ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
go955.com

73-year-old man dies after being rescued from Calhoun County swamp

MARENGO TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 73-year-old man died Sunday night after he went missing for six hours and had to be rescued from a Calhoun County swamp. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office say their deputies were dispatched at about 10:00 p.m. to the 19000 block of Michigan Avenue in Marengo Township after a woman reported her husband left the residence at about 4:00 p.m. to take a walk on the property and had not returned. A large portion of the property was swamp land.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
go955.com

Firearms recovered during early morning traffic stop in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police recovered two firearms during a traffic stop early Monday morning, January 23. According to the department, officers were called out around 1:22 a.m. to the 600 block of East Michigan Avenue near downtown to address some quality of life issues. While in the area, they stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation.
KALAMAZOO, MI
go955.com

KDPS officer on leave as new details of alleged insurance fraud are investigated

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — New details are out on a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer who is being charged with insurance fraud in Georgia this month. Documents obtained by FOX 17 say Public Safety Officer Catrice Lockett along with fiancee Brian Lee had filed a report claiming their truck was stolen at Sweetwater Creek State Park, located east of Atlanta. The couple then filed an insurance claim, hoping to net tens of thousands of dollars as the insurance company was considering the truck a total loss.
KALAMAZOO, MI
go955.com

Allegan Co. dates, sites for state election audit announced

ALLEGAN, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – More than 200 public audits of the November 8 election are underway. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says the audits will be done by the Michigan Bureau of Elections and bipartisan county and local election clerks, looking to affirm the state’s vote tabulation machines as randomly selected batches of ballots will be hand-counted.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
go955.com

New agreement with KVCC and WMU to make transferring from 2-year to 4-year easier

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Western Michigan University wants to boost the number of students who make the leap from Kalamazoo Valley Community College to their 4-year university, by making it easier to transfer. That means making sure that students take the right courses at the community college, and that those courses align with what they are teaching at WMU.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy