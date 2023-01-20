Hello from snowy Boston, my friends, and welcome to another edition of the Rogers Report. It’s been too long since my last write-up so I’ve put together some golf housekeeping notes before we dive into the last week in golf. Here’s what you need (or what I think you need) to know: Matthew Wolff got engaged, the Gretzky-Johnson clan joined a softball league (imagine rolling up to a casual game after work, only to realize you’re facing off against…Wayne Gretzky and Dustin Johnson?), our Max Homa cover story dropped and Jon Rahm is unstoppable.

1 DAY AGO