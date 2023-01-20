ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning

Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
BBC

US and Germany ready to send tanks to Ukraine - reports

After months of reluctance, the US and Germany reportedly plan to send tanks to Ukraine, in what Kyiv hopes will be a game-changer on the battlefield. US President Joe Biden's administration is expected to announce plans to send at least 30 M1 Abrams tanks. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has also...
BBC

Warning that thousands of firms face collapse

There are growing fears that 2023 could see a wave of company collapses as the cost of living crisis continues. The number of firms on the brink of going bust jumped by more than a third at the end of last year, said insolvency firm Begbies Traynor. It expects this...
BBC

Haiti profile - Media

Radio is Haiti's key news medium. The country has more than 400 radio and TV stations, but only half operate legally. Haiti's national radio and TV broadcaster RTNH is the primary state media outlet. Privately-owned media are heavily influenced by the interests of their owners, and tend to censor themselves.
Reuters

ASML Q4 net profit $1.98 billion, sees sales up 25% in 2023

VELDHOVEN, Netherlands, Jan 25 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV (ASML.AS), an equipment supplier to computer chip makers, on Wednesday reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and forecast sales growth of more than 25% in 2023.
BBC

China Covid: Coffins sell out as losses mount

The coffin makers of northern Shanxi province have been busy. We watched the skilled craftsmen as they carved elaborate decorations into the freshly-cut wood. Over recent months, they say, they haven't had time to stop. One villager, a customer, told us that at times the coffins have sold out. Laughing...
BBC

North Korea issues 'extreme cold' weather alert

North Korean authorities have warned of extreme weather conditions in the country as a cold wave sweeps the Korean peninsula. Temperatures are likely to dip below -30C in the northern regions, which are also the poorest part of the country, the state radio broadcaster said. Coastal areas are also expected...
BBC

Bournemouth e-scooter row: Man guilty of 'peacemaker' murder

A man has been found guilty of murdering a stranger trying to act as a "peacemaker" in an argument over an e-scooter. Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai admitted stabbing Tom Roberts, 21, in Bournemouth in March 2022, but denied intending to cause him serious harm. After its verdict, the jury was told the...
BBC

I was shot and captured after the D-Day landings

Jim Glennie was an 18-year-old soldier when he faced the terrifying reality of the D-Day landings in 1944. The Allied forces faced bullets and shells as they launched the largest air and sea invasion in history. Private Glennie saw a dead body, but knew he had to carry on. However,...

