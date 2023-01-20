Read full article on original website
Related
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
iheart.com
Video: Monstrous Six-Pound 'Toadzilla' Captured in Australia
Wildlife workers in Australia captured a monstrous six-pound cane toad that just may be the largest toad ever found. The astonishing amphibian was reportedly discovered earlier this week by rangers tending to trails within the country's Conway National Park. When Kylee Gray first spotted the massive toad, she initially thought that it was a hoax placed in the park by pranksters until she got a closer look at it and "realized it was breathing." The ranger went on to marvel that "I just couldn't believe it to be honest, I've never seen anything so big."
iheart.com
A Turkey Is Terrorizing A Neighborhood In Coon Rapids
Neighbors in a Coon Rapids mobile home park are battling with a bird. They say the lone turkey appeared in their park around Thanksgiving of 2021 and hasn't left since, becoming more aggressive as the months go on, according to CBS News. The turkey known as Reggie as they are...
Comments / 0