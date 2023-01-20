Read full article on original website
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning
Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
Zelenskyy fired 9 top officials after reports that members of his government went on vacation to Spain and France and took bribes during the war
The wave of dismissals comes amid claims of bribery among leaders and criticism levied at two officials who took holidays in Spain and France.
BBC
US and Germany ready to send tanks to Ukraine - reports
After months of reluctance, the US and Germany reportedly plan to send tanks to Ukraine, in what Kyiv hopes will be a game-changer on the battlefield. US President Joe Biden's administration is expected to announce plans to send at least 30 M1 Abrams tanks. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has also...
BBC
Warning that thousands of firms face collapse
There are growing fears that 2023 could see a wave of company collapses as the cost of living crisis continues. The number of firms on the brink of going bust jumped by more than a third at the end of last year, said insolvency firm Begbies Traynor. It expects this...
Sunak, the passive PM, had the chance to tackle the scourge of long Boris Johnson – and shirked it
It is a year since Boris Johnson was nearly brought down by the Partygate scandal, and Rishi Sunak was almost brave enough to finish the job. But he didn’t, not the first time. Not the second time either. He still hasn’t finished the job. Events were moving fast...
BBC
Haiti profile - Media
Radio is Haiti's key news medium. The country has more than 400 radio and TV stations, but only half operate legally. Haiti's national radio and TV broadcaster RTNH is the primary state media outlet. Privately-owned media are heavily influenced by the interests of their owners, and tend to censor themselves.
The AP Interview: Pope on health, critics and future papacy
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis says he hasn’t even considered issuing norms to regulate future papal resignations and plans to continue for as long as he can as bishop of Rome, despite a wave of attacks by some top-ranked cardinals and bishops. In his first interview since...
ASML Q4 net profit $1.98 billion, sees sales up 25% in 2023
VELDHOVEN, Netherlands, Jan 25 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV (ASML.AS), an equipment supplier to computer chip makers, on Wednesday reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and forecast sales growth of more than 25% in 2023.
BBC
China Covid: Coffins sell out as losses mount
The coffin makers of northern Shanxi province have been busy. We watched the skilled craftsmen as they carved elaborate decorations into the freshly-cut wood. Over recent months, they say, they haven't had time to stop. One villager, a customer, told us that at times the coffins have sold out. Laughing...
BBC
North Korea issues 'extreme cold' weather alert
North Korean authorities have warned of extreme weather conditions in the country as a cold wave sweeps the Korean peninsula. Temperatures are likely to dip below -30C in the northern regions, which are also the poorest part of the country, the state radio broadcaster said. Coastal areas are also expected...
BBC
Bournemouth e-scooter row: Man guilty of 'peacemaker' murder
A man has been found guilty of murdering a stranger trying to act as a "peacemaker" in an argument over an e-scooter. Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai admitted stabbing Tom Roberts, 21, in Bournemouth in March 2022, but denied intending to cause him serious harm. After its verdict, the jury was told the...
BBC
I was shot and captured after the D-Day landings
Jim Glennie was an 18-year-old soldier when he faced the terrifying reality of the D-Day landings in 1944. The Allied forces faced bullets and shells as they launched the largest air and sea invasion in history. Private Glennie saw a dead body, but knew he had to carry on. However,...
