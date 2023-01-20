Wildlife workers in Australia captured a monstrous six-pound cane toad that just may be the largest toad ever found. The astonishing amphibian was reportedly discovered earlier this week by rangers tending to trails within the country's Conway National Park. When Kylee Gray first spotted the massive toad, she initially thought that it was a hoax placed in the park by pranksters until she got a closer look at it and "realized it was breathing." The ranger went on to marvel that "I just couldn't believe it to be honest, I've never seen anything so big."

