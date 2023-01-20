ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

NJ.com

Man accused of fatally shooting Jersey City teacher nabbed in Pennsylvania: prosecutor

A 39-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting a Jersey City school teacher Tuesday morning in what authorities are calling a domestic violence incident. Lucas Cooper was arrested and detained in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and endangering the welfare of a child in the shooting death of Temara King, at the Toy Factory Apartments at 340 Bergen Ave.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Jeremy Ruehlemann, model from N.J., dead at 27

New Jersey model Jeremy Ruehlemann has died. He was 27. Fashion designer Christian Siriano shared news of Ruehlemann’s death in an Instagram post Sunday. “I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard,” he said, sharing photos of Ruehlemann.
MAHWAH, NJ
NJ.com

Last chance to stop secret sweetheart deal for Newark schools chief | Editorial

Sound the alarm: Thursday is the last chance to give Newark families a say in deciding who will run their schools. Parents and community leaders were cut out of a backroom deal to give Newark Superintendent Roger León five more years at an annual salary of about $290,000. It was an outrageous error in judgement to keep these discussions secret, and the school board’s meeting on Thursday is its final shot to make this right.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Woman killed inside Jersey City Toy Factory Apartment building

JERSEY CITY, NJ – Police in Jersey City are not reporting many details at this time, but it has been confirmed that a single female victim was shot and killed inside the Toy Factory Apartments building at the corner of Bergen and Virginia Avenues. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the shooting early Tuesday morning. The female victim, who was not identified was reportedly shot multiple times. She was later pronounced dead. Police responded to 911 call reporting a shooting at around 8:15 am on Tuesday. The post Woman killed inside Jersey City Toy Factory Apartment building appeared first on Shore News Network.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Videographer Killed In Union County Crash

A 61-year-old videographer was killed in a crash Friday,  on Route 22 in Mountainside.Darryl Damon, of Plainfield, was driving west around 6:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20 when he went off the highway and struck a utility pole, Mountainside police said.Damon was pronounced dead at the scene. He …
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
NJ.com

New Jersey, you must protect 9/11′s forgotten victims | Opinion

New York and New Jersey share a common bond other than concerns about traffic, tolls, transit and tourism. On September 11, 2001, residents of both states lost loved ones to the terrorist attacks. New Jersey lost 750 people, nearly all of them office workers. 21 years later, we continue to lose survivors of 9/11 to illnesses linked to toxins from the destruction. But, thousands of responders and civilians have still not enrolled for the free health care to which they are entitled.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Brothers accused of gunning down 29-year-old man in his N.J. apartment

Two brothers were arrested last week and charged in connection with the death of a 29-year-old Trenton man in his apartment, officials said. Officers were called to a South Overbrook Avenue apartment just after 4 p.m. on Jan. 16 for a report of an unresponsive man and found Donnell Williams lying on the living room floor suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.
TRENTON, NJ
Ted Rivers

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Newark

Newark, New Jersey is the largest city in the state and a thriving center for commerce, culture, and entertainment. It offers a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and amenities. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.
NEWARK, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Newark’s Gateway Junction Now Open as Restaurant Rollout Continues

A revamped retail complex connected to Newark Penn Station is officially open to the public and several big-name restaurants will be rolling out over the coming months. Back in 2018, Woodbridge-based Onyx Equities purchased three buildings known as Gateway Center for $300 million. The company then brought on design firm Gensler to revamp the complex, which totals 1.6 million square feet and includes a parking garage.
NEWARK, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Bergen-Lafayette Woman Dies in Domestic Shooting

This story has been updated here. A Bergen-Lafayette woman died from gunshot wounds this morning in a case of apparent domestic violence. She had been rushed to Jersey City Medical Center after being shot by the father of her daughter. According to radio reports, the woman’s 14-year-old daughter heard her...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
