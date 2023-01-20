ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

Indy Week

Raleigh PD Release Report on the Death of Darryl Williams. Activists Call It ‘Propaganda.’

Darryl Williams died last week after being tased multiple times by Raleigh police officers, according to a preliminary report. The five-day report, released by the Raleigh Police Department, recounts a tragic incident in which officers repeatedly tried to subdue Williams, faced resistance, and ultimately turned to their tasers to overpower and handcuff him.
