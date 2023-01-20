Read full article on original website
Bergen County man charged with DWI in 5-vehicle crash on Route 3
A Bergen County driver was intoxicated when he caused a five-vehicle crash on Route 3 last year that left two people injured and a dump truck flipped on its side, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Cyrus Crayton, 26, of Bogota, was charged Tuesday by the Secaucus Police Department Traffic...
Man accused of rape can’t get alleged victim’s mental health records. N.J. court just set new rules.
The mental health records of rape victims should be off-limits at criminal trials except in rare cases in which there is evidence the victim’s mental health may have affected the ability to testify truthfully, New Jersey’s highest court ruled Monday. The ruling concerned a case in which an...
N.J. man who stalked, killed co-worker on lunch break sentenced to 55 years
A former Lindenwold man who admitted viciously stabbing a co-worker to death in Middlesex County after she went home for lunch was sentenced Monday to 55 years in state prison. Kenneth Saal, 33, pleaded guilty last year to killing Carolyn Byington, 26, in her Plainsboro apartment on June 10, 2019....
Man accused of fatally shooting Jersey City teacher nabbed in Pennsylvania: prosecutor
A 39-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting a Jersey City school teacher Tuesday morning in what authorities are calling a domestic violence incident. Lucas Cooper was arrested and detained in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and endangering the welfare of a child in the shooting death of Temara King, at the Toy Factory Apartments at 340 Bergen Ave.
Brothers accused of gunning down 29-year-old man in his N.J. apartment
Two brothers were arrested last week and charged in connection with the death of a 29-year-old Trenton man in his apartment, officials said. Officers were called to a South Overbrook Avenue apartment just after 4 p.m. on Jan. 16 for a report of an unresponsive man and found Donnell Williams lying on the living room floor suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.
Newark man charged with stealing more than $10K in tools from vehicles in Bayonne
A Newark man has been charged with stealing more than $10,000 in tools from three vehicles parked in Bayonne, authorities said. Rahim Wilson, 33, was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with three counts of burglary and three counts of theft related to vehicle break-ins that occurred on Jan. 13, Bayonne police Capt. Eric Amato said Monday.
Trio charged with armed robbery of woman in N.J. Costco parking lot
Three men were charged with an armed robbery last year in the Costco parking lot in Teterboro, authorities said. The robbery occurred about 4:30 p.m. May 26, 2022, in the lot next to Costco at 2 Teterboro Landing Driving, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. TapInto.net reported last year...
Jersey City councilwoman slapped with $5K fine, 1-year license suspension in hit-and-run
NEWARK — Embattled Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise was sentenced to a one-year driver’s license suspension and $5,000 fine — but avoided jail time — Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to a caught-on-camera hit-and-run crash that drew national scorn. DeGise, represented by attorney Brian Neary, and...
Driver killed in Route 22 crash is ID’d by cops
Authorities have identified the 61-year-old driver killed in a crash Friday morning on Route 22 in Mountainside. Darryl Damon, of Plainfield, was driving west around 6:45 a.m. when he veered off the highway and struck a utility pole, Mountainside police said. Damon was pronounced dead at the scene following life-saving...
Woman who sent money to foreign terrorists gets 34 months in prison, officials say
A Sussex County woman was sentenced Tuesday to two years and 10 months in prison after she admitted last year that she sent money to a foreign terrorist organization in Syria, federal prosecutors said. Maria Bell, also known as “Maria Sue Bell,” 55, of Hopatcong, previously pleaded guilty to concealing...
Dentist’s mistake during 1997 root canal led to decades of pain for N.J. man, lawsuit says
A man has filed suit against a dental practice in Monmouth County, claiming he suffered for more than 20 years after the dentist allegedly broke a file in his gums during a root canal procedure. Christopher Rooney, 41, of North Carolina, was a 16-year-old living in New Jersey when he...
Man, 33, found dead a half-mile from his burning Mercedes, authorities say
A 33-year-old man was found dead Saturday afternoon in Lincoln Park, eight hours after a burning vehicle he had been driving was located about a half-mile away, authorities said Sunday. The death of the man, whose identity was not immediately disclosed, is not believed to be suspicious, according to the...
Judge convicts man who texted, called FBI agent after being at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
A Newark man who texted an FBI agent for social media advice after the Jan. 6, 2021 rioting at the U.S. Capitol has been convicted of three crimes for his conduct that day. During a bench trial in Washington, D.C. Tuesday, a judge found Mick Chan guilty of three charges: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Three members of Jersey City street gang charged by feds with cocaine ring
Three members of a Jersey City street gang are facing federal charges for their roles in a cocaine ring, as well as for weapons offenses U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Rodney Broadway, aka “Banks,” 31; Parish George, aka “P Money,” 31; and Dejahn Ingram, aka “Fresh,” 32, all of Jersey...
Cops ID man found dead in woods a half-mile from vehicle fire
A man found dead in a wooded area a half-mile from a vehicle fire hours earlier on Saturday in Lincoln Park has been identified by authorities. The body of Anthony Zaccaro, 33, of Sussex, was discovered in a wooded area in Lynn Park, a half-mile away from the fire scene, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. He had been the driver of the burned vehicle, authorities said.
N.J. woman burned during surgery when oxygen supply caught fire, lawsuit says
A 79-year-old Essex County woman has filed a lawsuit against a surgical center in New Jersey, claiming she suffered severe burns two years ago when oxygen supply caught fire while undergoing a procedure to remove tumors. The woman says in court papers she went to the New York Bariatric Group’s...
Hoboken taking hard look at residency requirement for new police officers amid recruiting issues
To become a police officer in Hoboken, potential recruits must settle in the city from the date of exam to their appointment. But amid new difficulties in attracting recruits, Hoboken officials are considering loosening the requirements in an effort to lure more candidates to the job. City officials said that...
Last chance to stop secret sweetheart deal for Newark schools chief | Editorial
Sound the alarm: Thursday is the last chance to give Newark families a say in deciding who will run their schools. Parents and community leaders were cut out of a backroom deal to give Newark Superintendent Roger León five more years at an annual salary of about $290,000. It was an outrageous error in judgement to keep these discussions secret, and the school board’s meeting on Thursday is its final shot to make this right.
Newark school board moves to hire its own lawyer amid superintendent controversy
Members of the Newark Board of Education took a step toward hiring a lawyer to represent them exclusively to ensure that they receive trusted legal advice. The lawyer would be in addition to the general counsel for the Newark Public Schools district, whose duties are much broader and include representing the superintendent and other members of the administration.
Jeremy Ruehlemann, model from N.J., dead at 27
New Jersey model Jeremy Ruehlemann has died. He was 27. Fashion designer Christian Siriano shared news of Ruehlemann’s death in an Instagram post Sunday. “I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard,” he said, sharing photos of Ruehlemann.
