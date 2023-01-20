Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Gundersen Health System seeing uptick in fentanyl overdoses in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - One area hospital is seeing an increase in overdoses and deaths due to fentanyl. Representatives with Gundersen Health System in La Crosse say there has been a substantial spike in overdoses during the last four weeks, including nine deaths in the month of Jan. alone. Doctors say fentanyl is typically mixed in with other drugs.
Mayo Clinic Health System gives advice on preventing colorectal cancer
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Screenings for colorectal cancer are now being strongly encouraged. According to statistics released by the Mayo Clinic Health System, colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. Getting screened can help doctors identify cancer at an early age before symptoms develop, increasing a person’s chance to be cured. Mayo doctors say...
WEAU-TV 13
School District of La Crosse to close Lincoln Middle School
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The School District of La Crosse’s Board of Education voted to close Lincoln Middle School at a board meeting on Monday night. In a release, the District said that the decision was “difficult” and said that projected budget deficits and underfunding by Wisconsin’s legislature for public education were the reasons for closing the school.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse’s park department looks at restoring community programs to Southside Center
You could say one neighborhood center in La Crosse has recovered slowly from being shut down three years ago because of COVID-19. After reopening, the Southside Neighborhood Center was used for many months as a site for city meetings, while City Hall was being remodeled. As a result, park department programs were moved to other buildings.
news8000.com
La Crosse School Board votes to close Lincoln Middle School, go to $60 million referendum
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- The La Crosse School Board voted 6-2 to close Lincoln Middle School at Monday night's board meeting. La Crosse School District Superintendent Aaron Engel explained that the recommendation comes due to declining enrolment and the cost of maintaining those facilities. The building will close at the...
wwisradio.com
Hoffman, Lunda Win WIDOT Awards
Two Black River Falls companies have won Wisconsin Department of Transportation – Excellence in Construction Awards. Hoffman Construction received the Excellence in Grading Award for the work they completed on the Wisconsin Highway 29 and County Double-V interchange in Brown County. The two-year project included construction of a diamond interchange with roundabouts, as well as construction and realignment of numerous local roadways in the area. Lunda Construction received the Excellence in Small Structures Award for the County V bridge over Bridge Creek in Eau Claire County. The bridge was adjacent to the historic Dells Mill and required careful consideration of construction methods, as well as seismic monitoring. Six Wisconsin companies won top honors for their work on transportation projects around the state.
news8000.com
La Crosse Police ask for assistance locating woman missing since September
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- La Crosse Police are asking for the public's assistance locating a woman missing since September, according to an alert issued Tuesday. 37-year-old Jennifer Peterson was last seen September 27 while residing in La Crosse. Police say she mentioned relocating and has a history of living in several counties in Wisconsin as well as throughout the country.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman known to move across counties missing since September, police still searching
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – The La Crosse Police Department is looking for help finding a woman missing since September 2022. Jennifer L. Peterson has not been heard from or seen since September 27, 2022, and was last residing in La Crosse. Police say she had mentioned relocating and...
Local couples attend 2023 La Crosse Wedding Expo
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Engaged couples and their families got some extra help with wedding planning on Sunday at the 2023 La Crosse Wedding Expo. At the La Crosse Center downtown, brides-to-be and their families got plenty of help in the wedding planning process. According to one local wedding boutique, the Expo is a good place to go for inspiration...
wizmnews.com
Suspect in La Crosse County triple murder still preparing for possible trial
More potential witnesses are being questioned for a triple-homicide trial in La Crosse. Khamthaneth Rattanasack is waiting to be tried for the fatal shootings of three men at a West Salem area quarry in July of 2021. Rattanasack’s attorney, Bernardo Cueto, told a La Crosse judge in court Monday that...
Spike in overdoses: four dead in La Crosse of suspected opioid overdose
LA CROSSE (WKBT)–La Crosse Police are reporting an increase in the number of drug-related overdoses. They suspect drugs are being laced with opiates such as fentanyl. Lt. Cory Brandl of the La Crosse Police Department says, “As officers respond to these situations, preservation of life is paramount, and the amount that we’re responding to is cause for concern.” While toxicology...
205 MPH?! The Fastest Speeding Ticket Ever Issued in Minnesota
Got a lead foot? It probably doesn't even come close to the top speed ever recorded in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. The officer who witnessed this event likely did a double take on his radar gun. The incident took place in the southeastern part of the state, near...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Monday, January 23rd
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Monday featured prep basketball action from Mondovi and Fall Creek as Bo Vollrath was honored for scoring his 1000th point. In prep girl’s basketball action, Cadott continued their standout season vs Mondovi and Memorial took down SPASH. Also, Conner Szmul and Quinne Green wrapped...
wiproud.com
Man dies in La Crosse County jail, investigation ongoing
LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – An inmate at the La Crosse County jail died early yesterday morning. According to information from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, jail staff members found the 28-year-old man unresponsive in his cell around 2:30 am. Staff members performed lifesaving efforts on him,...
wizmnews.com
Trial date could be set soon for suspect in 2021 quarry murders at West Salem
One suspect in the murders of three men at a La Crosse County quarry has a trial set for this summer. A second suspect could have a trial date soon, possibly depending upon a court hearing in La Crosse on Monday. Khamthaneth Rattanasack is charged with the shooting deaths that...
radioplusinfo.com
1-21-23 contractor faces theft charges in several counties
A contractor faces theft charges in several counties. Tyler Hansen recently posted $10,000 cash bond in Columbia County. Hansen is charged with theft by contractor. If convicted, Hansen faces up to $25,000 in fines and 10 years in prison. He is also facing theft by contractor charges in Dane, Green and Monroe counties. Hansen has also been charged with theft by false representation in Winnebago County. His initial appearance in this case is scheduled for mid-February.
Man charged with imprisoning woman in La Crosse house
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a 27-year-old man with imprisoning a woman in her home in La Crosse earlier this month. Cole J. Clark of Lancaster was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County with felony kidnapping, false imprisonment, intimidating a victim by use of force and bail jumping, the La Crosse Tribune reported Thursday. He also was charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct.
Onalaska business owner charged with secretly filming, taking photos of employees in the bathroom
Authorities claim James Dinsmoor -- who also goes by Brad, according to the complaint -- filmed and took photos of independent contractors whom he employed at Dinsmoor Strategies. The criminal complaint claims Dinsmoor secretly recorded photos and videos using a camera hidden in a decorative house set on the toilet tank.
cwbradio.com
Monroe County Sheriff's Department Finds Body of Missing Ho-Chunk Woman
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department believes they’ve found the body of a missing Ho-Chunk woman. According to a media release from the Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department, as of January 5th, the Department was still investigating a missing person’s report for Tribal Member 50-year-old Felicia Wanna of Tomah.
WEAU-TV 13
Body found in Monroe County believed to be missing Ho-Chunk Nation tribal member
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The body of 50-year-old Felicia Wanna, a missing Ho-Chunk Nation tribal member, is believed to have been found. According to a media release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 10:00 a.m. Wednesday law enforcement found the body of a woman in a rural area of Monroe County. A search operation was being conducted at the time for Felicia Wanna who has been missing since the beginning of the year. It is believed at this time that the body found is that of Wanna.
