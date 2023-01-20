Read full article on original website
Lil Uzi Vert Hit With 'Emo' Jokes After Debuting New Hairstyle
Lil Uzi Vert has surprised fans by debuting yet another new hairstyle that embraces their rock star roots. A photo of Baby Pluto’s new look quickly made the rounds on social media and shows the Philly rapper rocking a leather jacket and freshly-straightened hair that can be seen peek out from under a Rolling Stones beanie.
JAY-Z Passed On Classic Big Pun Beat, Says Former Roc-A-Fella A&R
JAY-Z‘s extensive discography almost included the Knobody-produced beat that went on to become Big Pun‘s biggest hit, among other now-classic Hip Hop records. According to Roc-A-Fella’s former Head of A&R Kyambo “Hip Hop” Joshua, Knobody had given him the “Still Not A Player” track first, however, it ended up becoming one of many future hits that JAY-Z was not interested in recording.
XXXTENTACTION & Lil Uzi Vert Join Forces For First Collab 'I'm Not Human': Listen
XXXTENTACTION and Lil Uzi Vert have joined forces on a new track titled “I’m Not Human,” marking their first collaboration — check it out below. The somber song, which was released on Monday (January 23) to commemorate what would’ve been X’s 25th birthday, finds the two artists taking a different approach and going for a ballad-inspired record that reflects on their sentimental emotions.
T.I. & DaBaby's First Collab to Appear on 'Fear' Film Soundtrack
T.I. and DaBaby have yet to collide on a track, but that drought will be coming to an end when they team up for the Fear soundtrack. In an afterparty following Fear’s premiere in West Hollywood, Tip and Baby revealed to TMZ Hip Hop that they have teamed up for the Fear soundtrack’s title track, which will accompany the film hitting theaters across the U.S. on Friday (January 27).
Oddisee Almost Appeared On Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar & Dr. Dre Albums — But Was Too Busy
Has been making albums for nearly two decades, but he’s had a few missed opportunities along the way that didn’t capitalize on. Speaking to Bedroom Beethovens last week, the Diamond District rapper/producer reflected on times he could have contributed to commercially successful and critically-acclaimed projects such as Kanye West‘s Graduation, Dr. Dre‘s Compton and Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city.
50 Cent Disputes Claim JAY-Z's Impact On Hip Hop Is Bigger Than Eminem's: 'Bullshit'
50 Cent doesn’t believe that JAY-Z has had a bigger impact on Hip Hop than Eminem, calling “bullshit” on comments made by former NBA player Jamal Crawford. The claim was made during an appearance on Shaquille O’Neal’s The Big Podcast with Shaq, where the three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year used Hov and Em as a gateway to talking about his favorite basketball players.
Gunna Called Out By YSL Co-Founder Over RICO Plea Deal: 'You Crossed The Line'
Gunna has been called out by YSL co-founder Mondo for allegedly snitching as part of his plea deal in the YSL RICO case. Appearing on the latest episode of the Ugly Money Podcast with Murphy Lee, Mondo was asked what comes to mind when he hears certain words, with Gunna’s name being mentioned.
Ice Spice Addresses Alleged Drake Rift After 'Her Loss' Diss & Instagram Unfollow
Ice Spice has cleared up speculation about her relationship with Drake after he allegedly dissed her on his latest project, Her Loss, and enticed a social media storm by unfollowing her on Instagram. “She a 10 tryna rap, it’s good on mute,” Drake rattled off on “BackOutsideBoyz” — from his...
J.I.D Discovers Meek Mill's Fries Meme & Turns It Into A Bar
J.I.D has gotten wind of Meek Mill’s viral wet french fries meme and he can’t get enough of the tomfoolery. The Dreamville rapper had a laugh at the years-old joke featuring Meek swimming while eating a poolside snack of drenched french fries sitting on his lap. “I just...
Biggie Honored With Limited Edition Air Jordan Sneakers
The Notorious B.I.G. is being honored with a limited edition Air Jordan Sneaker to commemorate Hip Hop’s 50th birthday this year. The sleek new sneakers were unveiled on the legendary rapper’s official Instagram page and was announced as a collaboration between the shoe brand and The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation. The Christopher Wallace Air Jordan XIII’s are now available for auction, with bidding starting at $1.
