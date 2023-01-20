ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blairstown, NJ

NJ.com

Man accused of fatally shooting Jersey City teacher nabbed in Pennsylvania: prosecutor

A 39-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting a Jersey City school teacher Tuesday morning in what authorities are calling a domestic violence incident. Lucas Cooper was arrested and detained in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and endangering the welfare of a child in the shooting death of Temara King, at the Toy Factory Apartments at 340 Bergen Ave.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Brothers accused of gunning down 29-year-old man in his N.J. apartment

Two brothers were arrested last week and charged in connection with the death of a 29-year-old Trenton man in his apartment, officials said. Officers were called to a South Overbrook Avenue apartment just after 4 p.m. on Jan. 16 for a report of an unresponsive man and found Donnell Williams lying on the living room floor suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Driver killed in Route 22 crash is ID’d by cops

Authorities have identified the 61-year-old driver killed in a crash Friday morning on Route 22 in Mountainside. Darryl Damon, of Plainfield, was driving west around 6:45 a.m. when he veered off the highway and struck a utility pole, Mountainside police said. Damon was pronounced dead at the scene following life-saving...
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
NJ.com

Judge convicts man who texted, called FBI agent after being at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

A Newark man who texted an FBI agent for social media advice after the Jan. 6, 2021 rioting at the U.S. Capitol has been convicted of three crimes for his conduct that day. During a bench trial in Washington, D.C. Tuesday, a judge found Mick Chan guilty of three charges: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Cops ID man found dead in woods a half-mile from vehicle fire

A man found dead in a wooded area a half-mile from a vehicle fire hours earlier on Saturday in Lincoln Park has been identified by authorities. The body of Anthony Zaccaro, 33, of Sussex, was discovered in a wooded area in Lynn Park, a half-mile away from the fire scene, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. He had been the driver of the burned vehicle, authorities said.
LINCOLN PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Last chance to stop secret sweetheart deal for Newark schools chief | Editorial

Sound the alarm: Thursday is the last chance to give Newark families a say in deciding who will run their schools. Parents and community leaders were cut out of a backroom deal to give Newark Superintendent Roger León five more years at an annual salary of about $290,000. It was an outrageous error in judgement to keep these discussions secret, and the school board’s meeting on Thursday is its final shot to make this right.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Newark school board moves to hire its own lawyer amid superintendent controversy

Members of the Newark Board of Education took a step toward hiring a lawyer to represent them exclusively to ensure that they receive trusted legal advice. The lawyer would be in addition to the general counsel for the Newark Public Schools district, whose duties are much broader and include representing the superintendent and other members of the administration.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Jeremy Ruehlemann, model from N.J., dead at 27

New Jersey model Jeremy Ruehlemann has died. He was 27. Fashion designer Christian Siriano shared news of Ruehlemann’s death in an Instagram post Sunday. “I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard,” he said, sharing photos of Ruehlemann.
MAHWAH, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

