Toyota And Douze Cycles Team Up To Release New Electric Cargo Bike
Across the globe, automakers are making the shift to two wheels by offering electrically assisted bicycles alongside developing electric cars for various markets around the globe. In France, in particular, the government has been pretty aggressive in promoting electric bicycles as a solid alternative to driving a car, especially on trips in and around the city.
SRAM Could Be About To Enter E-Bike Market With Amprio Acquisition
American bicycle component manufacturer SRAM has recently taken over Amprio, a German e-bike systems manufacturer under the Rheinmetall Group of companies. This could very well be the sign e-bike aficionados the world over have been waiting for. Could SRAM finally be making its e-bike market debut?. In recent years, nearly...
Tire Rack Compares OEM Electric Vehicle Tires With Aftermarket Alternatives
Tire Rack recently compared the standard Continental and Michelin tires that a Tesla Model 3 Long Rance comes with from the factory to aftermarket alternatives from the same manufacturers. The test was performed in order to be able to gauge the differences and provide recommendations to Model 3 (and EV owners in general) for when the time comes to swap out the factory rubber.
Tesla Model Y At 50,000 Miles: Here's What You Should Expect
YouTube influencer and Tesla Model Y owner Gjeebs fills us in about his overall ownership experience after 50,000 miles. The video goes into detail about the 2020 Model Y's maintenance and wear and tear so far. He also provides information about some aftermarket parts he's put on the electric crossover.
Tesla Cybertruck To Feature Windshield Glass That Can Be Bent Through Heat, Patent Shows
New details around Tesla’s upcoming Cybertruck have emerged through a patent filed by the American EV maker with the US Patent And Trademark Office, as well as other international patent offices. The document reveals how Tesla might use glass with strong curvatures for the windshield of the Cybertruck and...
Tesla's Massive Price Cuts Send Shockwaves Across Auto Industry
Since it has been quite clear for some time that Tesla's margins are likely impressively high, it was able to not only drop prices on its whole lineup recently, but also drop them in a massive and surprising manner. Not long after Tesla's 2022 end-of-year discounts and incentives, it upped the ante much higher. For example, the Model Y's starting price dropped from $65,990 to $52,990, and now it's eligible for a $7,500 US federal EV tax credit on top.
Honda And GS Yuasa To Partner On Batteries For Electric Cars
Honda and GS Yuasa announced that they have reached "a basic agreement" toward collaboration for "a high-capacity, high-output" lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. It's just the first step, as the two companies now intend to discuss specifics with the goal of establishing a joint venture company by the end of 2023.
Tesla Cybertruck Casting Molds Reportedly Arrive At Giga Texas
As Tesla approaches Cybertruck production, which is supposed to begin this year, the community of watchers has been uncovering more details on a regular basis. Now, it seems that some of the molds that will be used to diecast the Cybertruck have arrived at the US EV maker's Texas factory and headquarters.
Tesla Owners Punishing Peers Who Tie Up Superchargers Without Charging
As more people buy EVs, it becomes even clearer that we need more public fast charging infrastructure, and quickly. This is even the case for Tesla owners, who have access to the Supercharger network: the largest, most widespread, and arguably most reliable DC fast charging network to date. Some Tesla owners are now getting revenge on others by making sure they "pay" for using a Supercharger station as a parking spot.
Sandy Munro: Tesla's Price Cuts Will Annihilate EV Competitors
In one of the latest videos, Munro Live's Sandy Munro and Cory Steuben shared some interesting thoughts about Tesla's most recent price cuts. As we know, the price reduction across the board was so significant that some media even started to call it a price war or "profits as a weapon."
Tesla To Implement Automated Quality Control System At Fremont Factory
Tesla is known for its phenomenally-quick cars, innovation, and disruption in the automotive world, but things haven’t always been and still aren’t perfect for the once-startup American EV maker. And one of the biggest criticisms coming from customers and reviewers alike has been the build quality of the cars made by the all-electric brand.
Tesla Model 3 And Model Y Get Physical Buttons Via Third-Party Accessory
Tesla’s more affordable cars can finally benefit from a set of physical dials and buttons mounted at the base of the center touchscreen, courtesy of a third-party accessory named Ctrl-Bar. It’s something that might just nudge some potential customers to bite the bullet and go for a new Tesla,...
Renault’s Alpine Reportedly Considering Lotus Platforms For Electric SUVs
Last year Lotus unveiled its first series production SUV model, the Eletre, which also happened to be its first mass-produced EV and all-wheel drive vehicle. It will be built in China on a bespoke platform (and in a new dedicated factory) and it looks like it has attracted the attention of France’s Alpine, which is looking to build its own similar vehicle without having to develop its own platform.
2024 Polestar 2 Gains RWD Variant, More Power And Range
Polestar has implemented significant upgrades to the 2024 Polestar 2 electric fastback, including more power, performance and range. The Tesla Model 3 rival now features all-new electric motors enabling a rear-wheel-drive variant for the first time in a Polestar, a more powerful battery, and sustainability improvements. It also receives a new high-tech front end inspired by the Polestar 3 SUV and its SmartZone "grille."
Tesla Model Y Wait Times Increasing In Europe Following Price Cut
Tesla Model Y wait times are increasing in Germany, albeit only by a few weeks. Tesla recently cut prices for all its models in a bid to maintain sales growth and increase economies of scale. The Model Y RWD, which currently isn't sold in the US, saw expected delivery dates...
Uber Working With Car Makers To Build Dedicated EVs For Ridesharing And Deliveries
Uber is reportedly working with a number of automotive companies to design and build dedicated electric vehicles for its ride-hailing and delivery services, as revealed by The Wall Street Journal. The company’s CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, said during an event held in Davos, Switzerland, that Uber wants to make vehicles optimized...
Ford's Boxy Medium-Size EV SUV Spotted Hiding VW MEB Underpinnings
Last year, Ford announced plans to have nine new all-electric vehicles on sale in Europe by 2024. Some of these EVs, such as the Mustang Mach-E, E-Transit, E-Transit Custom and E-Tourneo Custom have already been unveiled, but five more are awaiting their launch, including two MEB-based crossovers, the Puma EV, and the e-Transit Courier/e-Tourneo Courier.
Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Winter Road Trip Review
Many early reviews of the Ford F-150 Lightning were performed in mild weather conditions. Now, with winter upon us, and cold and snowy weather making its way into plenty of areas across the US and Canada, it's time for a proper winter ownership review. YouTube channel Driving.ca out of Canada...
US: Tesla "Magic Dock" For Supercharging CCS1 Cars Coming Soon?
Supercharging of non-Tesla electric vehicles in the United States might be closer than ever before, as some kind of preparations were indicated in recent media reports. A few days ago, Twitter user Hayden Sawyer (@haydensawyer14) noted that one of the Tesla Supercharging stations, located in Hawthorne, California - West 120th Street (see Tesla's info here), besides the standard info about the number of stalls, has also an additional note of "CCS Compatibility."
Aptera Does A U-Turn, Says Its Solar EVs Will Get DC Fast Charging
When Aptera announced details about its Launch Edition first production model in a webinar presentation a few days ago, company execs said the solar EV did not need DC fast charging capability, at least not at the moment. Well, it looks like they had a sudden change of mind as...
