Five-building residential and life-sciences complex with a museum could rise on long vacant parcel on Tremont Street across from police headquarters

universalhub.com
Developer proposes changing Downtown Crossing office building into life-sciences space
A San Diego real-estate firm says it wants to transform the floors above the CVS on Summer Street in Downtown Crossing into life-sciences labs and offices. In a letter of intent filed with the BPDA, Phase 3 Real Estate Partners says the move would "broaden the range of potential tenants" for a 10-story building that originally went up as a headquarters for the Charlestown Savings Bank in 1974.
universalhub.com
Closed Forest Hills bar to make way for apartments
Jamaica Plain News reports the reason for the appearance of construction equipment and fencing outside the former JJ Foley's Fireside Tavern on Hyde Park Avenue is so a developer can begin work to put up a four-story, nine-unit apartment building. Builder Gregory McCarthy of Arlington has a building permit for...
madison-park.org
In CBS Boston: Team redeveloping vacant lot in Roxbury hopes to bring new energy to neighborhood
On January 19th, 2023, CBS Boston reported that “the Boston Planning and Development Agency Board voted to tentatively designate HYM Investment Group and My City at Peace to redevelop Parcel P3 in Roxbury.” According to CBS Boston, “Parcel P3 is made up of 7.7 acres of vacant land, off of Tremont Street, just blocks from Melnea Cass Boulevard.” Parcel P3 will also be home to the following:
universalhub.com
East Boston group sues state over its refusal to allow housing on waterfront land along Border Street
A non-profit group that wants to put affordable housing on 7 1/2 acres of East Boston waterfront it owns is suing the state agency that says the land can only be used for marine industries - or yacht storage - even though the land has no docks or access to the harbor's main shipping channel.
universalhub.com
Lego bricks and mortar: Company to move US headquarters to Boston
The Lego Group announced today it's moving its US headquarters from Connecticut to the Back Bay. The company is already leasing space at 501 Boylston St., the large office building that went up in 1940 as the home of the New England Mutual Life Insurance Co. Lego US President Skip...
madison-park.org
In Boston Globe: Big happenings all over town won BPDA approval this week
On January 20th, 2023, Boston Globe reported that the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) “approved nearly $2 billion worth of projects across the city,” including HYM Investment Group and My City at Peace’s “7.7-acre Parcel 3.” Parcel 3 Roxbury will be home to “700,000 square feet of labs and 466 condos and apartments.”
WCVB
Secondhand shopping in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Jamaica Plain is forever evolving, what’s old is new again and again. It’s the perfect place for secondhand shops, including a recent addition,Diversity Consignment. Owner Ian Drake opened his first consignment shop in Pembroke in 2016 and jumped at the chance to move to JP when a space on Centre Street became available in 2020.
universalhub.com
Orange Line seat-hog rage at Back Bay sends one to the hospital, shuts service
Transit Police report a guy taking up "too many seats" on an Orange Line train refused to yield any of the seats, which another guy tried to solve by whipping out a box cutter as the train pulled into Back Bay and slicing him twice in the chest around 3:30 p.m.
universalhub.com
Police say they can't find the owner of a Dorchester restaurant where three were shot in an illegal after-hours club in the basement
Diustin Cruz, the owner of La Parrilla, 299 Hancock St. in Dorchester, didn't appear at a licensing hearing today on a triple shooting early on Oct. 30 in what police say was an illegal after-hours club, where customers could order an entire bottle of liquor or take puffs on a hookah until the sun came up.
wgbh.org
Massachusetts loses out on federal grant for turnpike redevelopment
For the third time Massachusetts has struck out trying to obtain funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The Cape Cod Bridge replacement project has been turned down twice, and now the massive I-90 Allston Turnpike realignment project has also been rejected. The commonwealth was seeking $1.2 billion toward the $2...
RentHop: Massachusetts has 5 of the most expensive ZIP codes for renters
The top 100 priciest ZIP codes are located in just eight states. Finding an affordable rental in Great Boston takes a lot of patience, research, pluck, and luck. Experts have forecast that we won’t see the runup in rents the region experienced in 2022, but metro Boston remains one of the most expensive apartment markets in the nation.
Mattapan apartment complex residents hold rally over rising rent
MATTAPAN -- Tensions are boiling over at the "So<a At The T" apartment complex in Mattapan, where tenants are facing the reality of rising rents or eviction notices. Residents held a rally Saturday to push back against increasing rents they claim are forcing people out. 72-year-old Annie Gordon has lived at the property for 48 years and only recently started to notice her yearly rent increases were becoming out of reach. Gordon says the complex was purchased by The DSF Group in 2019, around the same time a new MBTA Commuter Rail stop was added just across the street. "They started raising the rents,"...
universalhub.com
Man charged with December shooting on Brighton Avenue in Allston
Boston Police report arresting a Roxbury man on charges he shot a man on Brighton Avenue near Harvard Avenue around 2:35 a.m. on Dec. 11. Police say that Jamall Leslie, 31, was charged with assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling. Police say Leslie turned himself in at Brighton Municipal Court shortly after 1 p.m. yesterday.
universalhub.com
Morrissey Boulevard re-opened, at least until somebody tosses a water bottle out the window
commonwealthmagazine.org
Ashmont Grill offered a healthy serving of community-building
IT HAS BEEN, to borrow the hackneyed line from a made-up Boston bar, a real-life place where everybody knows your name. For 18 years, the Ashmont Grill has been the go-to gathering place for my Dorchester neighborhood, as well as for a wider circle of people in Boston and beyond. We were drawn to its high-end comfort food and convivial bar, where you could come for a beer but quickly find yourself in friendly conversation. The patio in back, with wood-burning fire pits to take the chill off in spring and fall, was among Boston’s most inviting outdoor dining spots.
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Working in Boston most of my career, I got to know the great local food places, most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
caughtindot.com
The Shopping Center on Morrissey Blvd. that includes Lambert’s Market and Puritan Plaza is on the market
According to the Dorchester Reporter, the Morrissey Blvd shopping center that includes Lambert’s Rainbow Market and the Puritan Plaza shopping center is on the market. According to a local listing, the property at 777 Morrissey Blvd. and the Lambert’s in Westwood are for sale. These properties are owned by the Lambert family trust.
NECN
Mayor Wu Names Boston's New Director of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday announced a new Director of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment for the city, as officials work to create a more welcoming community for meetings, events, conventions and festivals. Mayor Wu announced that John Borders IV will serve in the role, which is described as the...
universalhub.com
Construction debris goes up in flames six stories up at old South Boston Edison plant
Boston firefighters responded to the old Edison generating plant at L and Summer streets in South Boston for burning construction debris about six stores up shortly before 8 p.m. The plant is being demolished to make way for a 15-acre development of housing and office and research buildings.
Retirement Sale Continues at Largest Christmas Experience in New England
(ABINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS) For the last 40 years, the South Shore had been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England,Abington Christmas Place. As of 2023, the magical Christmas experience is now only opening its doors for those looking for a magical discounted deal.
