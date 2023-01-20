Read full article on original website
Related
richlandsource.com
Plain City Jonathan Alder unloads on Richwood North Union
Plain City Jonathan Alder handled Richwood North Union 51-30 in an impressive showing at Plain City Jonathan Alder High on January 24 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Richwood North Union and Plain City Jonathan Alder faced off on January 11, 2022 at Richwood North Union High...
richlandsource.com
Richland, Knox counties under Level 1 snow emergencies
MANSFIELD -- A winter weather advisory has been issued Sunday until 10 p.m. for an area that includes Richland, Ashland and Knox counties. Richland and Knox counties were placed under Level 1 snow emergencies on Sunday morning, declared by sheriff's offices in each county.
richlandsource.com
Tygers' victory, Lexington's loss tightens OCC boys basketball race
MANSFIELD -- Two taut results tightened the Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball race considerably after Tuesday night's action. Mansfield Senior racked up a 68-58 road win at West Holmes, while New Philadelphia upset Lexington 55-53 to complete a dramatic turn of events.
richlandsource.com
Dublin Jerome denies Columbus Bishop Hartley's challenge
Dublin Jerome pushed past Columbus Bishop Hartley for a 62-46 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Dublin Jerome opened with a 17-8 advantage over Columbus Bishop Hartley through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Highland makes Galion walk the plank
Highland showed it had the juice to douse Galion in a points barrage during a 49-9 win at Galion High on January 24 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The first quarter gave Highland a 15-0 lead over Galion.
richlandsource.com
Youngstown Boardman posts win at Massillon's expense
Youngstown Boardman grabbed a 62-52 victory at the expense of Massillon during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Youngstown Boardman and Massillon faced off on February 15, 2022 at Youngstown Boardman High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Marion-Franklin ends the party for Columbus Walnut Ridge
Columbus Marion-Franklin trucked Columbus Walnut Ridge on the road to a 68-58 victory on January 24 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Columbus Walnut Ridge and Columbus Marion-Franklin faced off on January 31, 2022 at Columbus Marion-Franklin High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Ready claims close encounter of the winning kind over Columbus Eastmoor
Columbus Bishop Ready survived Columbus Eastmoor in a 55-46 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 23. In recent action on January 17, Columbus Eastmoor faced off against Columbus South and Columbus Bishop Ready took on Johnstown Northridge on January 15 at Columbus Bishop Ready High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Baltimore Liberty Union earns stressful win over Circleville
Baltimore Liberty Union survived Circleville in a 55-48 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Baltimore Liberty Union and Circleville squared off with January 28, 2022 at Circleville High School last season. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Dresden Tri-Valley triggers avalanche over Warsaw River View
Dresden Tri-Valley showed it had the juice to douse Warsaw River View in a points barrage during a 76-41 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 24. Last season, Dresden Tri-Valley and Warsaw River View squared off with February 1, 2022 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School last season. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Too wild to tame: Maria Stein Marion Local topples St. Henry
Maria Stein Marion Local put together a victorious gameplan to stop St. Henry 68-52 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Maria Stein Marion Local and St. Henry played in a 56-43 game on March 1, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Westerville South cancels check from Sunbury Big Walnut
Westerville South put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Sunbury Big Walnut in a 54-44 decision in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Westerville South drew first blood by forging an 8-6 margin over Sunbury Big Walnut after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Dayspring Assisted Living and Care Facility seeks renewal of tax levy on May 2 ballot
MANSFIELD -- Richland County voters will likely be asked to vote May 2 on the renewal of a property tax levy that provides more than 70 percent of the annual revenue for the the county's Dayspring Assisted Living and Care Facility. The five-year, 0.8-mill property tax generated more than $1.71...
richlandsource.com
Delaware Buckeye Valley dismantles Whitehall-Yearling
Delaware Buckeye Valley's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Whitehall-Yearling 59-28 in Ohio girls basketball on January 24. Last season, Whitehall-Yearling and Delaware Buckeye Valley squared off with January 28, 2022 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Blowout: Gahanna Columbus Academy delivers statement win over Columbus Wellington
It would have taken a herculean effort for Columbus Wellington to claim this one, and Gahanna Columbus Academy wouldn't allow that in a 45-8 decision on January 24 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Gahanna Columbus Academy and Columbus Wellington played in a 58-24 game on...
richlandsource.com
Caledonia River Valley outduels Bloom-Carroll in competitive clash
Caledonia River Valley pushed past Bloom-Carroll for a 67-53 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 24. In recent action on January 19, Bloom-Carroll faced off against Columbus Bishop Ready and Caledonia River Valley took on Plain City Jonathan Alder on January 15 at Plain City Jonathan Alder High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Tragedy & elevation inspires Mansfield evangelist Mother Blevins to bridge the gap
MANSFIELD — Evangelist Sharon Blevins has held many titles during her years of service in the Church of God in Christ (COGIC). She is a lifelong Mansfield resident and the 1st Lady of Latter Rain Church on Glessner Avenue, where her husband Louis Blevins Jr. is the Pastor. She is recognized as a national Evangelist and most recently served as Mansfield’s District Missionary.
richlandsource.com
Richland County housing study: Expert offers advice on what comes next
MANSFIELD -- The first Richland County housing study shows a need for almost 6,000 more homes -- for sale and for rent -- within the next decade. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
richlandsource.com
Ruth Ann Wintermute
Ruth Ann Wintermute, age 88, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Liberty Nursing Center in Mansfield. She was born June 30, 1934, in Marion, Ohio, the only child of the late Inez (Sult) and Harold Courtney. She graduated from Marion High School and married Jack E. Wintermute on August...
richlandsource.com
Brenda S. Sirosky-Kraner
Brenda S. Sirosky-Kraner, 82, formerly of Galion passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Crystal Care Center in Mansfield where she had been a resident for the past several years. She was born August 9, 1940 in Mansfield and was the daughter of the late John and Martha (Dilts) Brandeberry....
Comments / 0