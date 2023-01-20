ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Bengals make major move after terrible news

The Cincinnati Bengals were hit with a bit of bad news this week when starting offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Alex Cappa were ruled out with injuries, meaning the team would be without three starting offensive linemen after La’el Collins’ season-ending injury earlier in the season. But it looks like the team is making a Read more... The post Bengals make major move after terrible news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Judge projected for steep drop in home run total

Will it be upward and onward for Aaron Judge? Or is it all downhill from here for the New York Yankees slugger?. Judge, the 2022 American League MVP, hit a league-record 62 home runs in 2022. That has some dreaming of Judge making a run at 70 and Barry Bonds’ single-season record (73 home runs in 2001).
NJ.com

Amid Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley chatter, another looming Giants question: Will Leonard Williams take pay cut?

Giants general manager Joe Schoen has some rather interesting decisions to make this offseason. Some of them are obvious, since quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley are high-profile pending free agents. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But what about defensive lineman Leonard Williams?. Schoen, entering...
NJ.com

Eagles safety has car stolen after playoff win over Giants

The outcome of Saturday’s game against the New York Giants was exciting news for Philadelphia fans. The Eagles were advancing to the NFC Championship. But things aren’t all perfect for everyone on the roster. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson revealed on an Instagram Live on Monday that someone has stolen his car.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones addresses Mike McCarthy’s future after loss to 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, on Sunday in their NFC Divisional Playoff game. And it didn’t take long for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to face questions about head coach Mike McCarthy’s future, especially with Sean Payton on the open market. According to Pro Football Talk, Jones remains committed to McCarthy.
NJ.com

Comedian mocks Bills’ Damar Hamlin as body double conspiracy theory surfaces

As Damar Hamlin recovers from his terrifying medical emergency during the Monday Night Football game in Week 17, absurd rumors and egregious jokes have emerged. Former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Jim Breuer recently had standup for the ReAwaken America Tour, a conservative Christian event. He used the opportunity to mock the Buffalo Bills safety who recently went into cardiac arrest on field.
NJ.com

What channel is San Francisco 49ers game today vs. Dallas Cowboys? (1/22/23) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks | NFL Playoffs 2023, NFC Divisional Round

The Dallas Cowboys, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, meet the San Francisco 49ers, led by quarterback Brock Purdy, in an NFC Divisional Playoff Game on Sunday, January 22, 2023 (1/22/23) at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The winner moves a step away from Super Bowl LVII, with a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NJ.com

Giants’ blowout loss to Eagles is a sobering reminder of how far this team must go | Politi

PHILADELPHIA — As Brian Daboll made his way to the visiting locker room at Lincoln Financial Field after the most crushing loss of his coaching career, a small group of Giants fans spotted him and let out a supportive cheer. It felt like the kind of gesture that parents might give their kids after a tough rec league soccer loss, and to his credit, Daboll wasn’t having it.
NJ.com

NJ.com

