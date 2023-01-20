Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schoolsCheryl E PrestonNewport News, VA
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her dieMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
A Virginia store shooting survivor is suing Walmart for $50 million.Westland DailyChesapeake, VA
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Croatan’s Steffy captures 138-pound title at Carolina Women’s Showcase
MOORESVILLE — Croatan wrestler Angelica Steffy picked up one more piece of hardware before regionals on Saturday with a win at the Carolina Women’s Showcase. Steffy won the 138-pound title at the prestigious competition hosted by Lake Norman. She is 21-2 this season with hopes of repeating as a N.C. High School Athletic Association Women’s Invitational champion.
carolinacoastonline.com
Patriots produce three champions, Cougars one in Coastal Wrestling Tournament
SWANSBORO — The county was well represented in the 3A Coastal Conference Wrestling Tournament hosted by Swansboro on Saturday. Croatan and West Carteret grapplers were in the finals for half of the tournament’s 14 weight classes. The Patriots had three champions and the Cougars one. West placed second...
carolinacoastonline.com
West girls draw even in Coastal at 2-2 with 48-41 victory at Dixon
HOLLY RIDGE — The West Carteret girls basketball team defeated Dixon 48-41 on the road Friday to draw even in the 3A Coastal Conference. The Patriots (6-9 overall) are 2-2 in the conference after the win, tied for third place with Richlands. Both teams are two games back from league leaders Swansboro (4-0) and Croatan (4-0).
carolinacoastonline.com
Hewitt, Cummings combine for 45 points in West boys’ 88-61 triumph tilt at Dixon
HOLLY RIDGE — The West Carteret boys basketball team kept its undefeated streak in the 3A Coastal Conference alive Friday with an 88-61 win at Dixon. The Patriots (14-3 overall) led 50-32 at halftime thanks to 19 points from Jaylen Hewitt and 14 from Adam Cummings. The win marked the fifth time this season the offense has cleared 80 points.
Norfolk State Spartan Legion Marching Band voted HBCU Sports Band of the Year
The Norfolk State University Spartan Legion Marching Band has been voted the 2022 HBCU Sports Band of the Year.
carolinacoastonline.com
Coast Guard rescues 73-year-old male from sinking sailing vessel off Cape Fear, North Carolina
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard rescued a mariner Monday afternoon from a sailing vessel taking on water 155 miles east of Cape Fear, North Carolina. Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center watchstanders received a report of the 73-year-old man aboard the 33-foot sailing vessel Freyja Sunday night and reported that due to heavy weather his vessel was taking on water and needed assistance.
carolinacoastonline.com
Stephen Willard, 65; service Jan. 27
Stephen Craig Willard, “Coach Steve,” of Morehead City, NC, formerly of Richmond, VA passed away peacefully at the age of 65 on January 22, 2023, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 3:00 pm at...
obxtoday.com
2023 Albemarle Area Landscape School set for February 27
9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Registration. 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Using Native Plants in Coastal Landscapes, Rachel Veal. 1 pm – 3 pm Managing Warm Season Turf, Matt Martin. This year’s school is free; however, registration is required through our Eventbrite link. For more information,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 22, 23 & 24
Fred Homer Josey, 85, of Cape Carteret, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Nash UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach school earns national distinguished school award
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Bayside Sixth Grade Campus was named a 2022-2023 National Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Distinguished School. Only two schools from each state receive this award every year. Bayside is being acknowledged for showing exceptional performance for two years in a row. This recognition...
carolinacoastonline.com
MATTERS OF RECORD - Jan. 8 – Jan. 20
These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds from Jan. 8 – Jan. 20. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:. Carlos M. Suarez Jr. to Carlos M. Suarez, Jr. And Jacqueline M. Suarez Living Trust; Metes And Bounds; rev. $0. Atlantic...
carolinacoastonline.com
Michael Mayo,70; service Jan. 29
Michael Fred Mayo, 70, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 29th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Tim Marriner. The family will receive friends an hour prior. He will be laid to rest privately at Bayview Cemetery.
Smoking inside Rivers Casino Portsmouth raises concerns for some
Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Monday. The casino hosted a soft opening charity event Thursday night ahead of its public grand opening on Monday.
carolinacoastonline.com
Walter House, 77; service Jan. 28
Walter Perry House, 77, of Beaufort, NC, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Wilmington, NC, surrounded by his family. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport, NC. Walter was born on August 5, 1945,...
Rivers Casino sees first sports wagers at second soft opening
Saturday was the first day of what’s expected to be a long history of sports waging here at Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Saturday's soft opening was the second of two.
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schools
Aggressive behavior in Virginia students has been escalating. The story of the 6 year-old-boy who shot his teacher in a Newport News elementary school is troubling and new details that have come forth shine a light on the increase in violent behavior in Virginia Schools. This young boy was said to have written a note to a different teacher saying he wanted to set her on fire and watch her die and that he threw chairs in the classroom. This behavior is becoming normal in the Commonwealth and educators are being verbally, and physically attacked and do not have much recourse.
Missing Virginia Beach teen found safe Tuesday
Virginia Beach police are seeking the help of community members find a missing teen who has been missing for nearly a week.
Portsmouth landmark sold, new business to take the place of Moseberth’s Fried Chicken
Nearly two years after the closure of Moseberth's Fried Chicken and BBQ, a new business is poised to open up at the local landmark.
carolinacoastonline.com
Atlantic Beach OKs paid beach access parking program with no changes from 2022
ATLANTIC BEACH — The Atlantic Beach Council adopted the 2023 tourism season paid parking program with no changes from 2022 during its monthly meeting Monday night in the town hall off West Fort Macon Boulevard and online via zoom. The action came as part of the consent agenda –...
outerbanksvoice.com
Mardi Gras Man, filmed in Hampton, to be screened in Kill Devil Hills
The movie was filmed completely in Hampton and Phoebus in about two and a half weeks. The cast and crew come from the seven cities which comprise Hampton Roads. The screen play was written by James R. Sanzo, and this is the third film produced by Sanzo and Robert Shepherd. More info can be found at IMDB.com.
Comments / 0