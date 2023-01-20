Read full article on original website
SF NAACP calls for city to investigate potential discrimination in recent eviction
The organization is calling into question whether or not a Kenyan family was discriminated against when they were evicted from subsidized housing in the Fillmore District.
KTVU FOX 2
Video shows Richmond teacher slamming student to the ground in class, district says
RICHMOND, Calif., - The West Contra Costa Unified School District is investigating a video showing a substitute teacher throw a student to the ground and then shove him out of the classroom. The video was taken on Monday at Richmond High School, the district said. The district said the substitute...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police requests 'immediate reinstatement' after being placed on administrative leave
OAKLAND, Calif. - Sitting next to his newly hired attorney, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong on Monday requested his "immediate reinstatement" as the city's top cop after being placed on paid administrative leave by the mayor last week. "I know I did nothing wrong," Armstrong said at a news conference.
GV Wire
San Francisco Proposes $5 Million Reparations for Black Residents
A San Francisco committee has proposed a $5 million one-time payment for each eligible Black resident as reparations. The San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee, formed in 2020 under the city’s human rights commission, was tasked with developing a plan to address the harm inflicted on African American communities by city policies. The committee’s proposal includes recommendations on financial reparations, housing, job creation, education, the school-to-prison pipeline, health, and local policy. To be eligible, residents must be 18 or older, identify as Black or African American on public documents for at least 10 years, and meet two of eight additional criteria. The proposal also calls for a formal apology to Black communities and an independent reparations office. However, some have criticized the plan, questioning how the $5 million amount was determined.
High School Dropouts Meet in Grad School
When 3 friends met in graduate school, they weren't exactly sure what had drawn them to each other. Riley was a 31 year old White woman from Arizona looking to build a community in San Francisco. John was a 45 year old sci-fi nerd from New York City disguised as a savvy bartender. Nga was a reserved 27 year old Vietnamese immigrant who suddenly found herself going through a bitter divorce. The 3 met their first semester of graduate school as they were asked to share their personal story in class.
SFist
Suspended Oakland Police Chief Swings Back, Mounts Campaign to Be Reinstated
Placed on paid administrative leave over alleged mishandling of internal discipline, Oakland police chief LeRonne Armstrong is going on offense with a lawyer, PR representative, and allies he’s rounded up. Whether she wanted to or not, new Oakland mayor Sheng Thao laid down a marker and picked a political...
No vacation, no pension, no bonus: San Mateo County's 'extra help' workers allege unequal treatment
Flex employees make up more than a fourth of the county workforce but receive few benefits. Two years ago, 36-year-old Jude Devilla was eager to begin a new position as a full-time registered dental assistant at the Fair Oaks Health Center. Devilla, who was previously working in a private dental...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland community leaders upset chief put on administrative leave
OAKLAND, Calif. - Community leaders in Oakland, who worked closely with Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong in violence prevention efforts, were stunned Friday after learning the city’s top cop was placed on administrative leave. It’s still unclear what the future holds for the chief and whether he’ll keep his job...
Stanford Daily
Scores of Stanford students used ChatGPT on final exams, survey suggests
Stanford students and professors alike are grappling with the rise of ChatGPT, a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence, and the technology’s implications for education. Some professors have already overhauled their courses in anticipation of how students might use the chatbot to complete assignments and exams. And according to an informal poll conducted by The Daily, a large number of students have already used ChatGPT on their final exams.
Owners of Union City security firm charged with wage theft, fraud
UNION CITY - Owners of a Union City firm have been charged with "egregious" wage theft affecting 87 employees owed hundreds of thousands of dollars, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office alleged Friday. Ferooz Nangeyali and Alejandra Nangeyali own Alfa Private Security Services and allegedly failed to properly pay their workers for regular and overtime hours. Over $800,000 of wages were unpaid allegedly.County prosecutors began an investigation in December 2021. That investigation also revealed that Ferooz Nangeyali allegedly possessed privately made or homemade guns, commonly known as ghost guns.Ferooz Nangeyali also allegedly gave guns to some employees who did not have...
48hills.org
Supes to consider housing farce—and start on the mayor’s budget
Board of Supes President Aaron Peskin will announce new committee assignments Tuesday/24, which will give us a sense of how the new board will be leaning politically for the next two years. But that means the current Land Use and Transportation Committee will hear and consider Monday/23 the farce that...
ksro.com
7 killed in mass shooting in San Mateo County, California: Report
(SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif.) — Seven people were killed Monday in a shooting at two locations in San Mateo County, California, ABC station KGO reported. There is also one person reportedly in critical condition, according to KGO, citing a source. A suspect is in custody, the San Mateo County...
sfstandard.com
Photos Show Hit-and-Run Behind Oakland Police Chief’s Paid Leave
Nicholas Perry was about to take his kids shopping when he found the bumper sheared off his pearl white Mercedes Benz. “They didn’t even leave a note or anything,” he recounted about the 2021 collision in a San Francisco parking garage. “It was crazy.”. That aggravating-but-ordinary run-in...
Some Black residents in SF could be eligible for $5M payment proposed by reparations committee
Residents must be 18 at the time the committee's proposal is enacted and have identified as Black or African American on public documents for at least 10 years. Here's how it may work, and what questions remain.
sfbayview.com
One year after the recall, former SF School Board Pres. Gabriela López on the politics behind her ousting
Gabriela López was one of three San Francisco School Board directors recalled in 2022 along with Alison Collins and Faauuga Moliga. The people’s agenda that these directors were pushing did not fit in with the right-wing agenda of some San Franciscans, who wanted to keep an illegal and unfair Jim Crow admission policy in place at the coveted Lowell High School. Lowell historically excludes Black people and other underprivileged groups from getting into the school in any significant numbers.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area, Federal Officials React to Lunar New Year Mass Shooting in Southern California
Bay Area, state and federal officials are reacting to a deadly mass shooting that occurred in the Southern California community of Monterey Park Saturday night. The shooting happened at a dance studio following a night of a Lunar New Year celebrations in the area. According to officials, 10 people died...
KTVU FOX 2
Former Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick reacts to latest department developments
OAKLAND, Calif. - Former Oakland police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick is reacting to the latest developments within the department involving Chief LeRonne Armstrong being placed on paid administrative leave. Kirkpatrick was the chief prior to Armstrong's tenure, she had promoted him to deputy chief and said she was surprised that he...
Berkeley billboards raising awareness about antisemitism left defaced, nonprofit says
The nonprofit co-founder says the billboards, meant to educate about antisemitism, were vandalized this week after someone spray painted phrases like "Free Palestine" on them.
Local, federal officials react to Lunar New Year mass shooting
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Leaders across the country are reacting to Saturday night’s deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park that killed 10 and injured 10 others. After offering condolences to the victims and families of the mass shooting, SFPD released the following statement on safety ahead of the city’s Lunar New Year celebrations: “We are […]
KCRA.com
7 killed in separate Half Moon Bay shootings, officials say; suspected gunman arrested
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — Seven people were killed and another person critically injured Monday after separate shootings in Half Moon Bay, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said. The suspected gunman was arrested hours after the shootings. Deputies went to the 12700 block of San Mateo Road in...
