The Department of Global Affairs at Fort Hays State University will host a panel discussion on Tuesday, January 24, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The discussion will cover a range of topics related to campus-wide initiatives that are shaping teaching, research, and service at FHSU. Panelists will include university faculty, staff, and students involved in key efforts associated with Goal 5 of the university’s strategic plan. This goal focuses on building impactful partnerships at all levels, including infusing a “think globally-act locally” element to the student experience, cultivating new local, regional, national and global partnerships, and reimagining civic learning, and engagement at the university.

1 DAY AGO