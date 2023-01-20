Read full article on original website
Related
Kroger CEO issues warning to shoppers after nationwide shortage forces store to restrict popular food product
KROGER'S CEO has issued a warning to shoppers after a nationwide shortage forced stores to limit the sale of eggs. The price of eggs began to rocket in the US late last year, with shelves left bare following an outbreak of avian flu. Stores like Kroger and Lidl began restricting...
CVS is Closing Locations in 2 States
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security
Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
Urgent warning for Kroger shoppers to check their receipts after customer slams order through popular delivery service
A SHOPPER who purchased her groceries through an online service has urgently warned other shoppers to check their receipts. The woman claimed that her Kroger order - placed via Instacart - arrived without some items she paid for and with some curious extra charges. The alleged victim, who wants to...
Shoppers Are Shocked By These $27 Eggs Found At Walmart After Price Increases
As decently priced eggs become more and more difficult to find in grocery stores thanks to the avian flu outbreak and inflation, some Walmart shoppers are expressing their shock in finding one $27 carton. Seen in a recent. , one Walmart customer photographed a box of five dozen eggs at...
msn.com
She bought a $100 Apple gift card from Target. After opening it, she found the barcode was whited out, making the gift card unusable.
Many people give Gift Cards as a nice and thoughtful gesture to their friends and loved ones. No one expects their gift cards to be scams. However, a woman bought a $100 apple gift card that couldn't be used because of white-out. So to avoid a lot of heartache and...
Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy
Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar pose an increasing threat after making major change that saves customers
THE current economic climate may pose an opportunity for dollar stores, making them a considerable threat to grocery sales. Although most stores appear to be taking hits due to inflation in the United States, some experts have noted that dollar stores like Dollar General, Dollar Tree, and Family Dollar may benefit.
Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy
The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
Walmart reveals 206 stores will now have additional surcharge rule that has been blasted by shoppers
MORE Walmart shoppers will soon face an extra surcharge at the checkout. Customers are to be charged for bags at 206 stores across the US under the new changes. Of those, 105 are in Colorado, joining Walmart locations in Vermont, Maine, and New Jersey that already enforce the rule, The Daily Sentinel reports.
10 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2023
With inflation still hammering bank accounts, Americans are heading to Dollar Tree in droves. The famed discount store has been raking in massive revenue, seeing an increase in net sales of 8.1% to...
K-Cup rebate: Keurig customers have four days to claim money from $10M settlement
There are only four days left for Keurig fans to claim some extra cash from a $10 million settlement.
consumerqueen.com
Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!
This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
Inside ‘horrible’ new Walmart self-checkout trick even more sneaky than the ‘switcheroo’ being used to steal from stores
THIS self-checkout shoplifting trick that has been revealed is even more sneaky than the common "switcheroo" stealing tactic. As self-checkout becomes more popular in big-box stores like Walmart and Target, retailers are losing more money from theft. "Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it has historically been," Walmart...
A woman digs through the dumpster at her local Ulta store to find new and factory-sealed beauty products
An Ulta StorePhoto byMike Mozart from Funny YouTube, USA; CC-BY-2.0 According to Eco Friendly Fact, dumpster diving is supposed to be a great activity that can make money for some people while reducing the landfill on the planet. It follows the principle of "reuse, reduce, and recycle."
Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs
Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
Business Insider
A college student raked in a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after investing $25 million in the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock in August 2022. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it weeks later. Bed Bath & Beyond, a meme stock, surged as high as $27 and ended the...
Eggs aren’t the only price spiking. Here are the grocery prices that have risen the most.
Ongoing food supply-chain issues kicked off by the COVID-19 pandemic are still affecting the cost of groceries today. The cost of groceries inflated about 0.2% from November to December, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Annually, the price is up about 11.8%. During the initial lockdowns, food producers struggled with a manageable system that would allow […]
CBS News
Walmart is practically giving away this 18-piece Pioneer Woman mixing bowl set
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This adorable 18-piece mixing bowl set from The Pioneer Woman is on sale now at Walmart for only $23. The...
JCPenney Shopping Mall Anchor is Permanently Closing; Fate of Mall in Question
The shopping mall anchor store is shuttering, and now analysts are questioning the longevity of the mall itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KRON4.com, ScrapeHero.com, and WSBT.com.
Comments / 0