Logic Records New Song 'Maybach Music' Inside $325K Maybach He Just Purchased
Logic has recorded a new song inside a $325,000 Maybach, fittingly naming the track “Maybach Music.”. The track — which shares the same title and even tag as Rick Ross’ flagship song series — finds the DMV lyricist gracefully spitting braggadocious bars over a thumping soul loop from longtime producer 6ix.
Rihanna Unveils Fenty x Mitchell & Ness Clothing Collab Ahead Of Super Bowl Performance
Rihanna has unveiled a new collaboration between Fenty and Mitchell & Ness to further hype up her upcoming Halftime show at Super Bowl LVII. Set to take place in Glendale, Arizona on February 12, the performance will serve as RiRi’s first stage appearance since the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, where she ran through a career-spanning medley of hits to coincide with her receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.
Coi Leray Hits Studio With Pharrell After 'Players' Success
Coi Leray has connected with Pharrell Williams in the studio as her latest single “Players” helped her reach two chart milestones this week. On Saturday (January 21), she gave fans a peak into their studio session in Paris, sharing both stills of herself with the multi-platinum producer, as well as a muted clip of the two chatting. She closed out the multi-slide post with a tweet celebrating the success of her TikTok-powered hit.
Drake Responds To 'Spirit Animal' Erykah Badu's Lofty Praise Following Harlem Shows
Drake has responded to Erykah Badu‘s praise following his shows in Harlem, New York over the weekend. Badu took to her Instagram Stories on Monday (January 23) to reshare an article calling Drizzy “the voice of a generation” after his back-to-back concerts, during which he took fans on a “journey” through his career with a catalog-spanning setlist and narrative-driven stage design.
Bandmanrill 'Club Godfather' Showcases Versatility, But Isn't The Cultural Shift Jersey Club Hoped For
As Jersey Club’s TikTok dominance continues into 2023, Bandmanrill feels more and more like a pioneer. The Newark-based rapper got his start by striving to be the first to rap over the subgenre’s speedy triple kick drums, and in turn has inspired a plethora of other artists to make the daring attempt, (Lil Uzi Vert included).
YOUNGOHM Recruits SONOFO & More In Sophomore Album, ‘Thatthong Sound’
YOUNGOHM’s Thatthong Sound is here. The highly anticipated sophomore effort from the Thai hip hop star arrived today (January 25), two years after his successful debut album, BANGKOK LEGACY. Thatthong Sound packs 19 tracks, which includes nine features from long-time collaborator SONOFO (who appears prominently on the album cover...
Jim Jones & NYC Mayor Eric Adams Make Plans To Help Harlem At Drake Concert
Jim Jones got the chance to meet New York City mayor Eric Adams at Drake’s Apollo Theater concert, and they’re planning to discuss efforts to better Harlem. The link-up happened on Sunday night (January 22) during the second night of Drake’s back-to-back shows at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York. Jimmy shared a video of the two talking in his dressing room and fans can see the rapper exchanging his phone number with the mayor to plan a future meet-up.
King Von Posthumous Album Reportedly In The Works
King Von tragically passed away in 2020, but it appears his team and Empire are preparing to deliver a second posthumous album. Von’s manager, 100K Tracks, teased that another LP could be on the way for later this year, but looked to fans for ideas on what to title the project.
Kendrick Lamar's Longtime Producer DJ Dahi To Reimagine National Anthem In New Documentary
Kendrick Lamar’s longtime producer DJ Dahi will be reimagining the National Anthem in an upcoming documentary in partnership with Onyx Collective, Proximity Media and This Machine. According to a report from Deadline, the documentary titled Anthem has Dahi and composer Kris Bowers “traveling across America to create a new...
50 Cent Explains How Master P Finessed Him Early In His Career
50 Cent has revisited a moment early in his career, where Master P might have gotten one over on him, thanks to his ability to see where Fif was heading. During an appearance on Big Boy’s Neighborhood earlier this month, 50 Cent was asked about his thoughts on P’s recent public spat with his son Romeo Miller. The G-Unit mogul responded that, unlike the situation between him and his son Marquise, he expects the Millers to be able to find their way back to the close relationship they once shared.
