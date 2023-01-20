ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

GV Wire

San Francisco Proposes $5 Million Reparations for Black Residents

A San Francisco committee has proposed a $5 million one-time payment for each eligible Black resident as reparations. The San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee, formed in 2020 under the city’s human rights commission, was tasked with developing a plan to address the harm inflicted on African American communities by city policies. The committee’s proposal includes recommendations on financial reparations, housing, job creation, education, the school-to-prison pipeline, health, and local policy. To be eligible, residents must be 18 or older, identify as Black or African American on public documents for at least 10 years, and meet two of eight additional criteria. The proposal also calls for a formal apology to Black communities and an independent reparations office. However, some have criticized the plan, questioning how the $5 million amount was determined.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sandy Wynn

High School Dropouts Meet in Grad School

When 3 friends met in graduate school, they weren't exactly sure what had drawn them to each other. Riley was a 31 year old White woman from Arizona looking to build a community in San Francisco. John was a 45 year old sci-fi nerd from New York City disguised as a savvy bartender. Nga was a reserved 27 year old Vietnamese immigrant who suddenly found herself going through a bitter divorce. The 3 met their first semester of graduate school as they were asked to share their personal story in class.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Suspended Oakland Police Chief Swings Back, Mounts Campaign to Be Reinstated

Placed on paid administrative leave over alleged mishandling of internal discipline, Oakland police chief LeRonne Armstrong is going on offense with a lawyer, PR representative, and allies he’s rounded up. Whether she wanted to or not, new Oakland mayor Sheng Thao laid down a marker and picked a political...
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland community leaders upset chief put on administrative leave

OAKLAND, Calif. - Community leaders in Oakland, who worked closely with Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong in violence prevention efforts, were stunned Friday after learning the city’s top cop was placed on administrative leave. It’s still unclear what the future holds for the chief and whether he’ll keep his job...
OAKLAND, CA
Stanford Daily

Scores of Stanford students used ChatGPT on final exams, survey suggests

Stanford students and professors alike are grappling with the rise of ChatGPT, a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence, and the technology’s implications for education. Some professors have already overhauled their courses in anticipation of how students might use the chatbot to complete assignments and exams. And according to an informal poll conducted by The Daily, a large number of students have already used ChatGPT on their final exams.
STANFORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Owners of Union City security firm charged with wage theft, fraud

UNION CITY - Owners of a Union City firm have been charged with "egregious" wage theft affecting 87 employees owed hundreds of thousands of dollars, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office alleged Friday. Ferooz Nangeyali and Alejandra Nangeyali own Alfa Private Security Services and allegedly failed to properly pay their workers for regular and overtime hours. Over $800,000 of wages were unpaid allegedly.County prosecutors began an investigation in December 2021. That investigation also revealed that Ferooz Nangeyali allegedly possessed privately made or homemade guns, commonly known as ghost guns.Ferooz Nangeyali also allegedly gave guns to some employees who did not have...
UNION CITY, CA
48hills.org

Supes to consider housing farce—and start on the mayor’s budget

Board of Supes President Aaron Peskin will announce new committee assignments Tuesday/24, which will give us a sense of how the new board will be leaning politically for the next two years. But that means the current Land Use and Transportation Committee will hear and consider Monday/23 the farce that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Photos Show Hit-and-Run Behind Oakland Police Chief’s Paid Leave

Nicholas Perry was about to take his kids shopping when he found the bumper sheared off his pearl white Mercedes Benz. “They didn’t even leave a note or anything,” he recounted about the 2021 collision in a San Francisco parking garage. “It was crazy.”. That aggravating-but-ordinary run-in...
OAKLAND, CA
sfbayview.com

One year after the recall, former SF School Board Pres. Gabriela López on the politics behind her ousting

Gabriela López was one of three San Francisco School Board directors recalled in 2022 along with Alison Collins and Faauuga Moliga. The people’s agenda that these directors were pushing did not fit in with the right-wing agenda of some San Franciscans, who wanted to keep an illegal and unfair Jim Crow admission policy in place at the coveted Lowell High School. Lowell historically excludes Black people and other underprivileged groups from getting into the school in any significant numbers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Local, federal officials react to Lunar New Year mass shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Leaders across the country are reacting to Saturday night’s deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park that killed 10 and injured 10 others. After offering condolences to the victims and families of the mass shooting, SFPD released the following statement on safety ahead of the city’s Lunar New Year celebrations: “We are […]
MONTEREY PARK, CA

