Blairstown, NJ

WFMZ-TV Online

Man charged in Phillipsburg armed robbery

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A man is facing charges in an armed robbery in Phillipsburg, New Jersey. Officers were called around 5:45 p.m. Monday to the 400 block of S. Main Street for a reported armed robbery, police said. Investigators soon arrested Hassan Shabazz, who was charged with armed robbery and...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Man wanted for killing in Jersey City caught in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man wanted for a deadly shooting Tuesday morning in New Jersey has been caught in Bethlehem. Police say Lucas Cooper shot and killed a woman in Jersey City. Cooper faces murder, child endangerment, and other charges. Multiple reports say the woman he's accused of shooting, Temara...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man barricades himself in home, threatens constable, officers

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man barricaded himself inside his home and threatened law enforcement officials in Allentown Tuesday afternoon. Allentown police officers were sent to the home at the 800 block of North Halstead Street around noon to assist a constable who was "performing an official action" involving the man, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man accused in armed robbery at PNC Bank in Monroe

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police arrested a man they say stole $20 from a customer in the parking lot of a bank over the weekend. On Sunday at around 10 a.m. the Stroud Area Regional Police Department was sent to an armed robbery at the PNC Bank in East Stroudsburg. A man and his child were in a vehicle at the drive-thru ATM machine in the parking lot.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem police seek driver who hit child on bike, fled

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police say someone hit a child riding a bicycle but didn't stop. The hit-and-run happened last Monday, Jan. 16, around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Main and W. Broad streets, police say. The striking vehicle was a gold 2000-2010 Chevy Equinox. Police did not comment...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Questions raised about former West Hazleton police chief

Council members in West Hazleton will look to the person overseeing the police department to answer questions raised by three members of the public regarding the former police chief’s ability to hold the rank of sergeant. Brian Buglio’s status with the borough police department came under scrutiny at the...
WEST HAZLETON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

American flag stolen from Bucks business, police say

NEWTOWN, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help in figuring out who stole an American flag from outside of a business in Bucks County. The flag was taken from Countryside Gallery & Custom Frame Design at 2 S. State Street in Newtown, police say. Late the night of...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

6 displaced by fire in Hackettstown

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Fire damaged a home in Hackettstown, New Jersey on Monday. It broke out shortly after 2 p.m. in the 300 block of Main Street, and responding officers saw smoke coming from the roof, police said. Firefighters knocked down the fire in about 20 minutes, but the building...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown police: Shooting leaves woman dead, man injured

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured. Allentown Police said they responded around 4:15 a.m. to Mamajuana in the 1000 block of Union Boulevard. They said a 28-year-old woman was located with a gunshot wound. Police said she...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man in custody after South Whitehall standoff

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - We are learning more about a standoff in Lehigh County yesterday that lasted for several hours. Police were called to the 2200 block of Prima Avenue in South Whitehall Township for a report of a man who threatened to harm others inside a home. Police...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crash leaves person trapped in truck in Union Twp.

UNION TWP., N.J. - A serious crash in Hunterdon County Tuesday afternoon left one person trapped inside a truck. It happened in Union Township on Van Syckles Road. A truck transporting logs veered off the road and hit a tree. The truck flipped over on its side. It took crews...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Montco DA: Contractor stole total of more than $400K from homeowners in southeastern Pa., Berks

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A contractor is being accused in the theft of more than $400,000 from homeowners in southeastern Pennsylvania and Berks County. Joseph Ford, 53, of Collegeville, is being charged with more than 300 felony counts related to the theft of $474,185 from 64 homeowners in Montgomery, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown police substation to open in next few weeks

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police will soon have another hub. A police substation is expected to open in the next few weeks at Hamilton Street and American Parkway, said developer Nat Hyman, who donated the space to police. The City of Allentown is expected to issue the permits this week,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fundraising underway to launch Phillipsburg Boxing Academy

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Fundraising is underway to create the Phillipsburg Boxing Academy. The goal is to form a community where kids can exercise, gain self-confidence and get to know local police officers. "The Jingle Brawl and the Turkey Brawl, where cops and firemen fight each other for charity, we found...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Beerco demolished, paving way for new gas station in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Construction is underway for a new gas station and convenience store in Allentown. Demolition crews were out in the 2900 block of Lehigh Street Tuesday, knocking down the old Beerco building. It was torn down to make way for a new Sheetz, which is scheduled to open...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Two bank branches set to close in Easton area

Two bank branches are nearing their end in Northampton County. A PNC Bank branch at 2925 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township is set to close March 17, while a Fulton Bank financial center at 280 Line St. in Easton is set to close April 28. In the coming months,...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Porfirio resigns from Wyoming Area School Board

EXETER — Paul Porfirio has resigned from the Wyoming Area School Board, and the board plans to appoint someone to fill the vacant board seat at a meeting on. Interested district residents have until 3 p.m. Feb. 1 to apply for the position, board President Lara Best said during Tuesday’s board meeting. Porfirio did not attend, and solicitor Jarrett Ferentino said Porfirio resigned for health reasons.
EXETER, PA

