on a fiery SWAT van road trip to visit the group’s creepy mansion of horrors. Keebler drives and Scratch rides shotgun as Kasha and Devin argue whether he’s suitable enough to eat or not.”
comicon.com
Preview: ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles- The Last Ronin—The Lost Years’ #1
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin—The Lost Years #1 (of 5), out tomorrow from writers Kevin Eastman and Tom Waltz, artists SL Gallant, Maria Keene, Ben Bishop, and Kevin Eastman, colorist Luis Antonio Delgado, and letterer Shawn Lee. ‘RETURN TO THE...
comicon.com
More Tradd Moore Trippiness: ‘Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise’ #3 Preview
“Doctor Strange is pulled in every direction by powerful figures while millions of lives rest in the balance—including his own! Yalda, Sophia, Bythos or himself: who should Strange serve? Who can he trust? Can this world’s deadly ritual be stopped? Or is the answer simply…BLOOD? Heaven help us; it must be blood.”
comicon.com
Mother Knows Best In ‘American Jesus: Revelation #3’ Advance Review
I think it’s safe to say ‘American Jesus: Revelation’ #3 is not your usual Mark Millar production. It may have started off as an even darker spin on ‘The Omen’, but in this concluding issue a message of hope and faith supersedes the dark horrors depicted this far. A heartwarming and holy, high-stakes tale from Millar, Peter Gross and Image Comics.
comicon.com
Previewing Both English And Spanish Versions Of ‘Blue Beetle: Graduation Day’ #3
While some comic book news sites would present the newest issue of Blue Beetle: Graduation Day as two separate posts, we aren’t one of those. Check out both the Spanish and English versions of it now:. Writer: Josh Trujillo. Artist: Adrian Gutierrez. Colours: Wil Quintana. Letters: Lucas Gattoni. “Starfire...
comicon.com
House Of X: Previewing This Week’s X-Men Comic Books
“THE FINAL BEAT DOWN! These X-Ladies have been through one HELL of a night…and it’s not over yet. They might have managed to escape the trouble that found them…but that trouble hasn’t escaped them! It’s time to make these suckers regret they ever crossed their paths!”
comicon.com
Turning Back The Clock In ‘Gotham Knights – Gilded City’ #4 Preview
“The Golden Iris Virus maintains its stranglehold on Gotham City, with its manic victims now descending upon a car dealership with explosive results for the Bat-Family. Elsewhen, in the Gotham City of the 1800s, Runaway finds themselves in a shaky alliance with Vandal Savage, who holds clues to the origins, and possibly the antidote, to the strange illness plaguing the city across centuries. Each issue will also offer a code for readers to redeem in the Gotham Knights game for an exclusive item. For issue 4, readers will receive a code for an exclusive skin variant for Red Hood Gilded Age Pistols! Readers who redeem the codes for all 6 issues will receive a special 7th item!”
Comments / 0