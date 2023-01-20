Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Rivals Eye Richaun Holmes as Buyout Candidate If Kings Can't Trade Center
There will be a market for veteran center Richaun Holmes if he becomes available after a buyout, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein. Rival teams are reportedly monitoring 29-year-old in case the Sacramento Kings are unable to trade him before the Feb. 9 deadline. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported...
Sources: Anthony Davis (foot) set to rejoin Lakers on Wed.
Lakers star Anthony Davis will return to the lineup Wednesday barring any setback during his pregame warmup, sources told ESPN.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Wizards Want Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porziņģis to Sign New Contracts in FA
The Washington Wizards are reportedly planning to re-sign both Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis to new contracts this offseason. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the decision to trade forward Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday for guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks stemmed from Washington wanting more financial flexibility to address the contracts of Kuzma and Porziņģis.
Bleacher Report
Nets Trade Rumors: Timberwolves' Naz Reid Interests BKN Ahead of 2023 Deadline
The Brooklyn Nets have "inquired" about Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype previously reported the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets also have interest in the center. Reid will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, but he could...
LeBron scores 46 points with 9 3s, but Clippers rout Lakers
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — LeBron James hit a career-high nine 3-pointers while scoring 46 points, but the Los Angeles Clippers hit 19 3-pointers of their own on the way to a comfortable 133-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. James scored at least 40...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bleacher Report
Report: GM Monte McNair, Kings Agree to Contract Extension Amid Breakout Season
The Sacramento Kings have signed general manager Monte McNair to a contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. McNair had been in the role since 2020, but his previous contract was set to expire at the end of the season. The new deal extends his contract for three years, per Sam Amick of The Athletic.
Bleacher Report
Nets' Kevin Durant Hopes to Play in All-Star Game, Won't Rush Back from Knee Injury
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant said he hopes to play in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game but will not rush back from his sprained MCL. "I want to play tomorrow if I can. So that's what my sense of urgency is. Obviously, I don't want to rush anything. I want to make sure I'm 100 percent. But yeah, I want to play. I want to be a part of all these events," Durant told reporters Tuesday.
NBA roundup: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets edge Pelicans in final seconds
Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and scored the winning basket with 16 seconds left as the visiting Denver Nuggets defeated
Bleacher Report
Grizzlies' Steven Adams Out 3-5 Weeks After Knee Injury Diagnosed as PCL Sprain
The Memphis Grizzlies announced that center Steven Adams is expected to miss three-to-five weeks with a PCL sprain in his right knee, an injury suffered during the team's 112-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Damichael Cole of the Commercial Appeal provided more insight on Adams, who is averaging...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Updated Depth Chart, Available Draft Picks After Rui Hachimura Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers added valuable depth Monday with the trade for Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura. Washington will receive Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks in the deal, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski—who first reported the deal—providing additional details on the picks:. Los Angeles has been cautious about...
Bleacher Report
Kyle Kuzma Talks Trade Rumors, Possibly Signing Wizards Contract in Free Agency
Kyle Kuzma is no stranger to trade rumors. So he isn't sweating the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline, even after his teammate Rui Hachimura was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. "Nah," he told The Athletic's Josh Robbins when asked if he worries about the trade deadline. "I've...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Wizards Chose Lakers Trade over Suns, Bucks 3-Way Featuring Jae Crowder
The Washington Wizards considered a much different deal involving Rui Hachimura before agreeing to a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers. Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported the Wizards were in negotiations with the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. Hachimura would've landed in Phoenix, with Jae Crowder going to the Bucks. The Wizards would've received three second-round picks and salary filler.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Raptors' Siakam, Anunoby Would Only Be Traded for 'Enormous' Return
The Toronto Raptors may be struggling this season, but don't expect them to shop Pascal Siakam or O.G. Anunoby ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor: "League sources doubt that the Raptors will move Siakam or Anunoby unless the return is enormous—think two or three unprotected first-round picks or young players of near-equal talent—but it's more probable that Fred VanVleet or Gary Trent Jr. will be moved since they are less talented and can become free agents this summer."
Bleacher Report
Clippers Trade Rumors: Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Isaiah Hartenstein Interest LAC
The Los Angeles Clippers have the Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry and Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet on their radar ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor. NBA insider Marc Stein previously reported on Jan. 16 that the Clippers were targeting the Utah Jazz's Mike...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Mike Conley, Malik Beasley Among Jazz Players Generating Trade Interest
The Utah Jazz underwent massive changes this past offseason by trading away star players Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, but the team reportedly could be looking to make more moves soon. NBA insider Marc Stein reports that there is "no shortage of external interest" in Jazz veteran point guard Mike...
Bleacher Report
Report: Magic's Jonathan Isaac to Play vs. Celtics in Return 2+ Years After Injury
Orlando Magic big man Jonathan Isaac is reportedly set to return to the court for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Isaac will play in Monday's contest against the Boston Celtics. He suffered a torn ACL in August 2020 during a game against the Sacramento Kings at the Walt Disney World Resort after the NBA restarted its season following a delay for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Clippers Reject Calls for Terance Mann; Eye Upgrades at Deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers are resisting trade overtures for Terance Mann, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Stein reported Monday that the Clippers "continue to explore their trade options for upgrades" ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline but that they aren't looking to move Mann. The 26-year-old is averaging...
Bleacher Report
Packers' Aaron Rodgers Says Speculation About Future, Trade Rumors Is 'Conjecture'
Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers remains undecided about his status for the 2023 NFL season. "All other ideas about trades and whatnot is all conjecture before I even decide what I want to do moving forward," he said Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show (via ESPN's Rob Demovsky). Rodgers...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Heat Trying to Trade Duncan Robinson 'Without Success' amid $90M Contract
The Miami Heat have been shopping veteran wing Duncan Robinson around "without success," according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Robinson's value has plummeted this season. The 28-year-old is averaging 6.9 points over 17.9 minutes per game, both of which are his lowest since his rookie season in 2018-19. He's also shooting a career-worst 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.
