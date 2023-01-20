Read full article on original website
Which Are the Ugliest Buildings in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota?
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. But sometimes when an architect is designing a building, their hopes of creating something visually appealing to the masses can sometimes fall well short of the mark. In some cases, bold choices don't work. In other cases, a design is...
Why Are South Dakota and Minnesota Great States to Retire In?
I guess I'd be more surprised if our two states weren't designated as great places to retire. That is of course, if you're a person who can withstand some brutal winter weather, without whining too much. Other than that, what's not to love?. Those Wallet Hubbers always look at these...
Iowa’s Biggest Restaurant Has 850 Seats and an Extraordinary Menu
Iowa's biggest restaurant just opened in 2022 and is already creating a buzz around the Hawkeye State from all those who have visited. Not only is it the biggest in the state, but it also has some of the best Iowa comfort food around. And of course, some absolutely amazing adult beverages.
Is South Dakota One of the Most Frigid States in the Nation?
It's resembled winter for several weeks now in South Dakota thanks to all the snow we received and continue to get. And now that January has arrived and February is right around the corner, it's gonna start feeling like winter as Jack Frost starts nipping at your nose and all your other exposed body parts.
South Dakota’s Most Underrated Town is in Sioux Falls’ Own Backyard
Where is South Dakota's most underrated town? Well, if you live in the Sioux Falls metro, you won't have to drive far to get there. Cheapism recently compiled its list of the 'Most Underrated' town in each of the fifty U.S. states. The common thread for most of them? Affordability, safety, and a great place for education.
What Is South Dakota’s Go to TV Show Right Now?
If you're like most South Dakotans right now, you're probably trying to find something to occupy your time on these bitter-cold January and soon-to-be February nights. I'm guessing the great majority of us are not spending oodles of time outdoors after we get home from work unless, of course, you have to shovel, or you're into ice skating, snow skiing, or freezing your baguettes off.
205 MPH?! The Fastest Speeding Ticket Ever Issued in Minnesota
Got a lead foot? It probably doesn't even come close to the top speed ever recorded in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. The officer who witnessed this event likely did a double take on his radar gun. The incident took place in the southeastern part of the state, near...
Two Minnesota Businesses Team Up For Chili Cheese Flavored Beer
The biggest football game of the year will be here before you know it on February 12. We're talking about the Super Bowl. You know the elusive game the Minnesota Vikings have never won. I'm already planning what exactly I should snack on, this new beer from Hormel and Modist...
7 Things South Dakota Consignment and Thrift Stores Want You To Know
Thrift and consignment stores are like a wonderland for those of us who love to explore. It's not so much looking for that perfect home accessory, jacket, or fuzzy dice for your vehicle. It is seeing what other people have previously had in their lives and imagining it in yours....
Big Change at Culver’s Has Midwest Customers Torn
A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurants are all over the Midwest. Like a Casey's General Store, it's hard to go too long before seeing a Culvers when in South Dakota, Iowa, or Minnesota. Recently the Wisconsin-based burger chain announced that...
South Dakota Hy-Vee Stores Issue Recall on Pot Roast Meals
If you purchased a Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinner recently from a Hy-Vee store, you should probably tap the brakes on throwing that guy in the oven or microwave. Dakota News Now is reporting that Hy-Vee chain based out of West Des Moines, Iowa has issued a voluntary recall on two different varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen.
Sioux Falls Jefferson, Harrisburg Rise in Latest BKB Poll
We're right in the middle of the high school basketball season across our great state, and yet another week of rankings are out from the South Dakota media. Sioux Falls Jefferson and Harrisburg are among the biggest risers on the girls side, with both teams moving up a spot in the AA Rankings.
Winter Storm Iggy May Impact Travel On Interstate-80 In Nebraska
Say hello to Iggy, the newest winter storm that is currently dumping snow through Nebraska. According to The Weather Channel, Iggy left the Denver airport with 5 inches of new snow Wednesday morning. The path of this system will impact Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota. Winter Storm Warnings have...
How Many South Dakotans Own Guns?
People choose to live in South Dakota for a number of reasons. If you're the type of person that likes a variety of weather, we certainly offer that. The outdoors is another big reason people choose to call the Rushmore state home, there's no shortage of wide open space and scenic beauty in this state.
Top Ten Most Mispronounced Towns in all of South Dakota
From the Black Hills to Falls Park and everywhere in between; the Mount Rushmore State has a huge number of peculiar names for its towns. Ask any out-of-stater to pronounce them and you'll surely be in for a good laugh. Heck, many South Dakotans themselves have trouble pronouncing these places.
USF Men’s Basketball Takes Down St. Cloud and Splits Weekend
SIOUX FALLS – The University of Sioux Falls men's basketball team defeated St. Cloud State, 83-73, in today's NSIC cross-conference match-up. WHAT HAPPENED. The Cougars hit a season-high 19 three-pointers against the Huskies today as they surpassed their previous high of 17 set back in December against Concordia – St. Paul.
