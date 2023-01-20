ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Damar Hamlin is doing well, but still faces lengthy recovery, friend says

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JEwXw_0kLjPCcS00

Damar Hamlin, who three weeks ago suffered a cardiac arrest during a game with the Cincinnati Bengals, is home now, but according to his marketing representative, he still faces a lengthy recovery.

“Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly to ensure there are no setbacks or aftereffects,” Jordon Rooney, Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative, told The Associated Press.

Hamlin has been getting out some, Rooney said. He visited the Bills at their training facility and tweeted that he watched them in playoff games, but It’s unlikely Hamlin will be able to travel to any playoff games, Rooney said.

“Though he is able to visit the team’s facility, Damar is not in a position to travel often, and requires additional rest to help his body heal.”

According to ESPN, Bengals receiver Tee Higgins said Thursday that he hoped to see Hamlin at some point this weekend when the Bengals visit the Bills for Sunday’s AFC divisional round game.

Hamlin was tackling Higgins in the game in Cincinnati when he collapsed.

“I’m pretty sure we’re just going to chop it up, laughs and giggles and just be happy to see him,” Higgins said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Bengals make major move after terrible news

The Cincinnati Bengals were hit with a bit of bad news this week when starting offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Alex Cappa were ruled out with injuries, meaning the team would be without three starting offensive linemen after La’el Collins’ season-ending injury earlier in the season. But it looks like the team is making a Read more... The post Bengals make major move after terrible news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Action News Jax

Bills: Hamlin attending his 1st game since cardiac arrest

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a game three weeks ago, is in attendance at Highmark Stadium for Buffalo’s AFC divisional round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the team said on social media. The...
BUFFALO, NY
Action News Jax

Bills began season with Super Bowl dreams, end it with crushing upset loss to Bengals

The Buffalo Bills had a good season. They went 13-3. They won their third straight AFC East championship and a playoff game. It doesn't matter. Not even a little bit. This was the season that everything lined up for the Bills to finally win a Super Bowl. They were favorites to win the Super Bowl coming into the season. And they didn't even make the NFL's final four.
CINCINNATI, OH
Action News Jax

Chiefs' Henne delivers with Mahomes hobbled in playoff win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — The experience is evident in the salt that peppers the beard of Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne. The 37-year-old journeyman has hung around the league for nearly 15 years, his days as a starter in Miami and Jacksonville long distant memories. For the past five years, Henne has been little more than a backup quarterback for Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, his job to hold clipboards and provide encouragement more so than to throw any passes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Action News Jax

Jaguars rue missed chances in playoff loss to Kansas City

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars could not have imagined a better situation than the one they faced late in the first half of their divisional-round playoff game against the mighty Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. The upstart AFC South champions, who had to rally from a 27-point deficit...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

2023 Super Bowl: Carl Cheffers to lead officiating crew

Carl Cheffers will be the referee for Super Bowl LVII in Arizona this year, the NFL announced Tuesday. This will be Cheffers's third Super Bowl appearance after he officiated Super Bowl LV in 2021 and Super Bowl LI in 2017. The 62-year-old previously refereed the AFC divisional round game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills.
ARIZONA STATE
Action News Jax

Bronny James, D.J. Wagner headline boys McDonald's All-American roster

The McDonald's All-American Game is the most prestigious high school basketball honor for any high school senior, and the 2023 game will feature a pair of legacy kids: Bronny James and D.J. Wagner. LeBron James played in the game in 2003 and his son, Bronny, was one of the 24 players announced Tuesday to participate in the game this year.
HOUSTON, TX
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
127K+
Followers
150K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy