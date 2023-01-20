Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-known store chain opening new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is Ready to be Breakout StarIBWAASaint Louis, MO
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
Related
mymoinfo.com
Winter Storm Warning Going Into Effect Tonight
(St. Louis) A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect for the area tonight. Ben Herzog is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says some areas will see a lot more snow than others. So where is all this snow coming from?. The Winter Storm Warning...
vandaliaradio.com
Snow on the way for Tuesday night and Wednesday
Snow is on the way to the area Tuesday night and into Wednesday. In the latest Situation Report from the National Weather Service in St. Louis, currently maps are showing the heavier snowfall to stay well off to our southwest. As of this time, the NWS says we have a 52% chance of 1 inch of snow here, a 25% chance of 2 inches of snow and a 2% chance of 3 inches. The National Weather Service says there is still some uncertainty in the track of the storm, so the amounts could shift and potentially bring heavier snow to the area.
How much snow is in the St. Louis forecast?
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The big story this week is the impending winter storm. It has all the classic earmarks of a solid snowmaker. The only aspect of this system that is marginal will be the temperatures, which will hover close to freezing throughout the event. This is important for figuring out how the snow […]
Missourinet
Snow headed into Missouri Tuesday evening
Here are the Tuesday night through Wednesday snowfall amounts as projected by the National Weather Service, St. Louis. These amounts could shift, depending on how the center of the storm shifts. Check@NWSStLouis. Wednesday morning commute will be affected in these areas:. Missouri road conditions are available 24/7 on the Traveler...
Now They’re Saying St. Louis Will Get 5 to 10 Inches of Snow by Wednesday
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service predict huge local snowfall
Winter Storm Watch: Heavy snow and the ‘Memphis Low’ benchmark
A Winter Storm Watch now covers metro St. Louis for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with the possibility of heavy snow of 4 or more inches.
Forecast: Snow coming to St. Louis from 2 storm systems
ST. LOUIS — There is no debating that January 2023 has been incredibly mild. In fact, through Wednesday (Jan 18) this ranks as the 2nd warmest start to any calendar year on record. The average temperature is 11 degrees above normal. This following the coldest Christmas holiday the region has seen in some 30 years. It has been a wild ride.
Parts of Missouri Could Get Hit with ‘Significant’ Snow Midweek
Be aware that weather midweek could become interesting for many parts of Missouri and also some parts of Illinois as a storm system will be moving through the Midwest with "significant" snow possible. The National Weather Service out of St. Louis is warning that snow is likely to fall in...
Light winter mix developing late Saturday evening
A weak weather system is tracking across Missouri this evening, expected to bring a light winter mix to the St. Louis area into Sunday morning.
Crews investigating fatal crash Saturday night near I-70
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Saturday night on St. Charles Rock Road near I-70.
MDC: Mountain Lion struck on Missouri Highway
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Conservation today announced that a mountain lion was struck by a vehicle at Highway T and Old Highway 100 just north of Villa Ridge in Franklin County.
Early morning crash on Winnebago Street leads to search for missing driver
At about 3:30 a.m. this morning, authorities discovered a single-car crash on Winnebago Street near South Grand.
KMOV
Fatal crash shuts down part of St. Charles Rock Road
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal accident resulted in one person’s death, two others seriously injured and part of St. Charles Rock Road in St. John to be shut down on Saturday. The crash was reported just after 8 p.m. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Larry Peeples,...
Teen driver involved in fatal crash Friday in south St. Louis
A man was killed in a three-car crash on Friday, January 20.
Three people injured in separate shootings Sunday
On Sunday, January 23, there was more gun violence in St. Louis City. Three people were injured in separate shootings.
5 Top Pancakes in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic
Our weekly roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes
Frustration mounts after spree of overnight car break-ins at The Grove
A spree of car break-ins overnight in The Grove neighborhood leaves many cars damaged and many drivers frustrated.
KMOV
Man hit by car, killed in North County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old man was hit by a car and killed in North County late Wednesday night. The accident happened at the intersection of Lucas-Hunt and Jacobi Avenue around 11:10 p.m. Police say that John Addison had just gotten off a Metro bus and tried to cross Lucas-Hunt, when he was hit by a car traveling westbound.
Body recovered after fire at Bob Kramer’s Marionettes building
Authorities have recovered a body after responding to a fire late Friday evening at the building for Bob Kramer's Marionettes.
Looters seen taking wiring from old Famous-Barr building
Days after the City of St. Louis ordered the site of the old Famous-Barr department store boarded up, FOX 2 caught looters stealing from the building through new holes in the boards.
Comments / 0