New York and New Jersey share a common bond other than concerns about traffic, tolls, transit and tourism. On September 11, 2001, residents of both states lost loved ones to the terrorist attacks. New Jersey lost 750 people, nearly all of them office workers. 21 years later, we continue to lose survivors of 9/11 to illnesses linked to toxins from the destruction. But, thousands of responders and civilians have still not enrolled for the free health care to which they are entitled.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO