73-year-old man dies after being rescued from Calhoun County swamp
MARENGO TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 73-year-old man died Sunday night after he went missing for six hours and had to be rescued from a Calhoun County swamp. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office say their deputies were dispatched at about 10:00 p.m. to the 19000 block of Michigan Avenue in Marengo Township after a woman reported her husband left the residence at about 4:00 p.m. to take a walk on the property and had not returned. A large portion of the property was swamp land.
3 injured in two Saturday crashes in Cass County: Alcohol and drugs believed to be involved in both
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Two crashes in Cass County occurred on Saturday, January 21 within less than of an hour of each other injured three people combined. The first one, a single vehicle crash causing two injuries, happened around 7:06 p.m. on Hess Road., north of Pine Lake Street in Jefferson Township.
Firearms recovered during early morning traffic stop in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police recovered two firearms during a traffic stop early Monday morning, January 23. According to the department, officers were called out around 1:22 a.m. to the 600 block of East Michigan Avenue near downtown to address some quality of life issues. While in the area, they stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation.
KDPS officer on leave as new details of alleged insurance fraud are investigated
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — New details are out on a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer who is being charged with insurance fraud in Georgia this month. Documents obtained by FOX 17 say Public Safety Officer Catrice Lockett along with fiancee Brian Lee had filed a report claiming their truck was stolen at Sweetwater Creek State Park, located east of Atlanta. The couple then filed an insurance claim, hoping to net tens of thousands of dollars as the insurance company was considering the truck a total loss.
Xylazine-Involved fatality in Van Buren County prompts warning from health officials
LAWRENCE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — There has been a recent death in Van Buren County of a person testing positive for Xylazine according to health officials. Xylazine is a sedative used in veterinary clinics that was responsible for a death in the county, which was reported on Thursday, January 19.
Allegan Co. dates, sites for state election audit announced
ALLEGAN, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – More than 200 public audits of the November 8 election are underway. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says the audits will be done by the Michigan Bureau of Elections and bipartisan county and local election clerks, looking to affirm the state’s vote tabulation machines as randomly selected batches of ballots will be hand-counted.
AUDIO: Partnership announced with WMU’s Aviation School and Skywest Airlines
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Western Michigan University announced Monday that their Aviation School in Battle Creek has an agreement with Skywest Airlines to train potential pilots and mechanics for the regional air-carrier. Dean Raymond Thompson says while it doesn’t guarantee a job, it will give WMU aviation majors...
New agreement with KVCC and WMU to make transferring from 2-year to 4-year easier
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Western Michigan University wants to boost the number of students who make the leap from Kalamazoo Valley Community College to their 4-year university, by making it easier to transfer. That means making sure that students take the right courses at the community college, and that those courses align with what they are teaching at WMU.
