Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
Samsung Galaxy users need to update Galaxy Store right away
Attention Samsung Galaxy users. You need to update the Galaxy Store on your phone to the latest version right away. Security researchers have discovered a couple of critical vulnerabilities in the app. Version 4.5.49.8 or newer of the app patches those vulnerabilities. Security researchers report two major vulnerabilities in the...
Android Headlines
Phones are like Cars, you don't need to upgrade every year
It happens every time. Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, Apple, or another company announces an upcoming event and you hear people go “but I just got” so and so smartphone. And now their smartphone is about to be replaced by something newer and better. But who cares? You don’t need to upgrade your smartphone every year.
Android Headlines
Windows 11 now requires only one reboot after upgrading
Microsoft has made a small but practical tweak to the Windows 11 update process that reduces the need to reboot the device multiple times. The company also rolled out Windows 11 Build 22621.1192 (KB5022360) to Insiders. According to Microsoft’s announcement, the January optional update and the .NET update now both...
Android Headlines
Retailer prematurely starts selling the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Slated to go official on February 1, Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series may not be available for purchase at a nearby store until at least a couple of weeks later. Leaks have suggested that sales will begin on February 17, though you can pre-order the devices immediately after launch. But a retailer in Matagalpa, Nicaragua may have jumped the gun and started selling the Galaxy S23 Ultra early. A local retailer called KM CELL STORE recently posted on its Facebook page that it has the 12GB+256GB variant of the phone in all four colors available for immediate delivery.
Android Headlines
TikTok reportedly has a secret 'heating' button to promote certain content
According to Forbes, the Chinese video-sharing app TikTok has a “heating” button that allows it to promote a particular type of content into the user’s feed. The outlet claims it obtained this information by reviewing six sources and documents. The controversy around ByteDance and TikTok has no...
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
Android Headlines
Android 14 will block the installation of outdated apps
Android just isn’t as secure as iOS, and that’s a fact that Android users have had to deal with. Despite this, Google has been putting a lot of work into changing that, and a possible attribute of Android 14 could help. According to 9To5Google, Android 14 will block installing outdated apps altogether.
Android Headlines
Meta Account Center now puts your settings under one roof
In a bid to centralize all controls, Meta is rolling out their new Account Center feature. This helps users of Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger to control their accounts from one place. People who make use of multiple Meta social media apps will find this new feature particularly intriguing. This is...
Android Headlines
Meet the rugged Ulefone Power Armor 19 handset: video
The Ulefone Power Armor 19 is one of the company’s newest handsets, and Ulefone just released a new video for the device. It’s an introduction video for the device, and it has a duration of around 2 minutes. Get to know the Ulefone Power Armor 19 via a...
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Apple iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S22+
Both Apple and Samsung announced their ‘Plus’ phones in 2022. I guess we can refer to them as flagship-grade devices, even though the iPhone 14 Plus is technically a vanilla model, and neither of the two devices are the most powerful offerings from the companies. In either case, both of these phones are compelling, and that’s why we’re focusing on them in this article. We’ll compare the Apple iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S22+.
Android Headlines
LTE model of Samsung's Galaxy A13 gets Android 13 in the US
Android 13 is available for Samsung’s Galaxy A13 LTE in the US. The big Android update for the budget smartphone comes a month after the 5G model picked it up. Both models have already received the new Android version in most international markets. The update brings One UI 5.0, which is the latest iteration of the Korean firm’s custom software.
Android Headlines
Galaxy M51 picks up Samsung's January 2023 update
Samsung‘s 2020 mid-range Galaxy M51 is getting the January 2023 Android security patch. The new security update for the phone is live in a host of Latin American countries, including Peru, Mexico, Brazil, Bolivia, and Panama. The rollout should reach other markets in the coming days. The device wasn’t released in the US, but Samsung did sell it in Europe, Asia, and Africa. Users there can expect to receive this update soon.
Android Headlines
OpenAI is testing a $42 'ChatGPT Professional' plan
ChatGPT’s popularity has surged in the past month, largely thanks to the free services it offers. However, unrestricted free access to the chatbot may be ending as OpenAI has announced plans to monetize the service by introducing a paid “ChatGPT Professional” tier, available for $42. According to...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 Ultra unboxed in a video over a week before launch
With the official launch just over a week away, leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series have started to come thick and fast. Over the past few days, we have seen the phones in multiple sets of official renders, along with detailed specs and alleged US pricing. The Galaxy S23 Ultra has now appeared in an unboxing video.
Android Headlines
Spotify is cutting 6% of its staff
Across the tech industry, countless companies are cutting jobs left and right. 2022 saw companies like T-Mobile, Verizon, Meta, Amazon, and Netflix cut a ton of jobs, and that trend is not slowing down. Soon after Google announced a massive job cut, Spotify announced that it is laying off 6% of its staff.
Android Headlines
Botanic Green Galaxy S23 Ultra gets unboxed ahead of time
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra unboxing videos are all over the place. The white-colored Galaxy S23 Ultra got unboxed quite recently, and now we have the Botanic Green model. The Botanic Green Galaxy S23 Ultra gets unboxed in two separate videos. Two separate unboxings surfaced on TikTok, both of which...
Android Headlines
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1 rolls out with 5G & Bluetooth fixes
Google has released Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1 for Pixel phones. It is a relatively minor update containing a couple of bug fixes. The latest release comes about two weeks after Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2, the second beta update (Beta 2) for the second Quarterly Platform Release (QPR2) based on Android 13.
Android Headlines
Galaxy M54 5G renders show a massive design shift
Apart from the Galaxy branding, Samsung‘s 2023 smartphones may have one more thing in common. Regardless of the price point or series, every Galaxy smartphone will seemingly feature the same rear camera design. The company recently launched the entry-level Galaxy A14 5G with a camera layout that you’re also getting on the upcoming Galaxy S23 series flagships. Leaked renders have shown the same design for the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G as well. Turns out the Galaxy M54 5G will copy that rear look as well.
Android Headlines
Musk reduced Twitter workforce by more than 80%: report
When Elon Musk completed his $44 billion takeover of Twitter in late October last year, rumors were rife that he would fire about 75% of the company’s full-time employees. While Musk rubbished those rumors, he was seemingly disagreeing with the precise number. Because the new Twitter CEO has reportedly laid off not 75%, but more than 80% of the firm’s workforce. According to CNBC, the social network biggie currently has around only 1,300 full-time active employees.
Android Headlines
Merriam-Webster just bought a Wordle competitor (and it's hard!)
Back in 2021, the world was rocked by the sensation known as Wordle. Since then, the game has spawned a lot of competition. Even now, in 2023, companies are trying to steal the popular word game’s thunder. According to BBC, Merriam-Webster just bought a Wordle competitor called Quordle, and hard (4x as hard…).
Comments / 0