Read full article on original website
Related
NebraskaTV
NTV's Grow: January 22, 2023
Snow, sleet and ice blanket Nebraska where a state hit hard by drought now gets a bunch of moisture and the challenges that come with it. Hay stocks are low and we visit with Sandhills ranchers about the lingering impacts of drought. Plus hear from folks digging out from the...
NebraskaTV
Farming Today with KRVN: January 24, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines:. Nebraska FFA Association looking for volunteers.
NebraskaTV
Hemp production regulations could soon change in Nebraska
GILTNER, Neb. — Compared to many other states, Nebraska performed poorly when it comes to hemp production, and that’s according to the U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) 2021 Hemp Acreage and Production Survey. The 2021 survey collected data for hemp grown in the...
NebraskaTV
Health experts discuss the new COVID-19 variant, XBB 1.5
OMAHA, NEB. — A new highly contagious COVID-19 variant dubbed XBB 1.5 has doubled its presence here in the midwest. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, as of Jan.14, variant XBB 1.5 makes up 6% of cases with variant BQ 1.1 being the dominant one in the state making up 28% of cases.
NebraskaTV
Morgue says it's 'regularly' running out of space due to deadly fentanyl overdoses
KING COUNTY, Wash. (KOMO) — The King County Medical Examiner's office in Washington state is struggling to find space to store bodies due to spiking fentanyl overdose deaths. Dr. Faisal Kahn, who is the director of Public Health Seattle & King County, said preliminary data shows 2022 will set...
Comments / 0