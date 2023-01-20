Read full article on original website
Related
wcyb.com
Washington County, Tenn. sheriff's office wins $1 million grant for new programs
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Washington County, Tennessee sheriff's department is launching a new program aimed at reducing the number of people returning to jail. "You start off with arresting the grandfather, and then you get the father, and now you're having the grandson,” Sheriff Keith Sexton said of the problem. “That's the thing with programs like this. You can put someone in jail and they become quote-unquote 'clean and sober,' but they never become whole."
Washington County meat-packing plant location set as commissioners vote on $2 million in support
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local agriculture cooperative’s quest to build a local meat-packing plant will get a major boost Monday if the Washington County Commission finalizes approval of $2 million in federal ARPA funds for the project. The Appalachian Producers Cooperative (APC) has a plan, a board, bylaws and a selected location for a […]
wcyb.com
Bristol, Virginia City Council votes on speed camera ordinance
Bristol, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol, Virginia City Council members voted Tuesday night on an ordinance that would allow speed cameras to be installed inside school zones. The ordinance passed on first reading. Council would be tasked with setting the civil penalty for speeding in schools, with the penalty not...
Accused Monarch shooter appears in court, investigator takes stand
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man accused of firing the shots that killed a 19-year-old Kingsport man on New Year’s Day at the Monarch Apartments complex appeared in court Tuesday, and new witnesses shared details in the alleged crime. Dae’Vo Amir Jennings Worrell arrived in Washington County General Sessions Court around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday […]
The Tomahawk
Johnson County judge under investigation after alleged incident with county employee
An investigation has opened into Johnson County General Sessions Judge Perry L. Stout after he “self-reported an incident involving court staff” in the courthouse on Friday, January 13, 2023. “The Board of Judicial Conduct can confirm that Judge Perry L. Stout has self-reported an incident involving court staff...
4 finalists selected for Bristol, Tenn. city manager
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The field of candidates vying for Bristol, Tennessee city manager has been narrowed to four. During a called work session Monday morning, the City Council selected Seth Sumner of Athens, Tennessee; Joseph Neeb of Roswell, New Mexico; Josh Suddath of Gallatin, Tennessee; and Kelli Bourgeois of Elk River, Minnesota as finalists […]
wjhl.com
From the Archives: Al Gore visits Carter Co. after devastating flooding
Former Vice President Al Gore visited Carter County, Tennessee after floods killed 7 people in 1998. From an aerial tour to an on-the-ground walkthrough, then-VP Gore saw the destruction firsthand. From the Archives: Al Gore visits Carter Co. after …. Former Vice President Al Gore visited Carter County, Tennessee after...
wcyb.com
Bristol, Virginia City Council to have further discussion on school zone speed cameras
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol, Virginia City Council members are expected to vote Tuesday on an ordinance that would allow speed cameras to be installed inside school zones. City officials and school personnel told News 5, it's about keeping students safe, and reducing speeding. Council would be tasked with...
Man charged after Washington County, Tenn. shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was taken to a hospital and another person was arrested after a shooting Monday afternoon. According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies responded to the 200 block of Furnace Road after receiving a 911 call around 2:25 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found […]
County approves funding for meat processing plant
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Commission voted unanimously to grant $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a proposed meat processing facility Monday. The vote is the latest hurdle to be cleared for a group of farmers working to increase local access to meat processing facilities. The money will be paid […]
wcyb.com
Police investigating stabbing in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Authorities are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Sunday night, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Officers responded to the 400 block of S Broadway Street at around 9:45 p.m. Police said a male had been stabbed and he was taken to an area hospital for treatment. A person of interest was interviewed by investigators.
wcyb.com
Bristol Regional Medical Center CEO discusses Ballad Health's future
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee City Council held a work session earlier Tuesday evening. Bristol Regional Medical Center CEO John Jeter discussed Ballad Health's vision for the future of health care in our region. Ballad Health is approaching its 5-year anniversary. Some key points from the presentation include...
From the Archives: 25 years since Carter County, Roan Mountain floods kill 7
As News Channel 11 marks 70 years of serving the Tri-Cities, station staff are taking a look back at some of the region’s biggest stories over the decades. Join us as we retell the tales that shaped the community. CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In early January of 1998, communities across Carter County were fresh […]
Deputies investigating separate social media threats at Powell and Carter high schools
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate social media threats made toward Powell and Carter high schools on Monday. According to KCSO, Powell High School had to be evacuated out of precaution after a threat came in through social media Monday morning. Carter High School was placed on a soft lockdown for a different threat.
Carter County exploring solutions to food insecurity
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County leaders held a public meeting Monday morning to address the issue of food insecurity that’s occurring within the county. One solution discussed was to receive extra funding from the state. Carter County has applied through the state of Tennessee to receive a Community Development Block Grant. Officials plan to […]
cardinalnews.org
Washington County Democrats are rebranding themselves in support of the Second Amendment
Members of the Washington County Democratic Committee are rebranding themselves as rural Democrats who embrace the Second Amendment. The move was the idea of committee Chair Susan Stancill, who said Thursday the state and national Democratic Party can’t connect with rural, working-class voters largely because of their failure to understand the importance of the Second Amendment to voters.
wcyb.com
Abingdon receives two "USA Today 10 Best" nominations
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — The town of Abingdon, Virginia is receiving national recognition, from USA Today. USA Today 10 Best has nominated Abingdon two times, for two different awards. Abingdon has been nominated for the 'Best Small Town Food Scene'. This is the 5th year Abingdon has been nominated...
Greene Co. firewood ministry gets community help after theft
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two engines were stolen from the Greene County Firewood Ministry’s work site. The Greene County Firewood Ministry provides wood to heat homes for people in need throughout the winter season. Each year they help up to 350 families. This season, they’ve donated over 1,000 loads of firewood. “It’s a hard time […]
860wacb.com
Stony Point Woman Jailed For Contempt Of Court
A Stony Point woman, 29-year old Chelsy Lynn Combs, was cited for contempt of court on Friday and sent to jail by an Alexander County District Court Judge. Combs was arrested on January 16th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and served with arrest warrants for two counts of failure to appear involving felony probation violations. She was released under a secured bond of $10,000.
supertalk929.com
Three Year, One Million Dollar Grant Headed To WCSO
The Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office will use a three year, one million dollar grant to provide support as well as expansions at the Washington County Detention Center. The news comes Tuesday morning in a press conference. Washington County Tennessee Sheriff Keith Sexton says the funds will be used for evidence based programs at the Detention Center. The grant is expected to assist with mental health, substance abuse as well as expanding the facilities work release program.
Comments / 0