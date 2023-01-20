ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wcyb.com

Washington County, Tenn. sheriff's office wins $1 million grant for new programs

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Washington County, Tennessee sheriff's department is launching a new program aimed at reducing the number of people returning to jail. "You start off with arresting the grandfather, and then you get the father, and now you're having the grandson,” Sheriff Keith Sexton said of the problem. “That's the thing with programs like this. You can put someone in jail and they become quote-unquote 'clean and sober,' but they never become whole."
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol, Virginia City Council votes on speed camera ordinance

Bristol, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol, Virginia City Council members voted Tuesday night on an ordinance that would allow speed cameras to be installed inside school zones. The ordinance passed on first reading. Council would be tasked with setting the civil penalty for speeding in schools, with the penalty not...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Accused Monarch shooter appears in court, investigator takes stand

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man accused of firing the shots that killed a 19-year-old Kingsport man on New Year’s Day at the Monarch Apartments complex appeared in court Tuesday, and new witnesses shared details in the alleged crime. Dae’Vo Amir Jennings Worrell arrived in Washington County General Sessions Court around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

4 finalists selected for Bristol, Tenn. city manager

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The field of candidates vying for Bristol, Tennessee city manager has been narrowed to four. During a called work session Monday morning, the City Council selected Seth Sumner of Athens, Tennessee; Joseph Neeb of Roswell, New Mexico; Josh Suddath of Gallatin, Tennessee; and Kelli Bourgeois of Elk River, Minnesota as finalists […]
BRISTOL, TN
wjhl.com

From the Archives: Al Gore visits Carter Co. after devastating flooding

Former Vice President Al Gore visited Carter County, Tennessee after floods killed 7 people in 1998. From an aerial tour to an on-the-ground walkthrough, then-VP Gore saw the destruction firsthand. From the Archives: Al Gore visits Carter Co. after …. Former Vice President Al Gore visited Carter County, Tennessee after...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Man charged after Washington County, Tenn. shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was taken to a hospital and another person was arrested after a shooting Monday afternoon. According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies responded to the 200 block of Furnace Road after receiving a 911 call around 2:25 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

County approves funding for meat processing plant

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Commission voted unanimously to grant $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a proposed meat processing facility Monday. The vote is the latest hurdle to be cleared for a group of farmers working to increase local access to meat processing facilities. The money will be paid […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Police investigating stabbing in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Authorities are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Sunday night, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Officers responded to the 400 block of S Broadway Street at around 9:45 p.m. Police said a male had been stabbed and he was taken to an area hospital for treatment. A person of interest was interviewed by investigators.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol Regional Medical Center CEO discusses Ballad Health's future

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee City Council held a work session earlier Tuesday evening. Bristol Regional Medical Center CEO John Jeter discussed Ballad Health's vision for the future of health care in our region. Ballad Health is approaching its 5-year anniversary. Some key points from the presentation include...
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Carter County exploring solutions to food insecurity

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County leaders held a public meeting Monday morning to address the issue of food insecurity that’s occurring within the county. One solution discussed was to receive extra funding from the state. Carter County has applied through the state of Tennessee to receive a Community Development Block Grant. Officials plan to […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
cardinalnews.org

Washington County Democrats are rebranding themselves in support of the Second Amendment

Members of the Washington County Democratic Committee are rebranding themselves as rural Democrats who embrace the Second Amendment. The move was the idea of committee Chair Susan Stancill, who said Thursday the state and national Democratic Party can’t connect with rural, working-class voters largely because of their failure to understand the importance of the Second Amendment to voters.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Abingdon receives two "USA Today 10 Best" nominations

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — The town of Abingdon, Virginia is receiving national recognition, from USA Today. USA Today 10 Best has nominated Abingdon two times, for two different awards. Abingdon has been nominated for the 'Best Small Town Food Scene'. This is the 5th year Abingdon has been nominated...
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Greene Co. firewood ministry gets community help after theft

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two engines were stolen from the Greene County Firewood Ministry’s work site. The Greene County Firewood Ministry provides wood to heat homes for people in need throughout the winter season. Each year they help up to 350 families. This season, they’ve donated over 1,000 loads of firewood. “It’s a hard time […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
860wacb.com

Stony Point Woman Jailed For Contempt Of Court

A Stony Point woman, 29-year old Chelsy Lynn Combs, was cited for contempt of court on Friday and sent to jail by an Alexander County District Court Judge. Combs was arrested on January 16th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and served with arrest warrants for two counts of failure to appear involving felony probation violations. She was released under a secured bond of $10,000.
STONY POINT, NC
supertalk929.com

Three Year, One Million Dollar Grant Headed To WCSO

The Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office will use a three year, one million dollar grant to provide support as well as expansions at the Washington County Detention Center. The news comes Tuesday morning in a press conference. Washington County Tennessee Sheriff Keith Sexton says the funds will be used for evidence based programs at the Detention Center. The grant is expected to assist with mental health, substance abuse as well as expanding the facilities work release program.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy