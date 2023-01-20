Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
This Hidden Gem Restaurant in Delaware Always Has a Line Out the DoorTravel MavenWilmington, DE
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Cooks Who Care Launches Break the Ice Nights, a Community Driven Charity Dinner SeriesMarilyn Johnson
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bengals make major move after terrible news
The Cincinnati Bengals were hit with a bit of bad news this week when starting offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Alex Cappa were ruled out with injuries, meaning the team would be without three starting offensive linemen after La’el Collins’ season-ending injury earlier in the season. But it looks like the team is making a Read more... The post Bengals make major move after terrible news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Super Bowl or no, is this Eagles’ Jason Kelce’s last hurrah? ‘I don’t know when it’s going to be, but ...’
After he slammed bodies with Dexter Lawrence for three hours and knocked backup nose tackle Justin Ellis on his rear once or twice, Jason Kelce hobbled into the raucous locker room, and it was easy to wonder:. How much longer can the Eagles’ 35-year-old center keep doing this?. This...
49ers star ready for ‘cold and violent’ NFC Championship Game vs. Eagles
That’s how much time we have to hype up the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. The 49ers punched their ticket on Sunday with a 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Divisional Playoff game. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Eagles’ mission against 49ers: Make QB Brock Purdy look like a rookie. Here’s how
PHILADELPHIA — Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox was celebrating with his teammates in the middle of Lincoln Financial Field after Saturday night’s 38-7 win, and after exchanging hugs with several Giants players, he jogged into the tunnel and back to the locker room for further celebrations. The Eagles had...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge projected for steep drop in home run total
Will it be upward and onward for Aaron Judge? Or is it all downhill from here for the New York Yankees slugger?. Judge, the 2022 American League MVP, hit a league-record 62 home runs in 2022. That has some dreaming of Judge making a run at 70 and Barry Bonds’ single-season record (73 home runs in 2001).
Unabashed Cowboys fan Skip Bayless trashes Dak Prescott jersey, gives up on QB
Even Skip Bayless is throwing in the towel. The FOX Sports talking head, a shameless Cowboys fan, has seen more than enough of quarterback Dak Prescott, who torpedoed Dallas’ playoff run with a pair of interceptions in Sunday’s 19-12 divisional round loss to the San Francisco 49ers. BUY...
Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott isn’t helping Giants’ Saquon Barkley’s contract talks
The New York Giants have a decision to make. How much is Saquon Barkley worth? The running back will soon be a free agent and the Giants have yet to agree on a deal with him. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The same is true for Dallas...
Amid Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley chatter, another looming Giants question: Will Leonard Williams take pay cut?
Giants general manager Joe Schoen has some rather interesting decisions to make this offseason. Some of them are obvious, since quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley are high-profile pending free agents. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But what about defensive lineman Leonard Williams?. Schoen, entering...
Eagles safety has car stolen after playoff win over Giants
The outcome of Saturday’s game against the New York Giants was exciting news for Philadelphia fans. The Eagles were advancing to the NFC Championship. But things aren’t all perfect for everyone on the roster. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson revealed on an Instagram Live on Monday that someone has stolen his car.
Are Giants about to lose Mike Kafka to Texans’ head coaching job? Who might replace him?
The Texans, who need a head coach, are intrigued by Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. He initially interviewed with them Sunday, via video chat. Now, Kafka will head to Houston for a second (in-person) interview Wednesday, according to NFL Network.
Giants draft bust, N.J. native trolls Bills star after Bengals’ divisional playoff win
For the second consecutive postseason, Eli Apple is having fun at others’ expense. He and the Cincinnati Bengals are back in the AFC Championship Game after beating the Buffalo Bills, 27-10, in their divisional playoff game Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. After the game, Apple trolled...
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones addresses Mike McCarthy’s future after loss to 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, on Sunday in their NFC Divisional Playoff game. And it didn’t take long for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to face questions about head coach Mike McCarthy’s future, especially with Sean Payton on the open market. According to Pro Football Talk, Jones remains committed to McCarthy.
Comedian mocks Bills’ Damar Hamlin as body double conspiracy theory surfaces
As Damar Hamlin recovers from his terrifying medical emergency during the Monday Night Football game in Week 17, absurd rumors and egregious jokes have emerged. Former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Jim Breuer recently had standup for the ReAwaken America Tour, a conservative Christian event. He used the opportunity to mock the Buffalo Bills safety who recently went into cardiac arrest on field.
What channel is San Francisco 49ers game today vs. Dallas Cowboys? (1/22/23) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks | NFL Playoffs 2023, NFC Divisional Round
The Dallas Cowboys, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, meet the San Francisco 49ers, led by quarterback Brock Purdy, in an NFC Divisional Playoff Game on Sunday, January 22, 2023 (1/22/23) at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The winner moves a step away from Super Bowl LVII, with a...
Giants’ blowout loss to Eagles is a sobering reminder of how far this team must go | Politi
PHILADELPHIA — As Brian Daboll made his way to the visiting locker room at Lincoln Financial Field after the most crushing loss of his coaching career, a small group of Giants fans spotted him and let out a supportive cheer. It felt like the kind of gesture that parents might give their kids after a tough rec league soccer loss, and to his credit, Daboll wasn’t having it.
Yankees prospect Trey Sweeney sprouted from prep shorty to tall 1st rounder who will embrace position change | Q & A
Yankees shortstop prospect Trey Sweeney has had a personal connection to his favorite number since the day he was born and he wears it on the back of his baseball jersey every time it’s available. The Louisville native was No. 3 when he led St. Xavier to a Kentucky...
