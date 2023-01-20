ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Wizards Want Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porziņģis to Sign New Contracts in FA

The Washington Wizards are reportedly planning to re-sign both Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis to new contracts this offseason. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the decision to trade forward Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday for guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks stemmed from Washington wanting more financial flexibility to address the contracts of Kuzma and Porziņģis.
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bleacher Report

Nets' Kevin Durant Hopes to Play in All-Star Game, Won't Rush Back from Knee Injury

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant said he hopes to play in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game but will not rush back from his sprained MCL. "I want to play tomorrow if I can. So that's what my sense of urgency is. Obviously, I don't want to rush anything. I want to make sure I'm 100 percent. But yeah, I want to play. I want to be a part of all these events," Durant told reporters Tuesday.
Bleacher Report

Lakers' Updated Depth Chart, Available Draft Picks After Rui Hachimura Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers added valuable depth Monday with the trade for Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura. Washington will receive Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks in the deal, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski—who first reported the deal—providing additional details on the picks:. Los Angeles has been cautious about...
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Wizards Chose Lakers Trade over Suns, Bucks 3-Way Featuring Jae Crowder

The Washington Wizards considered a much different deal involving Rui Hachimura before agreeing to a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers. Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported the Wizards were in negotiations with the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. Hachimura would've landed in Phoenix, with Jae Crowder going to the Bucks. The Wizards would've received three second-round picks and salary filler.
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Raptors' Siakam, Anunoby Would Only Be Traded for 'Enormous' Return

The Toronto Raptors may be struggling this season, but don't expect them to shop Pascal Siakam or O.G. Anunoby ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor: "League sources doubt that the Raptors will move Siakam or Anunoby unless the return is enormous—think two or three unprotected first-round picks or young players of near-equal talent—but it's more probable that Fred VanVleet or Gary Trent Jr. will be moved since they are less talented and can become free agents this summer."
Bleacher Report

Report: Magic's Jonathan Isaac to Play vs. Celtics in Return 2+ Years After Injury

Orlando Magic big man Jonathan Isaac is reportedly set to return to the court for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Isaac will play in Monday's contest against the Boston Celtics. He suffered a torn ACL in August 2020 during a game against the Sacramento Kings at the Walt Disney World Resort after the NBA restarted its season following a delay for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Heat Trying to Trade Duncan Robinson 'Without Success' amid $90M Contract

The Miami Heat have been shopping veteran wing Duncan Robinson around "without success," according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Robinson's value has plummeted this season. The 28-year-old is averaging 6.9 points over 17.9 minutes per game, both of which are his lowest since his rookie season in 2018-19. He's also shooting a career-worst 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.
