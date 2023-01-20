Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy users need to update Galaxy Store right away
Attention Samsung Galaxy users. You need to update the Galaxy Store on your phone to the latest version right away. Security researchers have discovered a couple of critical vulnerabilities in the app. Version 4.5.49.8 or newer of the app patches those vulnerabilities. Security researchers report two major vulnerabilities in the...
Phones are like Cars, you don't need to upgrade every year
It happens every time. Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, Apple, or another company announces an upcoming event and you hear people go “but I just got” so and so smartphone. And now their smartphone is about to be replaced by something newer and better. But who cares? You don’t need to upgrade your smartphone every year.
LTE model of Samsung's Galaxy A13 gets Android 13 in the US
Android 13 is available for Samsung’s Galaxy A13 LTE in the US. The big Android update for the budget smartphone comes a month after the 5G model picked it up. Both models have already received the new Android version in most international markets. The update brings One UI 5.0, which is the latest iteration of the Korean firm’s custom software.
Retailer prematurely starts selling the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Slated to go official on February 1, Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series may not be available for purchase at a nearby store until at least a couple of weeks later. Leaks have suggested that sales will begin on February 17, though you can pre-order the devices immediately after launch. But a retailer in Matagalpa, Nicaragua may have jumped the gun and started selling the Galaxy S23 Ultra early. A local retailer called KM CELL STORE recently posted on its Facebook page that it has the 12GB+256GB variant of the phone in all four colors available for immediate delivery.
Phone Comparisons: Apple iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S22+
Both Apple and Samsung announced their ‘Plus’ phones in 2022. I guess we can refer to them as flagship-grade devices, even though the iPhone 14 Plus is technically a vanilla model, and neither of the two devices are the most powerful offerings from the companies. In either case, both of these phones are compelling, and that’s why we’re focusing on them in this article. We’ll compare the Apple iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S22+.
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
Windows 11 now requires only one reboot after upgrading
Microsoft has made a small but practical tweak to the Windows 11 update process that reduces the need to reboot the device multiple times. The company also rolled out Windows 11 Build 22621.1192 (KB5022360) to Insiders. According to Microsoft’s announcement, the January optional update and the .NET update now both...
Nokia & Samsung sign multi-year 5G patent license agreement
Nokia has signed a multi-year 5G patent license agreement with Samsung. As part of this agreement, the Finnish telecom equipment maker will give the Korean firm access to its fundamental inventions in 5G and other technologies. The two parties didn’t disclose the terms of the deal. According to a...
Galaxy M51 picks up Samsung's January 2023 update
Samsung‘s 2020 mid-range Galaxy M51 is getting the January 2023 Android security patch. The new security update for the phone is live in a host of Latin American countries, including Peru, Mexico, Brazil, Bolivia, and Panama. The rollout should reach other markets in the coming days. The device wasn’t released in the US, but Samsung did sell it in Europe, Asia, and Africa. Users there can expect to receive this update soon.
Huawei P60 Pro may include Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, as specs leak
The Huawei P60 Pro specs have just leaked, and they surprisingly mention the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. This information comes from a Chinese tipster, though not someone we get such info frequently. So, take this info with a grain of salt. The Huawei P60 Pro specs have just leaked,...
Global OPPO Find N2 Flip model is coming, here are its specs
The OPPO Find N2 Flip did launch in China already, but it’s coming to markets outside of China too. As we wait for the global OPPO Find N2 Flip model to launch, its specs have just surfaced. The global OPPO Find N2 Flip model is coming, and here are...
Galaxy S23 Ultra unboxed in a video over a week before launch
With the official launch just over a week away, leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series have started to come thick and fast. Over the past few days, we have seen the phones in multiple sets of official renders, along with detailed specs and alleged US pricing. The Galaxy S23 Ultra has now appeared in an unboxing video.
Moto E13 official with 5,000mAh battery & AI-powered cameras
Motorola has launched a new entry-level Android smartphone, the Moto E13. We have seen the handset in a few leaks over the past month or so. It’s now official with an affordable price tag and a humble set of specs, including Android 13 Go. Moto E13 design, specs, and...
TikTok reportedly has a secret 'heating' button to promote certain content
According to Forbes, the Chinese video-sharing app TikTok has a “heating” button that allows it to promote a particular type of content into the user’s feed. The outlet claims it obtained this information by reviewing six sources and documents. The controversy around ByteDance and TikTok has no...
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be a slim but powerful Windows laptop
Samsung has a host of Galaxy devices lined up for launch next week. At its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1, the company will take wraps off three Galaxy S23 series flagship smartphones and Galaxy Book 3 series Windows laptops. As the event draws closer, we are seeing more leaks about these devices. An exclusive report from MySmartPrice today revealed the key specs of the Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra specifications detailed in new leak
Samsung is gearing up to launch its first-ever “Ultra” branded laptop next week. The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be one of the five new Windows laptops the company will unveil during its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1, the same event where the Galaxy S23 series will also break cover. Leaks have suggested that it will be a powerful Windows machine worthy of the Ultra name. Detailed specifications of the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra have now emerged in a fresh leak to pretty much confirm that.
All Galaxy S23 models will boast 1,750 nits of peak brightness
Samsung is reportedly bridging the brightness gap between its flagship models this year. We heard last month that all three Galaxy S23 models will get 1,750 nits of peak brightness. The same has been recently confirmed by notable tipster Roland Quandt. This means a substantial brightness boost for the base Galaxy S23 model. Last year’s vanilla Galaxy S22 maxed out at 1,300 nits. The Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra did get a peak brightness of 1,750 nits.
Botanic Green Galaxy S23 Ultra gets unboxed ahead of time
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra unboxing videos are all over the place. The white-colored Galaxy S23 Ultra got unboxed quite recently, and now we have the Botanic Green model. The Botanic Green Galaxy S23 Ultra gets unboxed in two separate videos. Two separate unboxings surfaced on TikTok, both of which...
Meet the rugged Ulefone Power Armor 19 handset: video
The Ulefone Power Armor 19 is one of the company’s newest handsets, and Ulefone just released a new video for the device. It’s an introduction video for the device, and it has a duration of around 2 minutes. Get to know the Ulefone Power Armor 19 via a...
Galaxy S23 Ultra will get an upgraded ultrawide camera
We have long known that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a 200MP primary rear camera, an upgrade from last year’s 108MP shooter. But the rest of the camera setup on the back is pretty much unchanged. The device is still getting a 12MP ultrawide lens and two 10MP zoom cameras with 3X and 10X optical zoom support. Turns out the ultrawide lens is an upgrade too, even though the resolution remains the same. Samsung is using a new Sony sensor on the upcoming Ultra.
