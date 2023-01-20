Read full article on original website
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
Rock And Roll, Addiction, And Centipedes: Rich Douek And Alex Cormack Talk ‘Breath Of Shadows’
Writer Rich Douek and artist Alex Cormack pop by to chat about Breath of Shadows, their new horror book published by IDW. Jimmy Meadows is a rock star desperate for a cure to his heroin addiction and a possible solution in the jungles of the Americas. Will it work out? And will Cormack ever get comfortable drawing centipedes?
Dark Horse Books Announces ‘Hans Vogel Is Dead’ Volume 1
Coming soon from Dark Horse Books is Hans Vogel is Dead Volume 1, the first book in a new trilogy by historian-turned-cartoonist Sierra Barnes. Originally debuting as a webcomic, then on Kickstarter and eventually Cast Iron Books in the UK, this anti-fascist fairytale focuses on the importance of recognizing past wrongs. The first paperback volume will feature new cover art as well as an expanded sketchbook section.
Maddy No Longer A Baddie? Previewing ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ #18
Art by: Ed McGuinness, Cliff Rathburn, Marcio Menyz, Erick Arciniega. “As if the normal run-of-the-mill demons of Limbo weren’t enough… Spider-Man finds himself facing a small army of demonized versions of his rogues’ gallery! Can he make it home to stop Chasm and the Goblin Queen?!”
Previewing ‘The Sandman Universe: The Dead Boy Detectives’ #2
“Edwin and Charles learn that finding the dame doesn’t always mean closing the case when it turns out their new Thai ghost friends seem to be caught in the crosshairs of some dangerous enemies. Thankfully, the best thing about being a dead boy detective is that it’s not like you can die again…right?”
Spidey Takes On The Avengers And Seems To Be Winning Easily: Previeing ‘All-Out Avengers’ #5
“Here at last, because you demanded it, the ultimate battle begins: Spider-Man versus the Avengers! Thrill to the action! Marvel at the wit! Ponder at the possibilities! In a frantic race across Manhattan, someone’s mind is being controlled, someone’s decisions are being directed and someone’s reality is being altered…but whose?”
Bluebird’s Brother Banged Up In ‘Punchline: The Gotham Game’ #4 Preview
Punchline and the Royal Flush Gang’s crusade to reshape the Gotham City underworld continues with a vengeance. But Punchline is done dealing with henchmen and hired assassins…she’s going right to the top, forcing a meeting with Black Mask and his criminal hive. Will Punchline have their ear, or will they rip out her heart?! And how will Bluebird recover from the vicious defeat Punchline dealt her as she tries to help her brother?”
Preview: A Ghost Escapes Its Cell In ‘Dead Seas’ #2
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Dead Seas #2 (of 6), out tomorrow from writer Cavan Scott, artist Nick Brokenshire, and letterer Shawn Lee. When a ghost escapes its cell, it’s down to Gus and his band of terrified convicts to get the haunt back where it belongs. But a vengeful spirit is the least of their worries as the ship enters troubled waters.
Marvel Reveals Another Set Of Disney100 Variants
A few months ago, Disney and Marvel revealed the first round of variant covers to celebrate Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder. Now they’ve revealed the next trio of covers, featuring some of the most iconic Marvel covers in the publisher’s history. Continuing over the next few months...
Sunday Funnies: Previewing ‘Junkyard Joe’ #4
“The tales of Mad Ghost’s Unnamed continue as danger closes in on Muddy Davis and the robot soldier known only as Joe. But it gets worse when Muddy’s young neighbor Emily becomes tangled in the complex web that threatens all of their lives. A sinister faction is gaining ground to claim Joe for their own… and they won’t leave any witnesses.”
Advance Review: Cardoselli’s Artwork Saves `Don’t Spit In The Wind’ #1
Strong, stylized artwork makes this issue, which centers on garbage men tasked with cleaning up an abandoned Earth. The story is thin, but the artwork and colors are unique and give hope that the story will come around soon. Overall. If you ever though you had the worst job in...
Previewing Both English And Spanish Versions Of ‘Blue Beetle: Graduation Day’ #3
While some comic book news sites would present the newest issue of Blue Beetle: Graduation Day as two separate posts, we aren’t one of those. Check out both the Spanish and English versions of it now:. Writer: Josh Trujillo. Artist: Adrian Gutierrez. Colours: Wil Quintana. Letters: Lucas Gattoni. “Starfire...
‘Granblue Fantasy: Relink’ Releases A New Trailer, Promising A Release This Year
Cygames has released a new trailer for the console version of their popular Granblue Fantasy franchise, Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Titled simply the “Second Trailer”, Relink is meant to offer a new adventure in the world of Granblue Fantasy, as the team travels the Zegagrande Skydom. This latest trailer...
‘Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising’ Shows Massive Improvement On The Original
During the Granblue Fantasy Fes, Cygames and ArcSystemWorks revealed there was more to come for the Granblue Fantasy: Versus franchise. This upcoming game makes plenty of changes to the original title, starting with adding new characters and stages to the game. They didn’t talk specific numbers here, but considering the mobile game’s massive cast, there’s plenty of options available.
British opera singer creates work to reveal humanity of enslaved ancestors
Insurrection: A Work in Progress by Peter Brathwaite will highlight folk traditions as a form of resistance
‘Black Cloak’ #1 From Image Comics Heads For A Second Printing
Writer Kelly Thompson and artist Meredith McClaren have a sure fire hit in their hands with fantasy/mystery series Black Cloak #1 selling out at distribution level. And so, Image Comics have ordered a second printing. On this great news, Thompson said:. “Making a new comic is such a weird little...
Deadpool Comes To ‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’
Deadpool comes to Marvel’s Midnight Suns in a new DLC entitled “The Good, The Bad, and The Undead”. A part of the season pass for Midnight Suns, the trailer confirms the Merc with a Mouth isn’t just coming alone. He’ll be added alongside a handful of new Story missions, some upgrades for the Abbey, and some cool new abilities to make him a key damage dealer.
A moment that changed me: three schoolboy truants convinced me to become a teacher
The day I attended my interview for a job teaching at a challenging north London comprehensive school hadn’t begun in a particularly surprising way. I knew the score: prospective teachers are expected to take a lesson, then are given a tour of the school by student prefects and, finally, interviewed by the headteacher. It wasn’t until after I’d completed my morning teaching that things started to take an unconventional turn.
Preview: ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles- The Last Ronin—The Lost Years’ #1
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin—The Lost Years #1 (of 5), out tomorrow from writers Kevin Eastman and Tom Waltz, artists SL Gallant, Maria Keene, Ben Bishop, and Kevin Eastman, colorist Luis Antonio Delgado, and letterer Shawn Lee. ‘RETURN TO THE...
Fearful Symmetry: Previewing ‘Detective Comics’ #1068
“This special Two-Face issue is split in half artistically by maestros Rafael Albuquerque and Ivan Reis to portray the struggles Harvey Dent goes through trying to stay alive with the help of his more evil side… Genius writer Ram V not only devised each page of this story to be a dark reflection of the page facing it, but also of itself from front to back! This is an issue you won’t want to miss!”
