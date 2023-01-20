Read full article on original website
Tigers blow out No. 24 Hornets
EMPORIA, Kan. – Fort Hays State turned in a sound performance on Sunday (Jan. 22), defeating No. 24 ranked Emporia State by 21 at White Auditorium. The Tigers shot 57.7 percent from the field, their season’s best against an MIAA opponent, while holding the Hornets to just 32.6 percent, a season-low by an MIAA opponent, in the 74-53 win. The Tigers moved to 13-6 overall, 8-5 in the MIAA, while the Hornets moved to 15-4 overall, 9-4 in the MIAA.
Second-half rally helps FHSU win to victory
EMPORIA, Kan. – A dominant second half helped the Fort Hays State women’s basketball team hand Emporia State its eighth-straight loss Sunday afternoon, 77-68 (Jan. 22). The Tigers (15-6, 10-3 MIAA) trailed by as many as 14 in the first half before outscoring the Lady Hornets (9-10, 4-9 MIAA) 45-28 after halftime to complete the comeback. It was the largest deficit overcome by the Tigers this season.
Wrestling falls to ranked opponents at Midwest Duals
KEARNEY, Neb. – The 17th-ranked Fort Hays State wrestling team fell behind early in each of their three duals on Saturday (Jan. 22) at the Midwest Duals. The Tigers (1-10) were defeated by No. 23 Chadron State, No. 20 Northern State, and No. 23 Western Colorado. Fort Hays State wrestlers combined for three pins and two decisions on the day.
Student Engagement set to host dodgeball tournament
Dodgeball is coming to Fort Hays State University. On Wednesday, February 1, Student Engagement will host a new event for the students of FHSU to participate in – a fun-filled night of amicable rivalry through the childhood game of dodgeball. Student Engagement Specialist Parker Opat explains that although the...
Panel discussion to focus on FHSU global engagement efforts
The Department of Global Affairs at Fort Hays State University will host a panel discussion on Tuesday, January 24, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The discussion will cover a range of topics related to campus-wide initiatives that are shaping teaching, research, and service at FHSU. Panelists will include university faculty, staff, and students involved in key efforts associated with Goal 5 of the university’s strategic plan. This goal focuses on building impactful partnerships at all levels, including infusing a “think globally-act locally” element to the student experience, cultivating new local, regional, national and global partnerships, and reimagining civic learning, and engagement at the university.
