If you're like most South Dakotans right now, you're probably trying to find something to occupy your time on these bitter-cold January and soon-to-be February nights. I'm guessing the great majority of us are not spending oodles of time outdoors after we get home from work unless, of course, you have to shovel, or you're into ice skating, snow skiing, or freezing your baguettes off.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO