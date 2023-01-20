Read full article on original website
electrek.co
EGO’s 14-inch 56V electric chainsaw preps you for spring at $219 in New Green Deals
With spring under two months away, it’s time to start thinking of how you’re going to prep the yard for new growth. Today only, Lowe’s is offering a selection of EGO chainsaws and more at up to $50 off. Leading the way is a 14-inch chainsaw with a 2.5Ah battery and charger down to $219, which normally goes for $269. Utilizing a battery-powered brushless electric motor, this chainsaw doesn’t require any gas or tune-ups to function, making it a quieter and more eco-friendly option for your yard care needs. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Bentley Hit All-Time Sales Record In 2022 Because of Bentayga SUV
Spurred by immense demand for the Bentayga SUV, Bentley sold a record 15,174 vehicles in 2022 The post Bentley Hit All-Time Sales Record In 2022 Because of Bentayga SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
After Huge Price Cuts, Tesla Raises The Price Of Its Most Popular Vehicle
At the beginning of the year, Tesla Inc TSLA had huge price cuts of its vehicles in the U.S., slashing prices up to 19.7%. This allowed the Model 3 and Model Y to both qualify for the new $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit. But now it seems the new demand...
Ram’s Electric Pickup Concept Featured a Charging Robot
This year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas featured a number of automakers showing off bold concept vehicles that hearkened to an increasingly electric automotive future. Among those was Ram, who revealed an electric pickup concept to CES attendees. While the electric truck was the centerpiece of Ram’s announcement, it wasn’t the only new piece of hardware Ram revealed, however. In other words: it’s time to talk about robots.
electrek.co
Lightyear zeroes out 0 production to focus on more affordable Lightyear 2 solar EV, following encouraging wait list registrations
Less than two months after its official start of production, Lightyear has suddenly suspended all assembly of its flagship 0 solar EV. Instead, the Dutch company says it will shift all focus and resources on the development and production of its second model – the Lightyear 2. This comes as a bit of a shock and begs the question whether Lightyear will have the funds to get its second solar EV model into scaled production.
Digital Trends
This Lenovo laptop is usually $999, but right now it’s just $249
Apparently Lenovo is trying to offload some extra laptop stock, because they’re offering their 11-inch ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 2-in-1 laptop for only $249 as part of a winter sale. It’s $750 off its typical $999 price and a huge weight off of our shoulders as we make a decision on whether or not to buy. Just click the ‘BUY NOW’ button below and use the eCoupon code THINKEDUSAVINGS at checkout. This offer has been going for over a week now, but could end at any minute.
electrek.co
Aptera takes customer feedback to heart, quickly makes DC fast charging standard on all solar EVs
Just a few days after sharing specifications of its Launch Edition solar EV, Aptera Motors has backtracked on a previous comment stating that its upcoming vehicles will not come with DC fast charging capabilities. Aptera has now let its community of loyal fans know it hears them, vowing to equip all its solar EVs, including the aforementioned Launch Edition, with the capability to charge on Tesla’s supercharger network.
ZDNet
Save $400 on this massive Samsung TV before the big game at Best Buy
There's nothing better, sometimes, than streaming your favorite sports event in front of a large TV, whether you're a football, rugby fan, or otherwise. It isn't long before the big game appears on our screens, so if you want to upgrade your existing home entertainment setup in time, there's a great deal at Best Buy you shouldn't miss.
Consumer Reports Recommends 1 Car Brand Other Than Tesla for the Most Reliable EV Models
Why does Consumer Reports recommend one car brand with Tesla as the most reliable EV automakers? We've got the answers for you here. The post Consumer Reports Recommends 1 Car Brand Other Than Tesla for the Most Reliable EV Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Porsche to design 3D-printed battery gigafactories for Sakuu
Porsche Consulting will design lithium-metal and solid-state battery maker Sakuu’s first 3D-printing gigafactory for commercial production. Sakuu, which says it’s the “developer of the world’s first 3D printed solid-state battery,” has paired up with Porsche Consulting because it wants to tap into the automaker subsidiary’s large-scale factory design expertise.
Nature Is Healing: Most New Cars Are Now Being Purchased Under Sticker
Chris RosalesOnly 36% of buyers are paying over sticker, down from 80% last year. Buyers are paying an average of $300 below MSRP.
electrek.co
Tritium to deliver 10,000 EV DC fast chargers to the UK by 2030
UK charging network evyve has placed an order with DC fast charger maker Tritium for a whopping 10,000 EV DC fast chargers by 2030. The agreement between the two companies includes an initial total order for 350 Tritium EV DC fast chargers, 60 of which are now online. evyve says it plans to install “thousands more” chargers by the end of 2025 but doesn’t give a target number for that date.
Sprinter RV Conversion Packs Bunk Beds And Bathroom In Standard-Length Van
Building an RV with a kitchen, full bath, and living space using an extended-length van is a challenge. But fitting the same features into a standard-size van? That effort requires another level of planning and creativity, not to mention some trial and error. Yet the team at Advanced RV pulled...
torquenews.com
Tesla's BIG Problem With the Model 3 - Something is Cannibalizing Its Sales
Tesla has a big problem with the Model 3 right now and we have some recommendations of what it can do about it. Inventory for the Tesla Model 3 is starting to increase, and this signals a problem - that demand for the vehicle is less than the supply. When this happens, a company must lower prices if it wishes to sell all of its inventory.
CNET
Grab DeWalt Tools for Your Next Project at Up to 63% Off
Let's face it, maintenance projects crop up everywhere. That's why it's a good idea for homeowners to invest in a solid toolkit for when things inevitably go wrong around the house. Whether your tools have taken a beating and need to be replaced or you're filling your toolbox up for the first time, quality gear often costs a premium. If you're in the market for a new set (or just need to replace a few accessories), Amazon has select DeWalt tools discounted by up to 63% right now, making it that much easier to acquire the right tools for your next project.
electrek.co
Blink HQ 200 smart EV home charger with Wi-Fi review
Blink is a leading manufacturer of charging products for commercial charging stations and home EV consumers. At CES we caught five of their new commercial products. But on the residential side, we got the opportunity to unbox and install the new Blink HQ 200 smart EV home charger in my garage. Here’s how it went:
Steal of the Century! The Modern Arm Chair Recliner Fans Call "Legit" is Only $175
Bring this modern recliner home for 50% off its normal price!
electrek.co
Watch the installation of the world’s most powerful wind turbine
Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has released a video that shows how it built the world’s most powerful wind turbine prototype. The Vestas V236-15.0 MW offshore prototype produced its first power earlier this month. It’s installed at the Østerild Test Center for large wind turbines in Western Jutland, Denmark,...
yachtingmagazine.com
New Series Flagship: Tiara 48 LE
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Tiara Yachts has added a new flagship model to its Luxury Express series: the 48 LE, which joins the 43 LE in the lineup. Tiara...
Garmin Instinct Tactical Edition drops to its cheapest ever price with Amazon deal
This is the cheapest we've ever seen this super tough GPS sports watch
