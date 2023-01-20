Read full article on original website
Severe weather will delay opening at 2 Ashland locations
ASHLAND -- With severe weather expected to impact much of Ashland, Richland and Crawford counties on Wednesday, Third Street Family Health Services will delay opening. The community health clinic and all of its campuses will delay by two hours. All locations will open at 10 a.m.
Richland, Knox counties under Level 1 snow emergencies
ASHLAND -- A winter weather advisory has been issued Sunday until 10 p.m. for an area that includes Richland, Ashland and Knox counties. Richland and Knox counties were placed under Level 1 snow emergencies on Sunday morning, declared by sheriff's offices in each county.
Tygers' victory, Lexington's loss tightens OCC boys basketball race
MANSFIELD -- Two taut results tightened the Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball race considerably after Tuesday night's action. Mansfield Senior racked up a 68-58 road win at West Holmes, while New Philadelphia upset Lexington 55-53 to complete a dramatic turn of events.
Patriot Prep rolls like thunder over Danville
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Patriot Prep did exactly that with a 73-43 win against Danville for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 23. Last season, Danville and Patriot Prep squared off with January 22, 2022 at Patriot Preparatory Academy last season. Click here for a recap.
Loudonville engineers impressive victory over East Knox
Loudonville showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering East Knox 64-30 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The first quarter gave Loudonville a 17-8 lead over East Knox.
Stroud was fine, but here are Ohio State's Top 10 QBs
C.J. Stroud has done it again. Well, C.J. wasn't really to blame, he was just the primer. His adieu to Ohio State sparked our own argument in the newsroom about the greatest quarterbacks in Buckeye history. It was a nice, friendly, fierce, unforgiving, knock-down, drag-out, bareknuckle brawl with one conclusion:
COTC announces autumn President's & Dean's honors lists
NEWARK — Central Ohio Technical College (COTC) has released the President’s Honors List and the Dean’s Honors List for autumn semester 2022 to recognize students who demonstrate outstanding academic achievement. Only students who have granted COTC permission to release their names to the public are listed. Students...
AU earns five “Best Online” program rankings from U.S. News
ASHLAND – Ashland University earned “Best Online” distinction in five categories from the highly-respected U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 program rankings. The rankings were announced on Tuesday. U.S. News, in its 11th year collecting data from distance education master’s and bachelor’s degree completion programs, assessed...
