A San Francisco committee has proposed a $5 million one-time payment for each eligible Black resident as reparations. The San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee, formed in 2020 under the city’s human rights commission, was tasked with developing a plan to address the harm inflicted on African American communities by city policies. The committee’s proposal includes recommendations on financial reparations, housing, job creation, education, the school-to-prison pipeline, health, and local policy. To be eligible, residents must be 18 or older, identify as Black or African American on public documents for at least 10 years, and meet two of eight additional criteria. The proposal also calls for a formal apology to Black communities and an independent reparations office. However, some have criticized the plan, questioning how the $5 million amount was determined.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO