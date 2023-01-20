Plan a Weekend Sojourn to W South Beach

Friday afternoon: Check in and get acquainted with your Instagram-worthy lair. The all-suite W South Beach was reimagined in December 2020 with beach house–style millwork and furnishings in coral and teal, creating an idyllic abode for a Miami vacation. Take in the ocean breeze and the dreamy vistas from your balcony—every suite has one.

Friday night: Dine at one of South Beach’s top restaurants (we recommend Mila for the scene or Michelin-starred Stubborn Seed for a more romantic experience), followed by a nightcap or two at W’s Living Room Bar, where DJs spin tunes from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Saturday morning: Detox by partaking in the hotel’s complimentary daily fitness class, held outdoors from 10 to 11 a.m. on a grassy swath dubbed The Lawn. Sessions range from yoga classes by Ahana Yoga Studio to HIIT-style training by Barry’s.

Saturday afternoon: Grab a poolside lounger or upgrade to a cabana and drink away as DJs fuel an afternoon of fun. Alternatively—or additionally—hang at W’s beach club, Sand, just beyond the property gates.

Saturday night: Dine alfresco at W’s Tuscan-inspired restaurant RWSB, where must-try dishes include the cacio e pepe and the branzino livornese. Continue with a cocktail at neighboring outdoor tropical bar Irma’s, then experience Miami’s world-class nightlife scene either on the beach or in Wynwood.

Sunday morning: After coffee, take a self-guided tour through the lobby’s $100 million worth of museum-quality modern art, including an impressive 21 works by pop artist Andy Warhol.

Sunday afternoon: Treat yourself to a massage at the 9,540-square-foot Away Spa, where specialty treatments range from deep muscle, to detoxifying and energizing, to stress-releasing decompression.

Sunday evening: End your weekend on The Lawn with a classic movie under the stars, with complimentary popcorn in one hand and Prosecco in the other.

