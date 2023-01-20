Read full article on original website
Individual wrestling rankings: They’re going down, down, down, for postseason runs
The theme for this week’s installment of Individual Wrestler rankings is best summed up by New Jersey’s very own Bruce Springsteen -- they’re going, down, down, down, down. With the cutoff for the state team tournament on Saturday and the districts not far behind, wrestlers are weighing...
Cherry Hill West over Northern Burlington - Wrestling recap
In a dual where every match contained bonus points, Cherry Hill West held off Northern Burlington, 41-39, in Columbus. Cherry Hill West (10-8) got pins from Juan Abalos (150 pounds), Nick Berckman (165), Anthony Horiates (190) and JoNathan Valentin (215), while also getting forfeit victories by Kristian Lenny and Ryan Schimpf.
WATCH LIVE: No. 2 Bergen Catholic wrestles trio of national powers on NJ.com this week
Bergen Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, continues to test itself with a tough dual schedule. On Wednesday, the Crusaders host No. 3 St. Joseph (Mont.) before two more national powers await. They will also welcome Wyoming Seminary (PA) to Oradell on Friday and then Blair on Saturday....
Girls Basketball: Price drops double-double as South Brunswick rolls North Brunswick
Cynai Price finished with a double-double as South Brunswick won big over North Brunswick 61-29, in Monmouth Junction. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Girls basketball power-point analysis in all 20 state tourney sections with cutoff near
The girls basketball state tournament will be seeded in a matter of weeks, so it’s time to offer up our midseason analysis of all 20 sectional tournament brackets. Below, we’ll be highlighting the favorites and contenders within all 20 state tournament sections. There are two key power-point related...
Summit defeats Cranford - Boys basketball recap
Myles Blackley scored 24 points to help lift Summit past Cranford 52-44 in Summit. Summit (10-5) was propelled by a strong first half as it led 31-18 lead at halftime. Despite being outscored 26-21 in the second half, it was not enough as Summit held on for the win. David...
Hamilton West over Hightstown - Boys basketball recap
Devyn Wright-Myles had 14 points and nine rebounds as Hamilton West defeated Hightstown, 58-39, in Hightstown. Ben Boufford added 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks for Hamilton West (12-6), which jumped out to an 18-6 first quarter lead. Hass Cannon scored 11 points and Tyler Barber added 10 with six rebounds.
Spitzer shoots Hillsborough past Watchung Hills - Boys basketball recap
Ben Spitzer made a career-high seven 3-pointers and finished with 21 points as Hillsborough defeated Watchung Hills, 54-51, in Hillsborough. Jayden Green scored 11 points and Philip Unagust added nine for Hillsborough (10-5), which trailed 31-28 at halftime. For Watchung Hills, Aleck Graf scored a career-high 28 points, making six...
Fourth-quarter surge helps Oratory defeats Rahway - Boys basketball recap
Asher Bradley and Michael Pirone posted 13 points apiece to lead Oratory to a 57-41 victory over Rahway in Rahway. John Pirone and Patrick Conniff each tallied 11 points apiece for Oratory (8-7), who held a five-point lead at the end of the third quarter. Oratory went on an 18-7 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Girls Basketball: Breaking down all 4 groups in Central Jersey at the midway point
The girls basketball state tournament will be seeded in a matter of weeks, so it’s time to offer up our midseason analysis of all 20 sectional tournament brackets. Below, we’ll be highlighting the favorites and contenders within all four groups in Central Jersey.
Times boys hoops notes, Week 5: last two unbeaten teams fall on fateful weekend
Just one week after the final area girls basketball team fell from the unbeaten ranks, the last two undefeated area boys teams lost within 18 hours of each other on a wild weekend of action. Many Mercer County fans were hoping that the Colonial Valley Conference contest between Trenton and...
Early lead lets Lawrence edge Princeton - Boys basketball recap
Michael Boiselle went six of seven from the line in his 13 points as Lawrence won on the road, 51-49, over Princeton. Brandon Ford and Toshawn Miller added 11 points apiece for Lawrence (4-13), which led 32-25 at halftime. Remmick Granozio led with 14 points while Jihad Wilder put in...
Boys ice hockey: Pingry earns second straight win over Watchung Hills
Pingry earned a second straight win over Watchung Hills 3-1 in Martinsville after posting a 2-0 shutout against them on Saturday in Warren. On Tuesday, Tyler Kusznier gave Pingry (8-4-1) a 1-0 lead in the first period with assists from Evan Xie and Josh Angel before Brady Sifert equalized for Watchung Hills (3-13-1).
River Dell boys basketball looks like title contender, knocks off Ramsey
In the blink of an eye, River Dell came out and set the tone on Tuesday night against Ramsey. The Hawks scored the first 10 points of the game and before the end of the first quarter, River Dell led by 14. It was the type of start that showed exactly what this team is capable of. River Dell never really let Ramsey get back into the game after that and walked off the court with a 51-36 road win.
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (Jan. 16-22)
Every week, SBLive compiles the best high school basketball performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff. Now, you get to decide which one rises above the rest. Here are the nominees for SBLive's National Girls Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 16-22. Voting closes ...
Miller’s triple-double leads Bound Brook past Voorhees - Girls basketball recap
Casey Miller could not be stopped on Tuesday night. The senior guard erupted for 33 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists en route to a dominant 68-48 victory over Bound Brook in Bound Brook. Bound Brook (6-7) led by just three points at halftime, but turned the tide in the...
Boys Basketball: Check out these can’t-miss games for Jan. 23-29
It’s hard to believe that it’s almost tournament time for New Jersey high school boys basketball teams. Whether it’s conference tournaments or county showdowns, we’re getting closer to the start of the state playoffs. There have already been plenty of big games and terrific individual performances,...
