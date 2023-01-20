Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing ComplexEbbets Field ApartmentsBrooklyn, NY
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an Endhard and smartNew York City, NY
Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and ArrestAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
Man accused of fatally shooting Jersey City teacher nabbed in Pennsylvania: prosecutor
A 39-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting a Jersey City school teacher Tuesday morning in what authorities are calling a domestic violence incident. Lucas Cooper was arrested and detained in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and endangering the welfare of a child in the shooting death of Temara King, at the Toy Factory Apartments at 340 Bergen Ave.
NBC New York
NJ Teacher Shot Dead; Husband Arrested in PA After Their Daughter Calls 911
A third-grade teacher in New Jersey was shot to death at her Jersey City home early Tuesday, allegedly a victim of domestic violence at the hands of her husband, who was arrested out of state hours later, a high-level police source and other law enforcement sources confirmed. Sources identified the...
Woman, 26, arrested after waving sword inside NJ Dunkin'
Officials arrested a woman who waved a sword inside a New Jersey Dunkin’ coffee shop Monday morning, authorities said.
Jeremy Ruehlemann, model from N.J., dead at 27
New Jersey model Jeremy Ruehlemann has died. He was 27. Fashion designer Christian Siriano shared news of Ruehlemann’s death in an Instagram post Sunday. “I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard,” he said, sharing photos of Ruehlemann.
GOTCHA! Hardcore Ex-Con Trio Robbed 80-Year-Old Shopper In Route 46 Costco Lot: Prosecutor
UPDATE: Authorities charged three hardcore criminals from Newark with robbing a defenseless 80-year-old shopper in the parking lot of a Costco off Route 46 in Teterboro. Ex-cons Alex Carroll, 35, David Fate, 38, and Tariq Kyam, 57, all have extensive, violent criminal histories, records show. Kyam and Fate were both...
Last chance to stop secret sweetheart deal for Newark schools chief | Editorial
Sound the alarm: Thursday is the last chance to give Newark families a say in deciding who will run their schools. Parents and community leaders were cut out of a backroom deal to give Newark Superintendent Roger León five more years at an annual salary of about $290,000. It was an outrageous error in judgement to keep these discussions secret, and the school board’s meeting on Thursday is its final shot to make this right.
N.J. man who stalked, killed co-worker on lunch break sentenced to 55 years
A former Lindenwold man who admitted viciously stabbing a co-worker to death in Middlesex County after she went home for lunch was sentenced Monday to 55 years in state prison. Kenneth Saal, 33, pleaded guilty last year to killing Carolyn Byington, 26, in her Plainsboro apartment on June 10, 2019....
Woman killed inside Jersey City Toy Factory Apartment building
JERSEY CITY, NJ – Police in Jersey City are not reporting many details at this time, but it has been confirmed that a single female victim was shot and killed inside the Toy Factory Apartments building at the corner of Bergen and Virginia Avenues. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the shooting early Tuesday morning. The female victim, who was not identified was reportedly shot multiple times. She was later pronounced dead. Police responded to 911 call reporting a shooting at around 8:15 am on Tuesday. The post Woman killed inside Jersey City Toy Factory Apartment building appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect caught after teacher shot, killed in Jersey City apartment complex
The shooting appears to be a domestic dispute that led to tragedy.
Dentist’s mistake during 1997 root canal led to decades of pain for N.J. man, lawsuit says
A man has filed suit against a dental practice in Monmouth County, claiming he suffered for more than 20 years after the dentist allegedly broke a file in his gums during a root canal procedure. Christopher Rooney, 41, of North Carolina, was a 16-year-old living in New Jersey when he...
Videographer Killed In Union County Crash
A 61-year-old videographer was killed in a crash Friday, on Route 22 in Mountainside.Darryl Damon, of Plainfield, was driving west around 6:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20 when he went off the highway and struck a utility pole, Mountainside police said.Damon was pronounced dead at the scene. He …
New Jersey, you must protect 9/11′s forgotten victims | Opinion
New York and New Jersey share a common bond other than concerns about traffic, tolls, transit and tourism. On September 11, 2001, residents of both states lost loved ones to the terrorist attacks. New Jersey lost 750 people, nearly all of them office workers. 21 years later, we continue to lose survivors of 9/11 to illnesses linked to toxins from the destruction. But, thousands of responders and civilians have still not enrolled for the free health care to which they are entitled.
Brothers accused of gunning down 29-year-old man in his N.J. apartment
Two brothers were arrested last week and charged in connection with the death of a 29-year-old Trenton man in his apartment, officials said. Officers were called to a South Overbrook Avenue apartment just after 4 p.m. on Jan. 16 for a report of an unresponsive man and found Donnell Williams lying on the living room floor suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jersey City councilwoman slapped with $5K fine, 1-year license suspension in hit-and-run
NEWARK — Embattled Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise was sentenced to a one-year driver’s license suspension and $5,000 fine — but avoided jail time — Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to a caught-on-camera hit-and-run crash that drew national scorn. DeGise, represented by attorney Brian Neary, and...
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Newark
Newark, New Jersey is the largest city in the state and a thriving center for commerce, culture, and entertainment. It offers a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and amenities. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.
jerseydigs.com
Newark’s Gateway Junction Now Open as Restaurant Rollout Continues
A revamped retail complex connected to Newark Penn Station is officially open to the public and several big-name restaurants will be rolling out over the coming months. Back in 2018, Woodbridge-based Onyx Equities purchased three buildings known as Gateway Center for $300 million. The company then brought on design firm Gensler to revamp the complex, which totals 1.6 million square feet and includes a parking garage.
Shots fired in broad daylight at parked car in Linden, NJ
LINDEN — A man was shot at from a passing car while he sat in his parked car Sunday afternoon. Police Capt. Christopher Guenther said the vehicle pulled alongside the parked car on the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue around 1:10 p.m. The driver rolled down the window and fired several shots before driving off.
jcitytimes.com
Bergen-Lafayette Woman Dies in Domestic Shooting
This story has been updated here. A Bergen-Lafayette woman died from gunshot wounds this morning in a case of apparent domestic violence. She had been rushed to Jersey City Medical Center after being shot by the father of her daughter. According to radio reports, the woman’s 14-year-old daughter heard her...
Two N.J. women have been missing for weeks, cops and family say
Authorities in multiple counties in northern New Jersey continue to search for two women who have been missing for more than two weeks. Imani Glover and Destiny Owens, who are dating, were reported missing out of Morristown and East Orange, respectively. Glover, 25, is 5-foot-3, about 160 pounds, with a...
bkreader.com
Deadly Epidural Delivered in Brooklyn by a Doctor With a History of Mistakes
Inspectors found that an anesthesiologist at a Brooklyn hospital made numerous errors in administering epidurals. Some were life-threatening. One […] Click here to view original web page at www.nytimes.com.
NJ.com
NJ
237K+
Followers
142K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 2