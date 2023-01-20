ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Winter Storm Warning Going Into Effect Tonight

(St. Louis) A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect for the area tonight. Ben Herzog is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says some areas will see a lot more snow than others. So where is all this snow coming from?. The Winter Storm Warning...
Snow on the way for Tuesday night and Wednesday

Snow is on the way to the area Tuesday night and into Wednesday. In the latest Situation Report from the National Weather Service in St. Louis, currently maps are showing the heavier snowfall to stay well off to our southwest. As of this time, the NWS says we have a 52% chance of 1 inch of snow here, a 25% chance of 2 inches of snow and a 2% chance of 3 inches. The National Weather Service says there is still some uncertainty in the track of the storm, so the amounts could shift and potentially bring heavier snow to the area.
How much snow is in the St. Louis forecast?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The big story this week is the impending winter storm. It has all the classic earmarks of a solid snowmaker. The only aspect of this system that is marginal will be the temperatures, which will hover close to freezing throughout the event. This is important for figuring out how the snow […]
Snow headed into Missouri Tuesday evening

Here are the Tuesday night through Wednesday snowfall amounts as projected by the National Weather Service, St. Louis. These amounts could shift, depending on how the center of the storm shifts. Check@NWSStLouis. Wednesday morning commute will be affected in these areas:. Missouri road conditions are available 24/7 on the Traveler...
Forecast: Snow coming to St. Louis from 2 storm systems

ST. LOUIS — There is no debating that January 2023 has been incredibly mild. In fact, through Wednesday (Jan 18) this ranks as the 2nd warmest start to any calendar year on record. The average temperature is 11 degrees above normal. This following the coldest Christmas holiday the region has seen in some 30 years. It has been a wild ride.
Fatal crash shuts down part of St. Charles Rock Road

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal accident resulted in one person’s death, two others seriously injured and part of St. Charles Rock Road in St. John to be shut down on Saturday. The crash was reported just after 8 p.m. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Larry Peeples,...
Man hit by car, killed in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old man was hit by a car and killed in North County late Wednesday night. The accident happened at the intersection of Lucas-Hunt and Jacobi Avenue around 11:10 p.m. Police say that John Addison had just gotten off a Metro bus and tried to cross Lucas-Hunt, when he was hit by a car traveling westbound.
