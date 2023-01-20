ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rickie Lee Jones Announces Album ‘Pieces of Treasure’

By Alli Patton
 4 days ago
Rickie Lee Jones has unearthed Pieces of Treasure.

The American music icon, whose work has spanned genres and decades, is back with her 15th studio album. The project is devoted entirely to the American Songbook of jazz standards, reinterpreted in Jones’ wide-ranging musical fashion.

“This album is as much about being human, the view of surviving—which means aging, and loving relentlessly—as it is about anything,” Jones explains of the forthcoming Pieces of Treasure in a statement. “We love ‘til the day we die, love our lives, our families, and finally ourselves.”

With the announcement, Jones has shared the album’s lead track, “Just in Time.”

“I am flirting with my microphone,” Jones says of the soft jazz number. “It is easygoing, tongue-in-cheek, even humorous. Don’t ask me how a singer brings all that to a text, it just happens. It reminds me of the grown-ups back in the 1960s, like my parents might have been, when they were dancing too close. Like Dean Martin might have been, jostling around the subject.”

The magic is all in the synchronicity between the players, Jones points out. “We are one, saying the same thing in the same way,” she continues. “I liked pop songs in the old custom, back when songs were two and half minutes.

“From the Beatles to the Ink Spots, they said it and then got out of the way. Oddly, this is an emotional, serious text, Now I know just where I’m going / No more doubt or fear / I found my way. But we seem to bring some wave of sensuality that I confess I really enjoyed maintaining through this performance.”

Listen to “Just in Time” below.

Pieces of Treasure is set for release on April 28. The album is available for pre-order now.

Track List

1. “Just in Time”

2. “There Will Never Be Another You”

3. “Nature Boy”

4. “One for My Baby”

5. “They Can’t Take That Away from Me”

6. “All the Way”

7. “Here’s That Rainy Day”

8. “September Song”

9. “On the Sunny Side of the Street”

10. “It’s All in the Game”

Photo by Astor Morgan / Kid Logic Media

