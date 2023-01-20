ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

carolinacoastonline.com

Croatan’s Steffy captures 138-pound title at Carolina Women’s Showcase

MOORESVILLE — Croatan wrestler Angelica Steffy picked up one more piece of hardware before regionals on Saturday with a win at the Carolina Women’s Showcase. Steffy won the 138-pound title at the prestigious competition hosted by Lake Norman. She is 21-2 this season with hopes of repeating as a N.C. High School Athletic Association Women’s Invitational champion.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Patriots produce three champions, Cougars one in Coastal Wrestling Tournament

SWANSBORO — The county was well represented in the 3A Coastal Conference Wrestling Tournament hosted by Swansboro on Saturday. Croatan and West Carteret grapplers were in the finals for half of the tournament’s 14 weight classes. The Patriots had three champions and the Cougars one. West placed second...
SWANSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

West girls draw even in Coastal at 2-2 with 48-41 victory at Dixon

HOLLY RIDGE — The West Carteret girls basketball team defeated Dixon 48-41 on the road Friday to draw even in the 3A Coastal Conference. The Patriots (6-9 overall) are 2-2 in the conference after the win, tied for third place with Richlands. Both teams are two games back from league leaders Swansboro (4-0) and Croatan (4-0).
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Hewitt, Cummings combine for 45 points in West boys’ 88-61 triumph tilt at Dixon

HOLLY RIDGE — The West Carteret boys basketball team kept its undefeated streak in the 3A Coastal Conference alive Friday with an 88-61 win at Dixon. The Patriots (14-3 overall) led 50-32 at halftime thanks to 19 points from Jaylen Hewitt and 14 from Adam Cummings. The win marked the fifth time this season the offense has cleared 80 points.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Coast Guard rescues 73-year-old male from sinking sailing vessel off Cape Fear, North Carolina

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard rescued a mariner Monday afternoon from a sailing vessel taking on water 155 miles east of Cape Fear, North Carolina. Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center watchstanders received a report of the 73-year-old man aboard the 33-foot sailing vessel Freyja Sunday night and reported that due to heavy weather his vessel was taking on water and needed assistance.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
carolinacoastonline.com

Stephen Willard, 65; service Jan. 27

Stephen Craig Willard, “Coach Steve,” of Morehead City, NC, formerly of Richmond, VA passed away peacefully at the age of 65 on January 22, 2023, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 3:00 pm at...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
obxtoday.com

2023 Albemarle Area Landscape School set for February 27

9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Registration. 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Using Native Plants in Coastal Landscapes, Rachel Veal. 1 pm – 3 pm Managing Warm Season Turf, Matt Martin. This year’s school is free; however, registration is required through our Eventbrite link. For more information,...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Jan. 22, 23 & 24

Fred Homer Josey, 85, of Cape Carteret, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Nash UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach school earns national distinguished school award

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Bayside Sixth Grade Campus was named a 2022-2023 National Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Distinguished School. Only two schools from each state receive this award every year. Bayside is being acknowledged for showing exceptional performance for two years in a row. This recognition...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
carolinacoastonline.com

MATTERS OF RECORD - Jan. 8 – Jan. 20

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds from Jan. 8 – Jan. 20. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:. Carlos M. Suarez Jr. to Carlos M. Suarez, Jr. And Jacqueline M. Suarez Living Trust; Metes And Bounds; rev. $0. Atlantic...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Michael Mayo,70; service Jan. 29

Michael Fred Mayo, 70, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 29th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Tim Marriner. The family will receive friends an hour prior. He will be laid to rest privately at Bayview Cemetery.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Walter House, 77; service Jan. 28

Walter Perry House, 77, of Beaufort, NC, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Wilmington, NC, surrounded by his family. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport, NC. Walter was born on August 5, 1945,...
BEAUFORT, NC
Cheryl E Preston

Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schools

Aggressive behavior in Virginia students has been escalating. The story of the 6 year-old-boy who shot his teacher in a Newport News elementary school is troubling and new details that have come forth shine a light on the increase in violent behavior in Virginia Schools. This young boy was said to have written a note to a different teacher saying he wanted to set her on fire and watch her die and that he threw chairs in the classroom. This behavior is becoming normal in the Commonwealth and educators are being verbally, and physically attacked and do not have much recourse.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Mardi Gras Man, filmed in Hampton, to be screened in Kill Devil Hills

The movie was filmed completely in Hampton and Phoebus in about two and a half weeks. The cast and crew come from the seven cities which comprise Hampton Roads. The screen play was written by James R. Sanzo, and this is the third film produced by Sanzo and Robert Shepherd. More info can be found at IMDB.com.
HAMPTON, VA

