The Toronto Raptors may be struggling this season, but don't expect them to shop Pascal Siakam or O.G. Anunoby ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor: "League sources doubt that the Raptors will move Siakam or Anunoby unless the return is enormous—think two or three unprotected first-round picks or young players of near-equal talent—but it's more probable that Fred VanVleet or Gary Trent Jr. will be moved since they are less talented and can become free agents this summer."

12 HOURS AGO