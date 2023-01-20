Read full article on original website
Consumers Energy approved for $25M contribution in automatic bill credits, financial assistance
The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) approved an effort from Consumers Energy last week that will put $25 million into homes and businesses in Michigan through a mix of automatic bill credits and assistance. In ... Read More » The post Consumers Energy approved for $25M contribution in automatic bill credits, financial assistance appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
WOOD
MDOC is now hiring for various positions
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for a job, you may want to consider working for the State of Michigan in the Department of Corrections. They’re looking to fill a variety of positions at facilities all over the state. We’re here with Warden James Schiebner to talk about what it’s like working in the corrections community.
michiganradio.org
Michigan launches new tool to address substance use
Michigan has been relying on overdose mortality data alone to identify areas of the state with higher substance use. Now, it's adding more data to its assessments and creating a new county-by-county index of substance use risk. The state Department of Health and Human Services says the new data paints...
Consumers Energy electric customers will see higher monthly bills after rate increase approved
LANSING, Mich. — Consumers Energy electric customers will see higher monthly bills after a $155 million rate increase was approved by the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC). The utility company provides electricity to approximately 1.9 million customers in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, primarily on the west side of the state....
Personal finance class in Michigan will now be required from graduating students
Students entering eighth grade in Michigan in 2023 will be required to take a personal finance course before graduating high school. Now that a new personal finance class requirement is a state law in Michigan, it is hoped that young people won’t have to navigate all of their financial obstacles on their own.
Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech
On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be doing the talking when she presents her annual State of the State address to the Michigan Legislature. But on Tuesday, she mostly did the listening during a roundtable discussion in Brighton as a panel of residents, among them retired teachers and a retired police officer, discussed issues surrounding […] The post Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech appeared first on Michigan Advance.
lansingcitypulse.com
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer open to charging tolls on Michigan roads
LANSING — Toll roads could be part of a broader plan to reimagine infrastructure funding as electric vehicles become more popular and limit fuel tax revenues, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday. Whitmer, who first won election in 2018 on a pledge to "fix the damn roads," said the...
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan must rebuild local public health before next pandemic
For three years, we’ve measured the COVID-19 pandemic by its impact in our communities — case rates, deaths and vaccinations — even our economics. We’ve lost 15 veteran local health officers over the last three years, often taking substantial institutional memory with them. We’ve lost countless staff. Nurses, epidemiologists, sanitarians and more, leaving the local sector for other pastures. Replacing them has been a massive challenge.
lansingcitypulse.com
Who gets paid minimum wage in Michigan? Only 1% of workers, as pay soars
Michigan’s minimum wage jumped to $10.10 an hour from $9.87 on Jan. 1, but for the first time in decades, that pay is well below what many employers can even consider offering entry-level workers. Instead, business owners are paying $1 to $4 more an hour in order to find...
WOOD
Bipartisan bill could ease speed limit concerns in Michigan
Speed limit signs on Phoenix Street between Broadway Street and Blue Star Highway in South Haven could’ve seen different numbers. Instead, the city council decided to give the possibility a back seat by denying a resolution that would pursue a speed study. (Jan. 23, 2023) Bipartisan bill could ease...
Michigan’s low-income families could receive additional relief in this year’s tax filings
Michigan Senate Democrats are now seeking to provide immediate relief for working families after a change in their tax plan could mean more money going into in the pockets of those qualified this year. At a Tuesday, Jan. 24 Senate Housing and Humans Services committee hearing, legislators adopted a bill...
legalnews.com
Treasury announces grants available for financially distressed cities, villages, and townships
Cities, villages and townships experiencing financial struggles can now apply for a grant to help fund special projects and free up tax dollars for important services, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury (Treasury). Applications are now being accepted for the Financially Distressed Cities, Villages, and Townships (FDCVT) grant program....
Medicaid changes: Michigan's 775,000 'new' enrollees have cost $600M annually
(The Center Square) – Throughout the federal COVID-19 emergency, Michigan’s Medicaid and similar programs nationwide have been barred from removing those who initially qualified for services. In December 2022, President Joe Biden signed a $1.7 trillion omnibus bill that, in part, requires the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to reinstate checking income levels of more than 3 million Michiganders on state health insurance programs for those with low incomes. ...
lansingcitypulse.com
What Michigan must do, and stop doing, to rebuild education
With this new year comes a new legislative term, and with it a new opportunity to make a significant, positive impact on the lives of Michigan’s students, staff, and schools. For the new state legislature in Lansing, there is real urgency to correct poorly conceived education laws from the...
michiganradio.org
More than 700,000 Michiganders could lose Medicaid insurance in the coming months
For the first time since the pandemic began, the federal government will require people with Medicaid to show income eligibility to keep their insurance. According to the Center for Health and Research Transformation, that could result in 700,000 or more people in Michigan being disenrolled from the Medicaid insurance program in the coming months.
mibiz.com
Consumers Energy to open solar program for thousands more homeowners, businesses
LANSING — State regulators have approved an agreement between Consumers Energy and more than a dozen interest groups that will open a solar energy program to potentially thousands more homeowners and businesses. As part of the Michigan Public Service Commission-approved settlement agreement Thursday, the Jackson-based utility agreed to double...
Michigan to start paying out $20M unemployment fraud settlement in August
LANSING, MI – Michigan will soon start paying out $20 million to workers falsely accused of unemployment fraud. On Jan. 19, the Michigan Court of Claims approved a settlement that resolves a class-action lawsuit filed against the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency in 2015. The settlement was reached between Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the law firm Pitt, McGehee, Palmer, Bonanni & Rivers in October 2022.
themanchestermirror.com
Report aims to prepare Great Lakes states for effects of climate change
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Lester Graham, Michigan Radio (for Bridge Michigan) Climate change contributed to the rapid rise in Great Lakes water levels a few years ago. Combined with more frequent and intense storms — also caused by climate change — they caused record flooding in 2017 and 2019 in some parts of the Great Lakes region. Homes and property were damaged.
Who funded Michigan campaigns? For nearly every legislator, it wasn’t the folks they ran to represent.
When new district maps were finalized at the end of 2021, many incumbent legislators and first-time candidates pivoted to appealing for votes from new communities they hadn’t reached out to in the past. But did legislators rely on the people they hoped to represent to fund their campaigns? According...
